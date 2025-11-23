Global Peace Honours 2025: SRK - Ranveer Unite In Tribute To 26/11, Pahalgam And Delhi Blast Martyrs
Shah Rukh, Ranveer and others deliver emotional tributes to victims of 26/11, Pahalgam and Delhi blasts at the Global Peace Honours 2025.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 23, 2025 at 10:43 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Global Peace Honours 2025 event was held in Mumbai On Saturday. It was a very emotional evening with two of Bollywood's major stars, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh, paying heartfelt tributes to the victims of tragic attacks in India. Both actors spoke with great respect and love for the people who lost their lives and for the brave soldiers who protect the country.
Shah Rukh gave a moving speech on stage. He began by remembering the people who died in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the Pahalgam attack, and the recent blast in Delhi. He said, "My humble tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attack, the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the recent Delhi blasts and my respectful salute to our brave security personnel who were martyred in these attacks."
SRK remembers the martyrs & victims of Mumbai, Pahalgam and Delhi. 🕯️🇮🇳 #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/uwKSuhrYS5— CINEMA2LOVE (@Love2CINEMA) November 23, 2025
The audience listened very quietly as SRK continued. He then recited emotional lines for the soldiers of India. These lines spoke about courage, duty, and the prayers of millions of people. He said, "Jab koi poochhe tumse ki kya karte ho, to seena thok kar kehna 'main desh ki raksha karta hu… 140 crore logon ki duayein kama leta hu.'"
King Khan sends heartfelt condolences to the victims of 26/11, Pahalgam and the Delhi blast ♥️@iamsrk #ShahRukhKhan #SRK #SRKUniverse #GlobalPeaceHonours pic.twitter.com/HYcDtBnXO2— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 22, 2025
These words made many people feel proud of the Indian armed forces. SRK also spoke about peace and unity. He said, "Let us all take steps towards peace together… let us forget the caste, creed, and discrimination around us and walk the path of humanity so that the martyrdom of our heroes… is not in vain."
Ranveer Singh onstage with Shahrukh Khan, Nita Ambani and Tiger Shroff at the Global Peace Honours ceremony ❤️ #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/davJxfPAWl— DHURANDHAR FC (@RanveermovieFC) November 22, 2025
Ranveer Singh also gave a very emotional tribute at the same event. He remembered the victims of the Pahalgam attack, the 26/11 attack, and the recent Delhi car blast. He spoke with a lot of respect for the soldiers and their families. Ranveer then introduced Dr. Sadanand Date, a hero of the 26/11 attack who was badly injured while fighting the terrorists.
Ranveer said, "Jeevan ke 35 saal inhone desh ko samarpit kar diye… Aaplya Maharashtra chi shaan – Dr. Sadanand Date ji!" He explained how Dr. Date helped build systems like QRTs, ATCs and worked with many important agencies such as the ATS and NIA.
The event was attended by many other stars like Sara Tendulkar, Manisha Koirala, Suniel Shetty, Karisma Kapoor, and AP Dhillon. But the true highlight of the night was the powerful speeches delivered by SRK and Ranveer for India's heroes.
