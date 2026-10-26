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Gajab Raat Ending Explained: Did Manoj Bajpayee Choose Money Over Duty?

Gajab Raat Ending Explained ( Photo: Film poster )

By Minal Rudra 4 Min Read

Hyderabad: Manoj Bajpayee in a cop role is always a delight to watch. The acclaimed actor headlines Gajab Raat, backed by Neeraj Pandey with whom he has worked in Special 26 to Aiyaary. The film introduces screenwriter Ritesh Shah as director. Bajpayee plays Ajay Nirvit, a sub-inspector in Delhi Police. He is notorious for corruption and is a womanizer, but he is also streetwise. What makes him interesting to watch is how each of these traits plays out in taking the story forward. He is an open-book character right from the start. What hooks the viewer is how he handles a mysterious case over the course of a single night, revealing whether he continues to prioritise his personal agenda or ultimately chooses duty over self-interest.

The film was initially titled Ghooskhor Pandat. Later it was rechristened as Gajab Raat following public backlash, police complaints, and intervention by the Supreme Court. Interestingly, both titles work equally well for the story of Bajpayee's character, whose night takes an unexpected turn when he is busy cracking down on a hotel to extort money from panicked guests. All to fulfil a long-cherished dream of owning a plush villa with a swimming pool.

Ritesh also wrote dialogues for the story by Deepak Venkateshan. He kept the humour running even when the intensity of events peaked. Bajpayee's deadpan one-liners land well, better than intended humorous moments with Kiku Sharda who was picked up from a hotel room. What stands out is Bajpayee's bond with Rajiv Gupta who plays his friendly boss Rana in the film. Though they are never seen together, their phone conversations show they have each other's back, and their banters are hilarious. When Rana comes into action during the climax, even briefly, he delivers humour. What Disrupts Ajay Nirvit's Plans? Nirvit and his team are in the middle of raiding a hotel. Before he can start extorting money, he receives news about a severely injured girl thrown from a moving car. He is called to attend to the matter immediately as he was in a neighboring area. Irritated at losing a chance to make some quick money, Nirvit leaves anyway expecting to resolve the issue fast. However, the incident snowballs into a high-profile case. The mystery surrounding the girl's identity leads to a series of unexpected twists and turns. The case grows increasingly complicated and suspicious with the unauthorised involvement of the CBI and the NIA, as well as several high-profile individuals. Nirvit is left thoroughly perplexed as he attempts to uncover her true identity. While the CBI claims she is a drug peddler, the NIA insists she was their informer as they insist to take over the charge, without papers. Nirvit suspects that both claims are false. Moral Dilemma Gets Better Of Nirvit