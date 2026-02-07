ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ghooskhor Pandat Title Row: Protestors Threaten To Blacken Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Pandey's Faces If Film Isn't Banned

Hyderabad: The controversy around filmmaker Neeraj Pandey's upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat has intensified, with protests spreading across several cities and protestors burning effigies of the filmmaker and actor Manoj Bajpayee. Some protest groups have also issued threats to blacken their faces if the film is not banned.

The film has drawn criticism over its title, which protestors claim insults the Brahmin community by linking the word "ghooskhor" (meaning corrupt) with "Pandat" (a term commonly associated with Brahmins or Hindu priests). Community groups argue that the title is offensive and targets a specific caste.

In Uttar Pradesh's Pragyaraj, protestors gathered at Subhash Chowk and burnt effigies of producer Neeraj Pandey, director Ritesh Shah, and actors associated with the film. Protestors alleged the film was made "with the intention of targeting Hindus and Brahmins" and demanded a ban on Netflix, the platform scheduled to stream the film.

Similar scenes were reported in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, where members of the Brahmin community staged protests and burnt effigies of Netflix and Manoj Bajpayee. Members of the Parshuram Sena warned of direct action if their demands were ignored. A protester said, "We oppose the film; it should be banned, otherwise Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey will have their faces blackened. We demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Censor Board ban this film."

Ghooskhor Pandat Title Row (Photo: PTI)

In Bhopal, members of the Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Samaj held placards with slogans such as: "Iss film ka nirmata Neeraj Pandey murdabad", "Digital platform Netflix ko bandh karo, FIR karo", and "Iss film ka kalakaar Manoj Bajpayee murdabad". Protestors demanded strict action against the filmmakers and called for legal intervention.