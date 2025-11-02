ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Zubeen Garg's Roi Roi Binale To Sushant Singh Rajput Starrer Dil Bechara: Films Released After Their Star's Death

Bollywood too has witnessed moments of sorrow. The release of Dil Bechara in 2020 was one such moment. Adapted from John Green's The Fault in Our Stars, the romantic tragedy marked Sushant's final performance. Initially slated for a theatrical release, the pandemic led to its direct digital premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 202. It was made free for all viewers as a tribute. The film paired Sushant with debutante Sanjana Sanghi, and was helmed by Mukesh Chhabra. The narrative gained an added poignancy after the actor's death in June 2020. When the credits rolled, fans across the world wept. The film was no longer simply a love story about two people who chronically lacked time - it became an eerie reminder of Sushant's own incomplete journey.

On October 31, the atmosphere outside Guwahati theatres was heavy with nostalgia and love. Fans of the late singer-actor Zubeen Garg flocked to cinemas to witness Roi Roi Binale, his last on-screen appearance. Garg, who passed away in Singapore on September 19, had been a towering figure in Assamese and Indian music. He was a talented singer, composer, and actor who had a unique emotional range and was able to elevate regional art forms to the national level. His tragic passing left fans in millions grieving. For them, Roi Roi Binale was not simply another film, it was a celebration of a life thoroughly lived. As the first frames rolled, tears and smiles mingled in equal measure.

For many years, they live on in spirit through their last works which unfortunately had to be released posthumously. They leave the audience to honour the artist. From Zubeen Garg's Assamese film Roi Roi Binale to Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara and Asrani's yet-to-release collaborations with Priyadarshan, these films remind us that great performers never truly leave; they remain flickering in light and shadow, forever part of the screen they once graced.

Hyderabad: There is a certain ache to the film experience knowing the person on the screen is no longer with us. Cinema has the special power of giving their artists a sense of eternity and when an artist passes away and their final works are released after their tragic death, it becomes the last memory fans want to hold onto. It becomes a bittersweet goodbye to the artist.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's final film, Sharmaji Namkeen, was released on March 31, 2022, with a sentiment that was rare in cinema. After Kapoor passed in April 2020, the incomplete portions of his film were shot with actor Paresh Rawal playing his role of the retired man - who, in the course of the story, finds joy again in cooking. It was directed by Hitesh Bhatia.

Puneeth Rajkumar's James

The Kannada film industry celebrated the release of James, the last performance of superstar Puneeth Rajkumar in March 2022. What made the release truly special was its timing as it premiered on March 17, Puneeth's birth anniversary. Fans thronged theatres across Karnataka, turning screenings into spontaneous celebrations of the "Power Star." Confetti flew, songs blared, and audiences refused to sit, cheering every moment Puneeth appeared on screen.

Completed before his sudden death from a cardiac arrest in October 2021, James features Puneeth as Santhosh Kumar, alias James, a security agency manager entangled in a web of crime. His brothers Shivarajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar made cameo appearances, while Shivarajkumar even dubbed Puneeth's lines posthumously. For fans, the film wasn't just an action entertainer; it was a celebration of a life devoted to cinema.

Irrfan Khan's Murder at Teesri Manzil 302

When Murder at Teesri Manzil 302 finally premiered on ZEE5 in December 2021, it had been more than a decade since it was shot. Though completed in 2009, the film remained unreleased until after Irrfan Khan's death in April 2020. While Angrezi Medium (2020) stands as his last theatrical release, Murder at Teesri Manzil 302 was the last unreleased film to reach audiences. A suspenseful thriller featuring Ranvir Shorey, Deepal Shaw, and Lucky Ali, it follows the disappearance of a wealthy businessman's wife. Viewing Irrfan in the movie felt like seeing an old photo again. His understated yet relentless drive reminded the fans of his unparalleled depth and grace.

Sridevi's Cameo In Zero

In December of 2018, audiences got to see Sridevi's final screen performance in Aanand L. Rai's film Zero. The actress, who had filmed her performance only a few months before her untimely passing in February of 2018, appeared as herself during a spectacular party scene with Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt. As short as the moment was, it shined bright as she reminded us all of the effortless charm she carried all her career. The film's opening credits carried a tribute to her memory, and when her face appeared on screen, fans across theatres grew teary-eyed. In that momentary sight, she appeared immortal.

Asrani's Last Bhooth Bangla and Haiwaan

Now, Bollywood is readying for another affecting moment: the posthumous releases of veteran actor Govardhan Asrani's final films, Bhooth Bangla and Haiwaan, both directed by Priyadarshan and due for release in 2026. Asrani, who died aged 84 on October 20 after an extended illness, had been a beloved personality in Indian cinema for over 50 years. Known for his impeccable comic timing in classics like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, and Hera Pheri, Asrani's collaborations with Priyadarshan, including Bhagam Bhag and De Dana Dan, were audience favourites.

Actor Akshay Kumar paid an emotional tribute on X, writing, "Speechless with grief at the passing of Asrani ji. We had just shared the warmest of hugs at the shoot of Haiwaan. He was a lovely man and a legend of timing." Apart from these two upcoming films, Asrani had several projects in post-production, including Superdhamaal.com, Woh Aadmi Bahut Kuch Jaanta Tha, and Hera Pheri 3, and more. For fans, these releases will be both a gift and a goodbye.