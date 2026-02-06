ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ghooskhor Pandat Title Row: Neeraj Pandey Withdraws Promotions; Says 'No Intent To Hurt Any Community'

"Our film is a fictional cop drama, and the term 'Pandat' is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character," Pandey stated, adding, "The story focuses on an individual's actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community."

In his statement, Pandey clarified that the term "Pandat" used in the title refers only to a fictional character and is not meant to represent or comment on any caste, religion, or community. Emphasising his responsibility as a storyteller, he said his intention was never to hurt sentiments.

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey has issued an official statement after his upcoming Netflix project Ghooskhor Pandat became the centre of a growing controversy over its title. The series, described by its makers as a fictional cop drama, has faced strong backlash from sections of the public and legal challenges in multiple courts.

Pandey added that his body of work has always been driven by sincerity and respect. "As a filmmaker, I approach my work with a deep sense of responsibility - to tell stories that are thoughtful and respectful. This film, like my earlier work, has been created with sincere intent and solely to entertain audiences," he said.

The controversy erupted after promotional material for Ghooskhor Pandat appeared online, triggering objections from members of the Brahmin community and several social organisations. In response, an FIR was registered at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow against Pandey and his team. The police stated that prima facie the title appeared to target a particular community and that strict action would be taken against content that could disturb social harmony. Authorities also cited the possibility of aggressive protests.

Moreover, a writ petition was filed before the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the release of the Netflix film. Adding to the woes, the Film Makers Combine (FMC), a Mumbai-based industry body, issued notices to the production house and Netflix, stating that the title Ghooskhor Pandat had not been officially applied for or approved under industry rules. FMC warned of disciplinary action and urged the streamer to refrain from using the title.

Acknowledging the hurt caused, Pandey announced that the makers have decided to temporarily withdraw all promotional material. "We understand that the title of the film has caused hurt to some viewers, and we genuinely acknowledge those feelings. In light of these concerns, we have decided to take down all promotional materials for the time being," he said.

Pandey maintained that the film should be viewed in its entirety before being judged. "We believe the film should be experienced in its entirety and understood in the context of the story we intended to tell, rather than judged on partial glimpses. We look forward to sharing the film with audiences soon," he added.