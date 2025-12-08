ETV Bharat / entertainment

Gaurav Khanna Emerges Winner Of 'Bigg Boss 19'; Salman Khan Gets Emotional On Finale Night

Hyderabad/Mumbai: After over 100 days of entertainment and pure drama inside the Bigg Boss house, the 19th season of the reality show 'Bigg Boss' drew curtains on Sunday night, with popular Television actor Gaurav Khanna emerging as the winner.

The 'Anupamaa' actor took home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh, along with the Bigg Boss trophy.

Farrhana Bhatt, who was among the top two contestants this season, became the first runner-up while Pranit More was the second runner-up.

On the finale night, singer Amaal Mallik was the first contestant from the top-5 to be evicted from the show. After Amaal, one of the most talked about contestants this season, Tanya Mittal also lost the race.

Becoming the second runner-up for season 19 of "Bigg Boss", Pranit More was also eliminated after Tanya, leaving Gaurav and Farrhana as the top two finalists.

Runner-up Farrhana thanked her fans for supporting her throughout the season. "...I thank my fans who supported me a lot. I am overwhelmed by your support. Your love means more to me than the Bigg Boss trophy," she said.