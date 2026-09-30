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Gauahar Khan Reacts To Mary Kom's Fall During Bigg Boss 20 Task, Questions Her Claims Against Qazi

Gauahar Khan Reacts To Mary Kom's Fall During Bigg Boss 20 Task, Questions Her Claims Against Qazi ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan has reacted to the latest controversy inside Bigg Boss 20. Gauahar, who has been following the current season, spoke about the captaincy task in which Mary Kom fell to the ground and blamed Qazi Touqeer for the incident.

Mary Kom claimed that Qazi pushed her during the task. However, Gauahar said that, as a viewer, she did not feel that Qazi had pushed her or pulled her down in a harsh manner. She also questioned Mary Kom’s reaction to the incident. Gauahar shared a video of herself on her Instagram Story and spoke about the task. She recalled how difficult and tiring tasks can get inside the Bigg Boss house. She said that during her own season, contestants had taken part in tasks that were physically and mentally exhausting. She also remembered instances when contestants had to stay awake through the night while performing tasks. Gauahar Khan Reacts To Mary Kom's Fall During Bigg Boss 20 Task, Questions Her Claims Against Qazi (Video Source: IG - Gauahar Khan) Talking about the latest incident, Gauahar said that she was surprised by Mary Kom’s accusation against Qazi. “Itni badi humari country ki hasti, jinme itna strength hai ki woh kisi ko bhi pachhaar de apni strength se (She is such a big name of our country and has so much strength that she can literally pick someone up and throw them down),” she said.