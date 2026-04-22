Cannes 2026: FTII Student Film Shadows Of The Moonless Nights Selected For La Cinef Section
FTII student Mehar Malhotra's short film Shadows of the Moonless Nights has been selected for La Cinef at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 22, 2026 at 4:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: A student film produced by the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) has earned international recognition after being selected for the La Cinef section at the Cannes Film Festival 2026.
The film, titled Shadows of the Moonless Nights, is directed by Mehar Malhotra, a student from the 2020 batch of the Post Graduate Diploma in Direction and Screenplay Writing at FTII. The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to take place from May 12 to May 23, 2026, in Cannes.
La Cinef is a well-known section of the festival that showcases student films from top film schools around the world. Being selected in this category is seen as a major achievement for young filmmakers. With this, FTII has now had five student films featured in La Cinef since 2017.
Shadows of the Moonless Nights tells the story of Rajan, a night factory worker who struggles with extreme tiredness and the harsh realities of city life. The film is set across multiple languages, including Punjabi, Hindi, and Marathi, and focuses on the emotional and physical toll of sleepless labour.
According to the official synopsis, Rajan works long night shifts in a warehouse in Pune. After work, he returns to a crowded home where noise and daily activity make it difficult for him to rest. His attempts to cope with insomnia lead him into difficult situations, including conflict at home and wandering the streets in search of peace. The story captures his gradual breakdown and the quiet struggles of people living similar lives.
Sharing her thoughts, director Mehar Malhotra said, “I wanted to make Shadows of the Moonless Nights because Rajan’s story felt like one we all carry but rarely name: the bone-deep fatigue of surviving a city that runs on sleeplessness.”
She added that the character is not meant to be seen as a hero or a victim. “Rajan became my way to ask what it costs to keep going when rest is a luxury you can’t afford. He’s not a hero or a victim, just a young man packing boxes under flickering lights,” she said.
Explaining the inspiration behind the film, Malhotra said her personal experiences shaped the narrative. “As a child, I watched my Maasi vanish into night shifts at a call centre… her body paying a quiet toll no one acknowledged,” she said.
Talking about the making style, she said the film keeps things simple and realistic. “The film stays simple, rooted in the everyday… sound carries the weight… dialogue stays sparse,” she said, adding that the visuals and sound are designed to reflect Rajan’s inner state.
On the film’s ending, she said, “In that final drift into sleep, the film doesn’t resolve but reveals: rest comes not from escape, but collapse.”
The film’s technical team includes cinematographer Digant Surti, editor Shreyas Bhopi, art director Rashmi Kushwaha, sound designer Sai Sanjay, and music composer Sudin Nair.