Global Peace Honours 2025: SRK - Ranveer Unite In Tribute To 26/11, Pahalgam And Delhi Blast Martyrs

Hyderabad: The Global Peace Honours 2025 event was held in Mumbai On Saturday. It was a very emotional evening with two of Bollywood's major stars, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh, paying heartfelt tributes to the victims of tragic attacks in India. Both actors spoke with great respect and love for the people who lost their lives and for the brave soldiers who protect the country.

Shah Rukh gave a moving speech on stage. He began by remembering the people who died in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the Pahalgam attack, and the recent blast in Delhi. He said, "My humble tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attack, the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the recent Delhi blasts and my respectful salute to our brave security personnel who were martyred in these attacks."

The audience listened very quietly as SRK continued. He then recited emotional lines for the soldiers of India. These lines spoke about courage, duty, and the prayers of millions of people. He said, "Jab koi poochhe tumse ki kya karte ho, to seena thok kar kehna 'main desh ki raksha karta hu… 140 crore logon ki duayein kama leta hu.'"