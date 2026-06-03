ETV Bharat / entertainment

FWICE Drops Action Against Ranveer Singh, Reminds RGV Of Not Clearing Over Rs 1 Cr Technician Dues For Nearly A Decade

Hyderabad: The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has officially withdrawn its non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer Singh in the ongoing Don 3 controversy. The decision comes after intervention from the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) and days after the actor reportedly sent a legal notice to the film workers' body.

While announcing the withdrawal of the directive on Wednesday, FWICE also used the opportunity to respond to filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who had strongly criticised the federation over its action against Ranveer. FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit alleged that Varma himself still owes more than Rs 1.25 crore to technicians and workers associated with his 2018 film Officer.

In an official statement, FWICE said it decided to move towards a peaceful resolution after discussions with IMPPA.

FWICE Drops Action Against Ranveer Singh (ETV Bharat)

"Over the course of subsequent discussions and deliberations, and after taking into consideration the intervention and appeal made by the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA), it was collectively felt that the matter should now move towards a constructive and amicable resolution in the larger interest of maintaining harmony and unity within the entertainment industry," the statement read.

The federation further said it believes industry disputes should be resolved through dialogue and mutual understanding. "We hereby announce the withdrawal of the Non-Cooperation Directive (NCD) issued against Mr Ranveer Singh with immediate effect. This decision has been taken after careful thought, introspection, and constructive discussions, keeping in mind the collective sentiments and larger welfare of the film fraternity," FWICE stated.

The organisation also thanked IMPPA and its president, Abhay Sinha, for helping resolve the issue. "We would especially like to acknowledge and place on record our sincere gratitude to the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) for its timely intervention, valuable guidance, and earnest efforts in resolving this matter," the statement added.

FWICE said it had taken the step in good faith and hoped it would strengthen cooperation and unity within the film industry.

The controversy began after Ranveer Singh's sudden exit from Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar and produced by Excel Entertainment. The federation had earlier issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor. Several celebrities and film bodies criticised FWICE's decision, which led to growing pressure on the organisation.