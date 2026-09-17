'Take The Flight Or Leave It': Gippy Grewal Alleges Airline Threatened To Deboard Him After Downgrading Business Class Seat
Gippy Grewal alleges Air Canada downgraded him from business class to economy and threatened to remove him from the flight after he questioned the decision.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 17, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Punjabi singer-actor Gippy Grewal has accused Air Canada of mishandling his recent flight experience, claiming that he was shifted from business class to economy despite paying for a business-class ticket. He also alleged that airline staff warned him that he could be removed from the flight when he questioned the decision.
Gippy Grewal claims he was asked to take the flight or leave
Gippy shared his complaint on his X handle, where he described what happened during his journey on Air Canada flight AC1504. According to the actor, he had a confirmed business-class booking but was given an economy-class seat instead.
Gippy said he approached the airline staff to understand why his seat had been changed. However, he claimed that he did not receive a proper explanation or an apology. Instead, he was allegedly told that he could either travel in the seat given to him or leave the flight.
He wrote, "Really bad experience with @AirCanada on AC1504. I paid for business class, and they put me in economy. When I asked what happened, the answer was basically ‘it happened, we can’t do anything. You can take the flight or leave it.’ Not even a simple apology."
Really bad experience with @AirCanada on AC1504— Gippy Grewal (@GippyGrewal) September 16, 2026
I paid for business class and they put me in economy. When I asked what happened, the answer was basically “it happened, we can’t do anything. You can take the flight or leave it.”
Not even a simple apology.
When I kept asking… pic.twitter.com/VkcXK7j06F
The singer further alleged that the situation became more serious when he continued to ask questions about the downgrade. He claimed that the airline staff told him he could be taken off the plane.
Explaining his side, Gippy said he was not demanding any additional service from the airline. He only wanted the seat he had paid for and an explanation about why it had been changed. "I wasn’t asking for anything extra. I was only asking for the business class seat I paid for and an explanation," he wrote.
Air Canada replies to Gippy’s complaint
Following Gippy’s post, Air Canada responded publicly on X. The airline expressed regret over his experience and asked him to contact the company privately with his booking information.
Air Canada wrote, "Hello, we are sorry to hear this, and we apologize for any inconvenience caused. Please send us a DM with your booking reference and full name/s on file for us to look into it."
The airline’s response came after Gippy posted pictures of the staff members involved in the incident. He has yet to share details of any further communication with Air Canada.
Hello, We are sorry to hear this and we apologize for any inconvenience caused. Please send us a DM with your booking reference and full name/s on file for us to look into it. https://t.co/ZiqnCXdRlG /Serena— Air Canada (@AirCanada) September 16, 2026
Social media users support Gippy
Gippy’s post also led to several reactions on social media. A user wrote, "@AirCanada is terrible; I’ve had nothing but bad experiences with them. My last flight had a 14-hour overnight delay, but thankfully I was given a $10 meal voucher."
Another commented, "Hey @AirCanada, why are your staff members never smiling and providing great customer service? Can you do an organization wide survey and figure it out?" A user urged him to take legal action, writing, "Sue them! Enough grounds you have in this case."
Gippy Grewal’s life in Canada
Gippy moved to Canada after getting married. Before establishing himself as a singer and actor, he took up different jobs to support his family.
In an earlier conversation with Shekhar Suman on his YouTube channel, Gippy spoke about his initial years in Canada. He recalled starting his working life there as a security guard.
He said he and his wife had several jobs as they managed their responsibilities. They delivered newspapers in the morning, while his wife later worked at Subway and he took up construction work. He also recalled working on a contract to clean an entire mall in the evenings.
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