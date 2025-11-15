ETV Bharat / entertainment

Globe Trotter Event: SS Rajamouli Drops Mahesh Babu's Fierce Bull-Riding Intro And Film's Title - Varanasi

Fans inside the venue were treated to more visuals, including a striking image of Mahesh Babu standing bare-backed, holding a trishul, adding to the film's spiritual and action-driven tone. His complete look, however, continues to be tightly guarded, keeping anticipation extremely high.

A video from the event revealed the first major moment of the evening - Mahesh Babu riding a bull across a dramatic landscape, followed by the title Varanasi flashing on the giant 130 ft x 100 ft screen. The teaser also confirmed that Mahesh Babu plays a character named Shiva, marking one of the most intense and mythic roles of his career.

Hyderabad: The long-awaited Globetrotter event at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad turned into a massive celebration as SS Rajamouli finally unveiled the title and first glimpse of his upcoming global action adventure starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film, previously known as SSMB 29, has now been officially titled Varanasi, confirming days of speculation among fans.

Rajamouli had earlier teased that the title would be revealed first on the big screen at the event before going live online. "The title of the film will be revealed along with a visual. Once it airs on the big screen at the #GlobeTrotter event, we will make it live online," he wrote on social media. The event brought together over 50,000 fans, all holding special passport-style passes, creative entry tickets designed to match the film's globe-trotting theme.

Priyanka Chopra, who plays Mandakini in the film, shared behind-the-scenes glimpses while heading to the venue. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays Kumbha, also attended the launch. Rajamouli's family and key crew members arrived early and were seated near the stage.

The event saw emotional fan moments as well. One fan travelled 6,817 km from Perth to Hyderabad just to witness the launch, drawing a heartfelt response from Rajamouli's son Karthikeya. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu shared a moving tribute to his late father Krishna on Instagram, saying, "Thinking of you a little more today and knowing you'd be proud Nanna."

Hosted by YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani and Telugu anchor Suma Kanakala, the Globetrotter showcase marks Rajamouli's grand return after RRR. While the release date remains undisclosed, the scale of the event, star-studded attendance, and stunning visuals confirm Varanasi as one of India's biggest upcoming films. With MM Keeravani composing the music and KL Narayana producing on a massive budget, Varanasi has now officially begun its journey, and the excitement is only getting louder.