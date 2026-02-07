Ghooskhor Pandat Title Row: Protestors Threaten To Blacken Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Pandey's Faces If Film Isn't Banned
Protests erupt nationwide over Ghooskhor Pandat's title, with effigy burnings, threats against makers, political criticism, and legal action demanding a ban on the Netflix film.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 7, 2026 at 10:27 AM IST
Hyderabad: The controversy around filmmaker Neeraj Pandey's upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat has intensified, with protests spreading across several cities and protestors burning effigies of the filmmaker and actor Manoj Bajpayee. Some protest groups have also issued threats to blacken their faces if the film is not banned.
The film has drawn criticism over its title, which protestors claim insults the Brahmin community by linking the word "ghooskhor" (meaning corrupt) with "Pandat" (a term commonly associated with Brahmins or Hindu priests). Community groups argue that the title is offensive and targets a specific caste.
In Uttar Pradesh's Pragyaraj, protestors gathered at Subhash Chowk and burnt effigies of producer Neeraj Pandey, director Ritesh Shah, and actors associated with the film. Protestors alleged the film was made "with the intention of targeting Hindus and Brahmins" and demanded a ban on Netflix, the platform scheduled to stream the film.
Similar scenes were reported in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, where members of the Brahmin community staged protests and burnt effigies of Netflix and Manoj Bajpayee. Members of the Parshuram Sena warned of direct action if their demands were ignored. A protester said, "We oppose the film; it should be banned, otherwise Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey will have their faces blackened. We demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Censor Board ban this film."
In Bhopal, members of the Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Samaj held placards with slogans such as: "Iss film ka nirmata Neeraj Pandey murdabad", "Digital platform Netflix ko bandh karo, FIR karo", and "Iss film ka kalakaar Manoj Bajpayee murdabad". Protestors demanded strict action against the filmmakers and called for legal intervention.
The backlash has also reached political circles. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak criticised the project while speaking to reporters. He said, "The way people from the film industry are targeting Indian culture, and especially the Brahmin community, is highly reprehensible. Such films should not be released to the public, and I strongly condemn them."
Industry body Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has formally objected to the film's title, warning that it could hurt sentiments and disturb social harmony. In a letter to multiple producers' associations and OTT platforms, FWICE stated, "FWICE and all its affiliated associations strongly object to the use of this title, as it appears to single out and target a particular community and its traditional means of livelihood in a derogatory and offensive manner."
The organisation added, "FWICE firmly believes that there should be no division in society on the grounds of caste, creed, religion, or profession. All professions are equally dignified and deserving of respect." It also warned of distancing its members from the producer's future projects if action was not taken.
Meanwhile, legal trouble has mounted for the makers. An FIR has been filed in Lucknow alleging that the title hurts religious and caste sentiments. A writ petition has also been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the film's release. The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting after a complaint claimed the title promotes negative stereotypes.
I respect the emotions and concerns people have shared, and I take them seriously. When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen.— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) February 6, 2026
As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing. For me, this was about… https://t.co/IGlQtLQeNs
Responding to the controversy, Neeraj Pandey said, "We understand that the title has caused hurt to some viewers, and we genuinely acknowledge those feelings." Manoj Bajpayee also addressed the backlash, writing, "I respect the emotions and concerns people have shared, and I take them seriously. When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen. In my experience of working with Neeraj Pandey, there has been a consistent seriousness and care in how he approaches his films."
Despite the statements from the makers, protests continue in several cities, with community groups insisting that the film's title be changed or the release be stopped altogether.
