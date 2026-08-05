Ghajini Villain Pradeep Rawat Dies At 74; Film Fraternity Mourns
Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, remembered for Lagaan and Ghajini, passed away at 74 after battling cancer, leaving behind a memorable legacy.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 5, 2026 at 9:26 AM IST
Hyderabad: Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, best known for his memorable roles in films such as Lagaan and Ghajini, passed away at the age of 74 on Tuesday evening. The actor had been battling cancer and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra.
Rawat's manager Siddharth R Tiwari said the actor had been admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for around a month before being shifted to a cancer hospital in Bhiwandi. He is survived by his wife, Kalyani Rawat, and son Vikramaditya Rawat.
News of his death prompted an outpouring of grief from the film fraternity and fans. Actors who had worked with Rawat remembered him not just for his commanding screen presence but also for the warmth he shared with colleagues. Yashpal Sharma, Rawat's co-star from Lagaan and a longtime friend, was among the first to pay tribute. Sharing his grief, Sharma wrote, "Pradeep Rawat, Our Ghajini Deva of Lagaan. RIP."
Actor Gajendra Chauhan also mourned the loss of his former colleague. Remembering Rawat's early television work, he wrote, "Om Shanti Om Shanti Our friend and a colleague Pradeep Rawat, who played Ashwathama in Mahabharat, passed away."
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also expressed its condolences. In a statement, the body remembered Rawat for his "powerful screen presence" and his unforgettable villainous characters. "His remarkable performances and immense contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered and cherished by generations of film lovers," the association said.
Rawat had a career spanning more than three decades and worked across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam cinema. While he became widely recognised for playing negative characters, his journey began with television. He became a familiar face across Indian households with his portrayal of Ashwatthama in B.R. Chopra's iconic television series Mahabharat.
We are deeply saddened by the passing of veteran Bollywood actor Pradeep Rawat at the age of 74.— All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) August 4, 2026
With his powerful screen presence, he portrayed some of the most unforgettable villainous characters alongside many of Bollywood’s legendary comedians and actors. His remarkable… pic.twitter.com/hQacsCzdvE
He made his Hindi film debut with Meri Jung in 1985, where he played a police inspector. He later appeared in films such as Samundar and Agneepath, gradually building a reputation for roles that demanded intensity and authority. His association with Aamir Khan brought some of his most remembered performances. In Sarfarosh (1999), he played Sultan, a key henchman. Two years later, he appeared in Lagaan as Deva Singh Sodhi, one of the villagers who joins Bhuvan's cricket team in its famous match against the British.
Rawat went on to play the central antagonist Ghajini Dharmatma in the 2008 blockbuster Ghajini starring Aamir Khan. The role became one of his most recognisable performances and cemented his image as one of Indian cinema's memorable screen villains.
His work was not limited to Hindi cinema. Rawat featured prominently in Telugu films and also worked in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam projects. His filmography includes Sye, Naayak, Stalin, Veeram, 1: Nenokkadine, Loukyam, Nenu Sailaja, Sarrainodu, Nene Raju Nene Mantri, Aayirathil Iruvar, Market Raja MBBS and Miss Match. His most recent work included Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava, in which he portrayed Yesaji Kank.