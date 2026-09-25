Gaza Documentary NAZA To Stream Free After Venice Film Festival's Longest Standing Ovation
Gaza documentary NAZA, directed by Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, will stream for free worldwide after its global theatrical release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 25, 2026 at 1:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: Gaza documentary NAZA, directed by Israeli filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, will be available to watch online for free after its worldwide theatrical release. The film will stream on the website of a British newspaper as part of its plan to make the documentary accessible to audiences around the world.
NAZA will begin its global theatrical rollout on September 28 across 56 territories. The film will then be made available for free with the online release planned for November. The exact date is yet to be announced.
The decision comes after the documentary generated strong attention at the Venice Film Festival, where it had its world premiere earlier this month. NAZA received a 24.5-minute standing ovation at the festival, setting a new record for the longest ovation in Venice. Audience members were also seen waving Palestinian flags during the response to the film. The documentary later won the Special Jury Prize at Venice.
What is NAZA about?
The film examines the systems behind the killing of Palestinian civilians in Gaza during the ongoing war. According to its official synopsis, NAZA looks at the systems used in Israel's military operations and their impact on civilians. The documentary was filmed secretly at night on rooftops in Tel Aviv. It features interviews with 24 Israeli military intelligence officers and soldiers. The participants spoke anonymously, with their voices and appearances digitally altered to protect their identities.
בגלל העניין והחשיבות הציבורית אני ורחלי החלטנו ביחד עם הגרדיאן שהסרט נז״א יהיה נגיש באינטרנט בחינם, ללא הגבלת זמן, כדי שכל אדם יוכל לצפות בו ובעדויות החיילים. זה יקרה בעוד כמה שבועות, בנובמבר, במועד הכי מוקדם שהצלחנו לקבוע. עד אז פנינו לבתי קולנוע בישראל והצענו להם את הסרט ללא…— Yuval Abraham יובל אברהם (@yuval_abraham) September 24, 2026
The title NAZA comes from a military acronym used to refer to the expected number of civilian casualties in an airstrike. The film uses the term as a starting point to examine how civilian deaths are considered during military operations. Rather than relying only on interviews, the documentary builds on investigative reporting published between 2023 and 2025 by a reputed foreign daily, a tabloid and a Hebrew-language publication.
From No Other Land to NAZA
Abraham and Szor are among the filmmakers behind No Other Land, the documentary that won the Best Documentary Feature Oscar in 2025. That film focused on the displacement of Palestinians in the southern West Bank. With NAZA, the filmmakers have turned their attention to the war in Gaza and the military systems involved in airstrikes and civilian casualties.
The documentary has already drawn significant attention beyond the festival circuit. Its Venice premiere was followed by one of the festival's longest recorded ovations, while its Special Jury Prize added to its recognition. The film has also faced controversy in Israel, with the directors receiving threats and criticism over its subject matter. Against this backdrop, Abraham and Szor have said they want NAZA to reach as many people as possible.
The free digital release will make that possible for viewers who may not have access to a theatrical screening. Until then, the documentary is set to begin its international cinema release on September 28, before moving online for audiences worldwide in November.