ETV Bharat / entertainment

Gaurav Khanna To Enter Lock Upp To Meet Wife Akanksha After She Revealed They Are Divorcing

Hyderabad: Actor Gaurav Khanna is all set to make a special appearance on Netflix’s reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. His entry comes weeks after his wife, Akanksha Chamola, revealed on the show that the couple is heading for a divorce. The upcoming episode is expected to be one of the most emotional moments of the season, as viewers wait to see whether the two will have a heartfelt conversation or if more shocking truths will come out.

Akanksha has been one of the most talked-about contestants on Lock Upp because of the personal revelations she has made during her journey. One of her biggest secrets was revealed in the very first episode, where she spoke openly about her marriage with Gaurav.

She said, "Me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last year, and it’s not been public. Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don’t think we are compatible as partners because we both see a very different future. And, unfortunately, it’s not with each other."

Soon after her revelation, Gaurav reacted to it during a public appearance. Even though the couple has decided to separate, he made it clear that he still cares deeply for Akanksha.

He said, "Jo pehle tha wahi haal hai abhi bhi. Pyaar abhi bhi utna hai, support abhi bhi utna hai. Main toh humesha support karunga Akanksha ki. Meri biwi hain yaar. Pyaar kiya toh piche nahi mudunga." (The situation is still the same as before. I still love and support her just as much. I will always support Akanksha. She is my wife. Once I have loved someone, I will never turn my back on that.)