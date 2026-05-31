ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy: Manoj Bajpayee Opens Up About Threats, Trolls And Title Change

The controversy began after Netflix unveiled its 2026 content slate at the Next on Netflix event in Mumbai. Ghooskhor Pandat was among the announced projects and a first-look teaser was also released. However, the film soon found itself at the centre of a storm after objections were raised over its title. An FIR was filed against the makers, alleging that the title and content hurt religious sentiments.

Hyderabad: Manoj Bajpayee has finally spoken about the controversy surrounding his upcoming Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat, and his response is as calm and measured as one would expect from the veteran actor. While the row over the film's title sparked outrage, legal complaints, and even personal threats, Bajpayee says he chose not to get drawn into endless arguments and negativity.

Following the backlash, the makers acted quickly. The team issued a public apology within days and later informed the Delhi High Court that the film would be released under a different title. Producer Neeraj Pandey clarified that "Pandat" was merely a nickname of a character in the story and was never intended to target or offend any community. The teaser and all promotional material were subsequently taken down for review.

Speaking about the episode, Bajpayee admitted that the team had not anticipated such a reaction. However, he stressed that creative professionals must be willing to listen when people feel hurt. According to the actor, changing the title is not a major setback. He believes that filmmakers can always come up with new and equally exciting titles if it helps resolve concerns. For him, the bigger priority is ensuring that audiences connect with the story rather than getting stuck on a name.

What stood out most from Bajpayee's remarks was his reaction to the threats and trolling that followed. The actor revealed that he received threats and even saw members of his family being dragged into the controversy. Yet, he continued travelling and working without fear. Rather than responding with anger, Bajpayee said he felt empathy for those targeting him online. He observed that social media has become a space where many people rush to form opinions before fully understanding an issue. In his view, people are often quick to judge without taking the time to educate themselves about the subject.

The actor also made it clear that he has no interest in engaging in endless online debates. "I don't have that energy and time to argue," he said, explaining that there is little point in getting pulled into arguments with people who have already made up their minds. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi and Divya Dutta. Written by Neeraj Pandey and Ritesh Shah, it also marks Shah's directorial debut.