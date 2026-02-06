Ghooskhor Pandat Title Row: Neeraj Pandey Withdraws Promotions; Says 'No Intent To Hurt Any Community'
Neeraj Pandey has issued a statement defending the title Ghooskhor Pandat, acknowledging hurting sentiments, while withdrawing promotions.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 6, 2026 at 10:41 AM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey has issued an official statement after his upcoming Netflix project Ghooskhor Pandat became the centre of a growing controversy over its title. The series, described by its makers as a fictional cop drama, has faced strong backlash from sections of the public and legal challenges in multiple courts.
In his statement, Pandey clarified that the term "Pandat" used in the title refers only to a fictional character and is not meant to represent or comment on any caste, religion, or community. Emphasising his responsibility as a storyteller, he said his intention was never to hurt sentiments.
"Our film is a fictional cop drama, and the term 'Pandat' is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character," Pandey stated, adding, "The story focuses on an individual's actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community."
Pandey added that his body of work has always been driven by sincerity and respect. "As a filmmaker, I approach my work with a deep sense of responsibility - to tell stories that are thoughtful and respectful. This film, like my earlier work, has been created with sincere intent and solely to entertain audiences," he said.
These days, the #OTT networks deliberately try to create controversy for free publicity by stirring up social media. Why else would @NetflixIndia choose a title like #GhooskhorPandat, which could offend an entire community? pic.twitter.com/guTP6nmEtu— Jeetender Gupta (@jguptallb) February 3, 2026
The controversy erupted after promotional material for Ghooskhor Pandat appeared online, triggering objections from members of the Brahmin community and several social organisations. In response, an FIR was registered at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow against Pandey and his team. The police stated that prima facie the title appeared to target a particular community and that strict action would be taken against content that could disturb social harmony. Authorities also cited the possibility of aggressive protests.
Change the name orelse need to see you on court !— Mukund (@Muukkundd) February 4, 2026
Why not Ghooskhor khan y always pandit ? #ShameOnNetflix #GhooskhorPandat pic.twitter.com/6aEP0mknkm
Moreover, a writ petition was filed before the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the release of the Netflix film. Adding to the woes, the Film Makers Combine (FMC), a Mumbai-based industry body, issued notices to the production house and Netflix, stating that the title Ghooskhor Pandat had not been officially applied for or approved under industry rules. FMC warned of disciplinary action and urged the streamer to refrain from using the title.
#GhooskhorPandat is yet another #Bollywood attempt to INCITE HATE against #Brahmins. Absolutely DISGUSTED to see #ManojBajpayee doing this film which is targeting brahmins brazenly. Will I&B Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw SPEAK UP on this hate?#HateAgainstBrahmins #Netflix pic.twitter.com/O1RAMdJMeO— India Crooks (@IndiaCrooks) February 6, 2026
Acknowledging the hurt caused, Pandey announced that the makers have decided to temporarily withdraw all promotional material. "We understand that the title of the film has caused hurt to some viewers, and we genuinely acknowledge those feelings. In light of these concerns, we have decided to take down all promotional materials for the time being," he said.
Pandey maintained that the film should be viewed in its entirety before being judged. "We believe the film should be experienced in its entirety and understood in the context of the story we intended to tell, rather than judged on partial glimpses. We look forward to sharing the film with audiences soon," he added.
Read More
- Mrunal Thakur Blushes After Siddhant Chaturvedi's Chennai Joke, Fans Link It To Dhanush - Video
- Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 | Release Date, Cast, Episodes, And Why It Feels Like Show's Biggest Emotional Payoff Yet
- Is Varanasi A Two-Part Film? SS Rajamouli Ends Speculation; Reveals Runtime Of Mahesh Babu - Priyanka Chopra Starrer