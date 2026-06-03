FWICE Drops Action Against Ranveer Singh, Reminds RGV Of Not Clearing Over Rs 1 Cr Technician Dues For Nearly A Decade
FWICE withdrew its directive against Ranveer Singh in Don 3 row, while reminding Ram Gopal Varma of alleged unpaid technician dues exceeding Rs 1 crore.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 3, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has officially withdrawn its non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer Singh in the ongoing Don 3 controversy. The decision comes after intervention from the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) and days after the actor reportedly sent a legal notice to the film workers' body.
While announcing the withdrawal of the directive on Wednesday, FWICE also used the opportunity to respond to filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who had strongly criticised the federation over its action against Ranveer. FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit alleged that Varma himself still owes more than Rs 1.25 crore to technicians and workers associated with his 2018 film Officer.
In an official statement, FWICE said it decided to move towards a peaceful resolution after discussions with IMPPA.
"Over the course of subsequent discussions and deliberations, and after taking into consideration the intervention and appeal made by the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA), it was collectively felt that the matter should now move towards a constructive and amicable resolution in the larger interest of maintaining harmony and unity within the entertainment industry," the statement read.
The federation further said it believes industry disputes should be resolved through dialogue and mutual understanding. "We hereby announce the withdrawal of the Non-Cooperation Directive (NCD) issued against Mr Ranveer Singh with immediate effect. This decision has been taken after careful thought, introspection, and constructive discussions, keeping in mind the collective sentiments and larger welfare of the film fraternity," FWICE stated.
The organisation also thanked IMPPA and its president, Abhay Sinha, for helping resolve the issue. "We would especially like to acknowledge and place on record our sincere gratitude to the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) for its timely intervention, valuable guidance, and earnest efforts in resolving this matter," the statement added.
FWICE said it had taken the step in good faith and hoped it would strengthen cooperation and unity within the film industry.
The controversy began after Ranveer Singh's sudden exit from Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar and produced by Excel Entertainment. The federation had earlier issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor. Several celebrities and film bodies criticised FWICE's decision, which led to growing pressure on the organisation.
However, the press conference announcing the withdrawal of the directive took another turn when Ashoke Pandit responded to Ram Gopal Varma's recent remarks.
Varma had earlier called FWICE a "kangaroo court" after it took action against Ranveer Singh. In a post on X, the filmmaker wrote, "FWICE is neither a court of legal justice nor a government-authorised regulatory body, and at best it's a kangaroo court, which by definition pretends to deliver justice, but in fact it disregards established legal rules, due process, and impartiality."
BAN “FWICE” and not @RanveerOfficial— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 29, 2026
The so called “BAN” or non co operation in the style of Gandhiji , will eventually become a BIG FAT JOKE on FWICE
This isn’t industry or worker protection, like they are claiming. It is just a pure performative muscle flexing , by an…
Responding to the criticism, Pandit revealed that Varma allegedly owes more than Rs 1.25 crore to technicians and workers from Officer.
"We live in a democratic country, and hence everyone is entitled to their opinion. But we would like to tell the world today that Ram Gopal Varma owes more than a crore and 25 lakhs to the technicians and to the workers," Pandit said.
He clarified that FWICE was not raising the issue as an act of revenge but merely reminding the filmmaker about the pending payments.
"This case has been going on since 2017. He made a Telugu feature film named 'Officer'. The Federation was constantly trying to resolve the matter, but in 2019, Ram Gopal Varma wrote a letter to the Federation asking for an extended deadline on the overdue," Pandit added.
During the press conference, Pandit also read portions of a letter allegedly sent by Varma in 2019. In the letter, the filmmaker acknowledged the pending payments and sought additional time to clear them.
"We have made a film named 'Officer', and for the same, there are outstanding payments to be made to the federation, associate members, and other vendors. We, as a company, understand that it has been 20 months since these payments have been long outstanding, and we are fully aware and accountable for each and every one due to be made, respectively."
The letter further requested March 4, 2019, as the final deadline for clearing all dues.
According to Pandit, despite that assurance, the payments remain unpaid years later. He also demanded an apology from the filmmaker for his comments against the federation.