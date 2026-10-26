Gajab Raat Ending Explained: Did Manoj Bajpayee Choose Money Over Duty?
What makes Gajab Raat engaging is how each character's true motives slowly come to light. Read on to know how the Netflix thriller starring Manoj Bajpayee as corrupt cop ends. Spoilers ahead.
By Minal Rudra
Published : October 26, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: Manoj Bajpayee in a cop role is always a delight to watch. The acclaimed actor headlines Gajab Raat, backed by Neeraj Pandey with whom he has worked in Special 26 to Aiyaary. The film introduces screenwriter Ritesh Shah as director. Bajpayee plays Ajay Nirvit, a sub-inspector in Delhi Police. He is notorious for corruption and is a womanizer, but he is also streetwise. What makes him interesting to watch is how each of these traits plays out in taking the story forward. He is an open-book character right from the start. What hooks the viewer is how he handles a mysterious case over the course of a single night, revealing whether he continues to prioritise his personal agenda or ultimately chooses duty over self-interest.
The film was initially titled Ghooskhor Pandat. Later it was rechristened as Gajab Raat following public backlash, police complaints, and intervention by the Supreme Court. Interestingly, both titles work equally well for the story of Bajpayee's character, whose night takes an unexpected turn when he is busy cracking down on a hotel to extort money from panicked guests. All to fulfil a long-cherished dream of owning a plush villa with a swimming pool.
Ritesh also wrote dialogues for the story by Deepak Venkateshan. He kept the humour running even when the intensity of events peaked. Bajpayee's deadpan one-liners land well, better than intended humorous moments with Kiku Sharda who was picked up from a hotel room. What stands out is Bajpayee's bond with Rajiv Gupta who plays his friendly boss Rana in the film. Though they are never seen together, their phone conversations show they have each other's back, and their banters are hilarious. When Rana comes into action during the climax, even briefly, he delivers humour.
What Disrupts Ajay Nirvit's Plans?
Nirvit and his team are in the middle of raiding a hotel. Before he can start extorting money, he receives news about a severely injured girl thrown from a moving car. He is called to attend to the matter immediately as he was in a neighboring area. Irritated at losing a chance to make some quick money, Nirvit leaves anyway expecting to resolve the issue fast. However, the incident snowballs into a high-profile case.
The mystery surrounding the girl's identity leads to a series of unexpected twists and turns. The case grows increasingly complicated and suspicious with the unauthorised involvement of the CBI and the NIA, as well as several high-profile individuals. Nirvit is left thoroughly perplexed as he attempts to uncover her true identity. While the CBI claims she is a drug peddler, the NIA insists she was their informer as they insist to take over the charge, without papers. Nirvit suspects that both claims are false.
Moral Dilemma Gets Better Of Nirvit
Gajab Raat is one of those thrillers where the story engages you in a way that, rather than just keeping you guessing it pushes you to think. Throughout the story, characters face tough choices with no easy answers. The tension builds from their moral struggles as much as from the events of a single night.
Even for an unrighteous cop like Nirvit, making a decision is hard. He struggles as his greed works against him. Knowing his track record, the involved parties are aware that he will do anything for money. We see him agreeing to offers to help the culprits wash away proof of their crimes as he tries to milk the situation. That is exactly why when he changes his mind, the audience will still believe he is playing games and helping the conspirators escape the looming danger of the consequences of their crime.
Gajab Raat Ending Explained: Will Ajay Nirvit Kill For Money?
Nirvit ultimately resists temptation and rejects a bribe meant to cover up the truth. Taking that money would have easily funded his dream villa. However, he decides against it and confronts the people responsible and corners them until they have no choice but to meet his demands.
The change of heart does not erase his past involvement in a corrupt system or the likelihood that he might repeat those actions given the chance. It still sets an important precedent. It demonstrates the powerful impact that occurs when a police officer refuses to yield to unlawful higher orders and simply chooses to do his duty.
While Bajpayee firmly holds the center of Gajab Raat, it also stars Divya Dutta, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, and Nushrratt Bharuccha.
Gajab Raat is available to stream on Netflix.