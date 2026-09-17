ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Take The Flight Or Leave It': Gippy Grewal Alleges Airline Threatened To Deboard Him After Downgrading Business Class Seat

Hyderabad: Punjabi singer-actor Gippy Grewal has accused Air Canada of mishandling his recent flight experience, claiming that he was shifted from business class to economy despite paying for a business-class ticket. He also alleged that airline staff warned him that he could be removed from the flight when he questioned the decision.

Gippy Grewal claims he was asked to take the flight or leave

Gippy shared his complaint on his X handle, where he described what happened during his journey on Air Canada flight AC1504. According to the actor, he had a confirmed business-class booking but was given an economy-class seat instead.

Gippy said he approached the airline staff to understand why his seat had been changed. However, he claimed that he did not receive a proper explanation or an apology. Instead, he was allegedly told that he could either travel in the seat given to him or leave the flight.

He wrote, "Really bad experience with @AirCanada on AC1504. I paid for business class, and they put me in economy. When I asked what happened, the answer was basically ‘it happened, we can’t do anything. You can take the flight or leave it.’ Not even a simple apology."

The singer further alleged that the situation became more serious when he continued to ask questions about the downgrade. He claimed that the airline staff told him he could be taken off the plane.

Explaining his side, Gippy said he was not demanding any additional service from the airline. He only wanted the seat he had paid for and an explanation about why it had been changed. "I wasn’t asking for anything extra. I was only asking for the business class seat I paid for and an explanation," he wrote.

Air Canada replies to Gippy’s complaint