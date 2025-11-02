ETV Bharat / entertainment

Garg's Roi Roi Binale Turns Viewers Emotional In Kolkata Theatres

Before his demise, only the background score of the film was left. His team had ensured that the shooting would be wrapped up on time so that the film would hit the screen on the scheduled date of October 31. The film has 11 songs in total.

'Roi Roi Binale' is based on post-war Assam. Set against the backdrop of music, it narrates the story of love, identity, and the search for the purpose of art by a group of artists in a changing society. Garg has contributed in many ways to the film. He has directed it with Rajesh Bhuiyan, wrote the screenplay with Rahul Gautam Sharma and acted with Victor Banerjee and Sharma apart from composing the music. He portrayed the role of a visually impaired artist.

Kolkata: The final Assamese film 'Roi Roi Binale' starring the late Zubin Garg was released on October 31, as he wished, and a crowd of enthusiastic viewers thronged theatres across Kolkata to watch it.

Many Assamese-speaking people from Kolkata were seen crowding the multiplex along with the Bengali audience. Their feelings and emotions surrounding Garg knew no bounds. "His death is unacceptable. There was a lot of potential in him. We want his friends to complete it. Zubin has taught us a lot. We are learning a lot more after his death. We have a soul connection with him. He has worked for people without publicity. No political leader can do this. He was a man of great spirit. The tragedy of our country is that no one gets value when he is alive. He returned from Mumbai because he didn't like to be a Mumbaikar. His talent is being revealed more after his death," said one among the audience.

"Despite being a son of Assam, Zubin has lent his voice to many Bengali songs. He used to call himself a half-Bengali. Zubin has helped many poor people. But he would not let anyone know about his charity. I cannot imagine that such a person could die like this," said another viewer.

People queue up at a multiplex in Kolkata Roi Roi Binale. (ETV Bharat)

"I am more attracted to the melody of Zubin's songs in Assamese than in any other language. I don't understand everything. I listen to them for the melody," said a Bengali movie buff.

Samhati Das, a musician who has shared the stage with Zubin, said, "My conversation with Zubinda for over a decade is very cinematic. I have done shows with him in Bengal and Kolkata for ten years. He is my God. He worked on this film with a dream and played the role of a blind artist. I even saw him fall on stage on purpose to get into the character. He was so dedicated. We will see the film, and I can't imagine that Zubinda will not be there."