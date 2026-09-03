ETV Bharat / entertainment

Gaurang Vyas Dies At 87: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Veteran Gujarati Composer Who Scored Over 100 Films

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the veteran musician and expressed his grief over his demise. Sharing a picture with Vyas on X, Modi remembered his contribution to Gujarati music and the musical legacy he carried forward from his father, legendary composer and lyricist Avinash Vyas. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Gaurang Vyas, a renowned musician in the Gujarati music world," PM wrote.

Hyderabad: Renowned Gujarati music composer, singer and arranger Gaurang Vyas passed away in Ahmedabad at the age of 87. His death has left the Gujarati film and music fraternity mourning the loss of one of its most respected musicians. His last journey will begin from his residence in Ambawadi, Ahmedabad, at 11.30 am on Thursday.

He added that Vyas had created a unique place for himself while continuing the rich musical tradition of his father. Modi also remembered Vyas' contribution to Gujarat's cultural landscape and extended his condolences to his family and countless fans. He said the veteran musician's invaluable contribution to Gujarati music would always be remembered.

Minister Arjun Modhwadia also expressed his grief over the musician's death. He described Vyas as a leading experimental musician in Gujarati film and light music and said his timeless work had enriched Gujarati art and culture. Born in Mumbai, Gaurang Avinash Vyas grew up surrounded by music. His father, Avinash Vyas, was among the most influential names in Gujarati music, and Gaurang went on to carry the family's musical tradition forward.

Vyas began his film journey as an assistant to his father in Jesal Toral. He later established himself as an independent music director with Lakho Phulani. Over a career spanning several decades, he composed music for more than 100 films. Some of his notable works include Ketan Mehta's Bhavni Bhavai, Maniyaro, Naseeb Ni Balihari, Parki Thapan, Liludi Dharati and Mayyarman Mandu Nathi Lagtu. His music also brought him the opportunity to work with some of India's biggest playback singers, including Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar, Manna Dey and Mahendra Kapoor.

Among his memorable songs are Maniyaro Te Halu Halu Thai Re Viyo and Hu Tu Tu Tu, Jami Ramatni Rutu. Apart from films, Vyas also contributed extensively to Gujarati devotional and folk music. His albums included Jalaramni Jhumpdi, Bhajan Anmol, Ganga Satina Bhajano, Kahat Kabir and Non-Stop Dandiya-Raas. His contribution was recognised with around 11 state-level Best Music Direction awards. In 2022, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel honoured him with a Lifetime Achievement Award. He was also honoured by the Gujarat State Music Academy and Gujarat Tourism in 2024.