ETV Bharat / entertainment

Globe Trotter Event: Mahesh Babu - Priyanka Chopra Turn Heads; MM Keeravani Hints At SS Rajamouli's Varanasi Release Date

Priyanka Chopra too turned heads with her style. She first arrived in a pink lehenga set with heavy jewellery, leaving fans stunned. Later, when officially welcomed on stage, she appeared in a dazzling all-white lehenga that drew loud cheers. She smiled, waved at the audience, and greeted Sitara, Namrata, and the rest of the team with hugs. Priyanka's elegance added a global glow to the event, which matched the film's international theme.

Mahesh Babu arrived to roaring cheers. The actor appeared in a rugged, commanding look that instantly set social media buzzing. He wore the now-iconic locket that had been teased earlier. Mahesh greeted his wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara before joining Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran, MM Keeravaani, and Bhushan Kumar. His presence lit up the venue, and fans shouted his name across the huge arena.

Hyderabad: The Globetrotter event at Ramoji Film City turned into one of the grandest evenings Telugu cinema has seen in recent years. Stars, filmmakers, and thousands of fans gathered to witness the unveiling of SS Rajamouli's new film with Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The night was filled with excitement, emotional moments, and stunning celebrity appearances.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya also attended. The Malayalam superstar arrived in an all-black outfit, while Supriya wore a maroon saree. Prithviraj plays the antagonist Kumbha in the film and was welcomed with huge applause. Oscar-winning music director MM Keeravani made his entrance to thundering cheers as well. Addressing the crowd, the music composer revealed the film's expected release date in summer of 2027.

Rajamouli's arrival became another key moment. The acclaimed filmmaker walked in with wife Rama Rajamouli and received a warm welcome from Namrata and Sitara. Rajamouli, known for Baahubali and RRR, is expected to reveal major details about the film, which is described as a global action-adventure spread across continents. Sources suggest it may even involve time travel, after the big screens briefly flashed the words "timetrotter" along with "globetrotter."

Shruti Haasan added energy to the evening with a power-packed performance. Dressed in black, she performed the song "Sanchari" from Varanasi, leaving the crowd cheering loudly.

SL Narayan, the film's producer, praised the entire team. He called Mahesh Babu a "producer's actor" and appreciated his patience and dedication. Narayan also lauded Priyanka Chopra for giving her all to the film, and celebrated Rajamouli's humility and hard work despite massive global success. He also thanked Keeravani for handling the film's music and praised Prithviraj for taking on a powerful negative role.

One of the most emotional highlights came from the fans. A Mahesh Babu fan flew 12 hours from Perth to Hyderabad just to attend the event. The fan also shared photos of the special "passport-style" entry passes. SS Karthikeya, Rajamouli's son, reacted with excitement, writing in all caps that "only a Telugu person can feel this emotion." His response has now gone viral.

Thousands of fans poured into Ramoji Film City. Many travelled from cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Calicut, and even the US. With glamorous appearances, emotional fan moments, musical performances, and global buzz, the night belonged to Mahesh, Priyanka, and Rajamouli's vision.