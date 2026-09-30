Gauahar Khan Reacts To Mary Kom's Fall During Bigg Boss 20 Task, Questions Her Claims Against Qazi
Gauahar Khan questions Mary Kom's accusation against Qazi Touqeer after their captaincy task in Bigg Boss 20, urging Salman Khan to address the incident.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 30, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan has reacted to the latest controversy inside Bigg Boss 20. Gauahar, who has been following the current season, spoke about the captaincy task in which Mary Kom fell to the ground and blamed Qazi Touqeer for the incident.
Mary Kom claimed that Qazi pushed her during the task. However, Gauahar said that, as a viewer, she did not feel that Qazi had pushed her or pulled her down in a harsh manner. She also questioned Mary Kom’s reaction to the incident.
Gauahar shared a video of herself on her Instagram Story and spoke about the task. She recalled how difficult and tiring tasks can get inside the Bigg Boss house. She said that during her own season, contestants had taken part in tasks that were physically and mentally exhausting. She also remembered instances when contestants had to stay awake through the night while performing tasks.
Talking about the latest incident, Gauahar said that she was surprised by Mary Kom’s accusation against Qazi. “Itni badi humari country ki hasti, jinme itna strength hai ki woh kisi ko bhi pachhaar de apni strength se (She is such a big name of our country and has so much strength that she can literally pick someone up and throw them down),” she said.
Gauahar then questioned Mary Kom’s claim that she fell because Qazi put his hand inside the bag during the task. “But woh keh rahi hai Qazi ka haath bag mein daalne se woh gir gayi! Please yaar! Weekend Ke Vaar pe please call out! I am requesting. Qazi ke haath daalne ke baad jab woh bahar nikala woh uss waqt giri hai. Woh literally ek choti bachchi jaise gir gayi. Kuch usme harsh pull nahi tha. I understand that the bag was heavy, but you'd expect more strength from Mary Kom ji. Not just physical but (mental),” Gauahar said.
She further explained that, according to what she saw, Mary Kom fell only after Qazi removed his hand from the bag. Gauahar felt there was no strong or sudden pull from Qazi that could have caused the fall.
The incident could also become a topic of discussion during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Salman Khan is expected to return to the show and comment on the contestants’ performance.
Last week, Salman had questioned Rhiti Tiwari after she described herself as a “rockstar”. He compared her journey with Qazi’s and said, “The problem is that only you are calling yourself a rockstar; no one else is.” Salman also said that a rockstar is someone who has faced challenges and fought through them to achieve a position.
He further reminded Rhiti that being Manoj Tiwari’s daughter comes with certain expectations. He compared the situation with an earlier Bigg Boss 4 incident involving Manoj Tiwari and Dolly Bindra.
Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6 with 16 contestants, including MC Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij, Amrapali Dubey, Scout OP, Qazi Touqeer, Yung DSA and Rhiti Tiwari.