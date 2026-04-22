ETV Bharat / entertainment

Cannes 2026: FTII Student Film Shadows Of The Moonless Nights Selected For La Cinef Section

Hyderabad: A student film produced by the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) has earned international recognition after being selected for the La Cinef section at the Cannes Film Festival 2026.

The film, titled Shadows of the Moonless Nights, is directed by Mehar Malhotra, a student from the 2020 batch of the Post Graduate Diploma in Direction and Screenplay Writing at FTII. The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to take place from May 12 to May 23, 2026, in Cannes.

La Cinef is a well-known section of the festival that showcases student films from top film schools around the world. Being selected in this category is seen as a major achievement for young filmmakers. With this, FTII has now had five student films featured in La Cinef since 2017.

Shadows of the Moonless Nights tells the story of Rajan, a night factory worker who struggles with extreme tiredness and the harsh realities of city life. The film is set across multiple languages, including Punjabi, Hindi, and Marathi, and focuses on the emotional and physical toll of sleepless labour.

According to the official synopsis, Rajan works long night shifts in a warehouse in Pune. After work, he returns to a crowded home where noise and daily activity make it difficult for him to rest. His attempts to cope with insomnia lead him into difficult situations, including conflict at home and wandering the streets in search of peace. The story captures his gradual breakdown and the quiet struggles of people living similar lives.