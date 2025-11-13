Globe Trotter Event: How to Reach Venue, Restrictions, and Key Details Shared by SS Rajamouli
SS Rajamouli shared key details for Globe Trotter event attendees. The event for the Mahesh Babu starrer is scheduled for November 15 in Hyderabad.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 13, 2025 at 1:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: Fans are waiting with bated breath for the Globe Trotter event, where a major update from Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's film will be revealed. The event is scheduled to take place on November 15 at Ramoji Film City. Ahead of the much-anticipated event, Rajamouli took to social media to share important guidelines and precautions for attendees.
“Very excited to see you all at the #GlobeTrotter event on November 15,” wrote Rajamouli on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, sharing a video message in Telugu. He urged everyone attending to cooperate with police and security personnel to ensure a safe, smooth, and enjoyable experience for all.
Since the video was in Telugu, here’s a summary of all the key points Rajamouli shared for Globe Trotter attendees:
- Globe Trotter is not an open event, which means that physical pass holders will be allowed entry.
- The Ramoji Film City main gate will remain closed on the event day.
- Attendees are advised to carefully follow the directions printed on their entry passes.
How to Reach the Globe Trotter Event in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City
- If coming from the Vijayawada route, take a left turn before Ramoji Film City which towards Anajpur village.
- For those heading from LB Nagar and Vanasthalipuram, cross the Outer Ring Road (ORR) Exit No. 11, take a U-turn, and use the service road to reach Sanghi Nagar Road, which leads to the venue.
- From Gachibowli, exit at ORR Exit 12, take the service road, and turn right toward Sanghi Nagar.
- Each pass includes a QR code; scanning it will open a detailed instructional video showing the route to the venue. Rajamouli advised attendees to download these videos in advance for easy offline navigation.
- Clear signboards will guide vehicles toward designated parking areas and entry gates.
- Entry gates will open from 2 PM.
- As per police guidelines, those below 18 years and senior citizens will not be allowed entry.
The Globe Trotter event is being hailed as a once-in-a-generation spectacle, expected to draw around 15,000 fans. The event will feature a massive stage standing 100 feet tall with a 130-foot-wide screen, making it one of the biggest setups ever created in India.
The evening is expected to feature a major movie announcement that has the entire nation watching closely. The event will be live on JioHotstar.
So far, the makers have unveiled the first-look posters of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran from the film. Priyanka plays Mandakini, and Prithviraj portrays Kumbha in the film that brings Mahesh Babu and Rajmauli together for the first time.
Described as “an original action-adventure epic following heroes on a series of perilous missions across the world,” the film promises to deliver on the global scale and ambition that Rajamouli is known for.
