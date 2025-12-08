Gaurav Khanna Emerges Winner Of 'Bigg Boss 19'; Salman Khan Gets Emotional On Finale Night
After almost three and a half months of being locked inside the house, popular TV actor Gaurav Khanna emerged as winner of 'Bigg Boss 19'.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 8:23 AM IST
Hyderabad/Mumbai: After over 100 days of entertainment and pure drama inside the Bigg Boss house, the 19th season of the reality show 'Bigg Boss' drew curtains on Sunday night, with popular Television actor Gaurav Khanna emerging as the winner.
The 'Anupamaa' actor took home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh, along with the Bigg Boss trophy.
Farrhana Bhatt, who was among the top two contestants this season, became the first runner-up while Pranit More was the second runner-up.
On the finale night, singer Amaal Mallik was the first contestant from the top-5 to be evicted from the show. After Amaal, one of the most talked about contestants this season, Tanya Mittal also lost the race.
Becoming the second runner-up for season 19 of "Bigg Boss", Pranit More was also eliminated after Tanya, leaving Gaurav and Farrhana as the top two finalists.
Runner-up Farrhana thanked her fans for supporting her throughout the season. "...I thank my fans who supported me a lot. I am overwhelmed by your support. Your love means more to me than the Bigg Boss trophy," she said.
Actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday will be joining Salman Khan on stage for the season's grand finale. The actors will promote their upcoming flick, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, slated for release on December 25, 2025.
What Bhaijaan Said
During the episode, Salman Khan, the host of the 'Bigg Boss', was visibly emotional as he remembered late legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24 this year.
"He (Dharmendra) passed on my father's birthday and celebrates his birthday with my mother. God bless you, Dharamji. If I am feeling like, what would Sunny, Bobby aur unka pariwar be feeling," IANS quoted Salman as saying.
"Two funerals that were best conducted ever. One was Sooraj Barjatya's mother and the second was Dharamji's. How well they conducted the prayer meet. So much dignity. Ek decorum hona chahiye, celeration hona chahiye. Every ceremony, every funeral should be conducted in such a dignified manner," the Bhaijaan added.
'Bigg Boss 19' premiered on August 24, with 16 contestants including Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Mridul Tiwari. The season also saw two wild-card entries in the form of Shehbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar.
