Globe Trotter Event: Team's Promise Of 'Globe-Class Experience', Surprises, And Mahesh Babu's Tribute To Father Add To Buzz

The tributes have added to the excitement around the Globetrotter event as it marks a emotionally charged day for Mahesh Babu. Taking to X, the Globe Trotter fan page dropped an update, which read: "Passports ready… it's time to fly. GlobeTrotter Day is finally here, hours to go for the Grand reveal! 🔥✈️ #Globetrotter #SSMB29." Fans have been waiting for months to know the title, concept, and vision behind SSMB29, the much-anticipated collaboration between Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli.

Superstar Krishna, a pillar of Telugu cinema, continues to inspire crores of fans. A popular fan page wrote, "The pride and pillar of Telugu cinema. Remembering Legendary SuperStar Krishna Garu on his 3rd anniversary. #SSKLivesOn #SSKForever #GlobeTrotter." With the post, social media was soon flooded with tributes and throwback memories.

Hyderabad: A few hours before one of the biggest events of his career, Mahesh Babu turned emotional. The actor shared a heartfelt note on his father Superstar Krishna's third death anniversary. "Thinking of you a little more today… and knowing you'd be proud nanna ♥️♥️♥️," he posted. The message struck a chord with fans. Many felt the timing made the Globetrotter event even more special for Mahesh.

The makers also shared an interesting update about the seating plan. They revealed that the event space was designed to ensure perfect visibility for everyone. "There's no view block or disruption of the screen or stage. Every seat and standing zone has a worthy view. In fact, the farther you go, the better the experience gets, just like watching it in a theatre," they said. The team urged fans not to overthink passes and simply enjoy the "Globe-class experience".

Meanwhile, new insights about the film's long journey have surfaced. The Rajamouli–Mahesh Babu project was actually finalised around 15 years ago. Producer K. L. Narayana of Sri Durga Arts had locked the combination back then. His banner earlier produced films like Kshana Kshanam, Hello Brother, and Intlo Illalu Vantintlo Priyuralu. After Rakhi, two planned projects were shelved. Yet Narayana held on to the dream of making a film with Rajamouli again.

Rajamouli had committed to other films and later became busy with Baahubali, RRR, and delays caused by the pandemic. The story was not ready then. After RRR, Vijayendra Prasad began developing it. Last year, Narayana said, "We fixed the Rajamouli–Mahesh Babu film 15 years ago. Their craze is on another level now, yet they kept their word. Rajamouli even received Hollywood offers, but he is making a film for me."

For months, fans have speculated about the genre, title, and backdrop of SSMB29. Names like Garuda, Rudra, Varanasi, and Sanchari are being assumed as titles. The team promoted the film under the hashtag #Globetrotter, hinting at an international adventure. All doubts and rumours will finally end today at the grand reveal at Ramoji Film City. The event is expected to showcase the world of the film, along with major announcements.

