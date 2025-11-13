ETV Bharat / entertainment

Globe Trotter Event: How to Reach Venue, Restrictions, and Key Details Shared by SS Rajamouli

Hyderabad: Fans are waiting with bated breath for the Globe Trotter event, where a major update from Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's film will be revealed. The event is scheduled to take place on November 15 at Ramoji Film City. Ahead of the much-anticipated event, Rajamouli took to social media to share important guidelines and precautions for attendees.

“Very excited to see you all at the #GlobeTrotter event on November 15,” wrote Rajamouli on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, sharing a video message in Telugu. He urged everyone attending to cooperate with police and security personnel to ensure a safe, smooth, and enjoyable experience for all.

Since the video was in Telugu, here’s a summary of all the key points Rajamouli shared for Globe Trotter attendees: