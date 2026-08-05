ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ghajini Villain Pradeep Rawat Dies At 74; Film Fraternity Mourns

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, best known for his memorable roles in films such as Lagaan and Ghajini, passed away at the age of 74 on Tuesday evening. The actor had been battling cancer and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra.

Rawat's manager Siddharth R Tiwari said the actor had been admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for around a month before being shifted to a cancer hospital in Bhiwandi. He is survived by his wife, Kalyani Rawat, and son Vikramaditya Rawat.

News of his death prompted an outpouring of grief from the film fraternity and fans. Actors who had worked with Rawat remembered him not just for his commanding screen presence but also for the warmth he shared with colleagues. Yashpal Sharma, Rawat's co-star from Lagaan and a longtime friend, was among the first to pay tribute. Sharing his grief, Sharma wrote, "Pradeep Rawat, Our Ghajini Deva of Lagaan. RIP."

Actor Gajendra Chauhan also mourned the loss of his former colleague. Remembering Rawat's early television work, he wrote, "Om Shanti Om Shanti Our friend and a colleague Pradeep Rawat, who played Ashwathama in Mahabharat, passed away."