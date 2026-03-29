ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Virat's Flying Kiss To Anushka's Reaction To Missed Catch: Virushka's Viral Moments Steal IPL 2026 Opener

Royal Challengers Bengaluru started with a commanding six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. But beyond the numbers and the chase, it was the emotional exchange between Virat and Anushka that stole the spotlight. Moments after guiding his team to victory, Virat turned toward the stands, found Anushka, and blew a flying kiss. The actor, seated alongside RCB Women's players including captain Smriti Mandhana, responded with a flying kiss and a bright smile. The crowd erupted instantly, and within minutes, clips of the exchange went viral across social media.

Hyderabad: It was a night full of cheers, big shots and heartwarming moments as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma once again won the internet during the IPL 2026 opener. From a flying kiss after the victory to Anushka's adorable reaction when Kohli dropped a catch, the couple gave fans multiple "Virushka" moments to talk about.

Fans quickly dubbed it the "moment of the night." Many users flooded platforms with reactions, calling Virat a "green flag" and praising the couple's bond. The sweet exchange added a personal touch to what was already an electric season opener. The cameras repeatedly panned to Anushka, who looked delighted and proud as the stadium celebrated RCB's win.

Interestingly, this was not the only Virushka highlight from the match. Earlier in the game, Kohli had an uncharacteristic moment on the field. Known for his sharp fielding, he dropped a relatively simple catch in the 18th over. The ball, hit by Aniket Verma, slipped through Kohli's hands and brushed his thigh before falling to the ground. Kohli looked surprised at the miss, but Anushka's reaction quickly caught everyone's attention. Sitting in the stands, she laughed at the moment, creating another adorable viral clip.

While the dropped catch brought a lighthearted moment, Virat more than made up for it with the bat. He played a brilliant knock, anchoring the chase with an unbeaten 69 off 38 deliveries. His innings included five sixes and several classy boundaries, showing he was in sublime touch. Kohli stitched a crucial partnership with Devdutt Padikkal, who smashed a quickfire 61 off 26 balls to set the tone for the chase. Together, they helped RCB chase down the target of 202 with 26 balls to spare.

The match itself was a high-scoring contest. Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 201/9 after strong contributions from their top order. However, RCB's aggressive batting made the chase look comfortable. Rajat Patidar also chipped in with a brisk cameo to seal the victory. The win marked a perfect start to the IPL 2026 season for Bengaluru.