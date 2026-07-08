Gaurav Khanna To Enter Lock Upp To Meet Wife Akanksha After She Revealed They Are Divorcing
Gaurav Khanna is set to enter Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa after Akanksha Chamola revealed on the show that they are headed for divorce.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 8, 2026 at 8:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Gaurav Khanna is all set to make a special appearance on Netflix’s reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. His entry comes weeks after his wife, Akanksha Chamola, revealed on the show that the couple is heading for a divorce. The upcoming episode is expected to be one of the most emotional moments of the season, as viewers wait to see whether the two will have a heartfelt conversation or if more shocking truths will come out.
Akanksha has been one of the most talked-about contestants on Lock Upp because of the personal revelations she has made during her journey. One of her biggest secrets was revealed in the very first episode, where she spoke openly about her marriage with Gaurav.
She said, "Me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last year, and it’s not been public. Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don’t think we are compatible as partners because we both see a very different future. And, unfortunately, it’s not with each other."
Soon after her revelation, Gaurav reacted to it during a public appearance. Even though the couple has decided to separate, he made it clear that he still cares deeply for Akanksha.
He said, "Jo pehle tha wahi haal hai abhi bhi. Pyaar abhi bhi utna hai, support abhi bhi utna hai. Main toh humesha support karunga Akanksha ki. Meri biwi hain yaar. Pyaar kiya toh piche nahi mudunga." (The situation is still the same as before. I still love and support her just as much. I will always support Akanksha. She is my wife. Once I have loved someone, I will never turn my back on that.)
Another moment in Akanksha’s journey came when fellow contestant Shreya Kalra revealed one of her secrets on the show: that Akanksha is bisexual. The revelation left Akanksha emotional, after which she decided to share her side of the story.
She said, "Main shaadi se pehle bisexual thi. Mere relations rahey hain kuch ladkiyo ke saath. Bohot zyaada intimate relations nahi rahe hain, but I have been in relations with a few females." (Before my marriage, I was bisexual. I had relationships with a few women. They were not deeply intimate relationships, but I was in relationships with some women.)
Explaining how it affected her marriage, Akanksha added, "Jab mujhe realise ho gaya ki main bani hi nahi hoon iss cheez ke liye, maine tabhi hi bol diya tha ki main nahi karne waali hoon. So we had a discussion where I told him, if you want to leave me, then leave me, fair enough. Log shaadi isliye karte hain, let’s be honest… 99% want to get married because you want to have kids and family aagey badhana hain; warna aap kyu shaadi karoge. He is not wrong on his part. And then Bigg Boss happened, and I realised that isko bohot zyaada hain aur main nahi kar pa rahi hoon. For me, I don’t want to put him in that situation."
(When I realised that I am not made for this, I told him honestly that I couldn’t continue. We spoke about it, and I even told him that if he wanted to leave me, I would understand. Let’s be honest, most people marry because they want children and to build a family. He is not wrong for wanting that. Then Bigg Boss happened, and I realised he wanted it much more than I could give. I didn't want to keep him in that situation.)
Gaurav and Akanksha got married on November 24, 2016, in a grand three-day wedding celebration in Kanpur. Now, with Gaurav entering Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa as a special visitor, all eyes will be on the former couple. Viewers are eager to see whether their meeting brings closure, an emotional reconciliation, or yet another surprising revelation.