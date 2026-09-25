ETV Bharat / entertainment

Gaza Documentary NAZA To Stream Free After Venice Film Festival's Longest Standing Ovation

Hyderabad: Gaza documentary NAZA, directed by Israeli filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, will be available to watch online for free after its worldwide theatrical release. The film will stream on the website of a British newspaper as part of its plan to make the documentary accessible to audiences around the world.

NAZA will begin its global theatrical rollout on September 28 across 56 territories. The film will then be made available for free with the online release planned for November. The exact date is yet to be announced.

The decision comes after the documentary generated strong attention at the Venice Film Festival, where it had its world premiere earlier this month. NAZA received a 24.5-minute standing ovation at the festival, setting a new record for the longest ovation in Venice. Audience members were also seen waving Palestinian flags during the response to the film. The documentary later won the Special Jury Prize at Venice.

What is NAZA about?

The film examines the systems behind the killing of Palestinian civilians in Gaza during the ongoing war. According to its official synopsis, NAZA looks at the systems used in Israel's military operations and their impact on civilians. The documentary was filmed secretly at night on rooftops in Tel Aviv. It features interviews with 24 Israeli military intelligence officers and soldiers. The participants spoke anonymously, with their voices and appearances digitally altered to protect their identities.