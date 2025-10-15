ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Vicky Kaushal-Anurag Kashyap To Siddharth-Mani Ratnam: Actors Who Worked With Their Mentors

Hyderabad: In an industry as dynamic and fast-paced as Bollywood, nostalgia and gratitude often shape the most meaningful collaborations. Many actors begin their journey by learning from great filmmakers as assistants, students, or simply fans, and later find themselves sharing the frame or set with those very mentors who once inspired them.

Here's a look at five actors who turned their admiration into collaboration, working with the very mentors who shaped their artistic journeys - from Vicky Kaushal and Anurag Kashyap to Siddharth and Mani Ratnam.

1. Vicky Kaushal and Anurag Kashyap

Before he became one of Bollywood's most celebrated stars, Kaushal was a quiet assistant on Kashyap's cult classic Gangs of Wasseypur (2012). For a young Vicky, watching Kashyap's raw, fearless filmmaking style was nothing short of a masterclass.

Years later, the same mentor who shaped his early days cast him in Bombay Velvet (2015), Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016), and Manmarziyaan (2018). Their creative bond became one of the most talked-about director-actor pairings in recent times.

On Anurag's birthday, Vicky once wrote a heartfelt note: "If it wasn't for this beautiful man, I probably wouldn't be where I am today. You are one of the most genuine people around. Feel so happy when people call me your 'blue-haired boy'."

The admiration was mutual. Anurag once described Vicky as one of the most sincere actors he had ever worked with. Though the two are reportedly not in touch much these days, their shared history continues to be a vital part of Vicky's story.

2. Rajkummar Rao and Hansal Mehta

Few director-actor collaborations in Indian cinema feel as organic as Rao and Mehta's partnership. It's not just about films; it's about trust, faith, and mutual growth.

When Mehta cast Rajkummar as Shahid Azmi in Shahid (2012), it changed both their lives. The film won them National Awards for Best Actor and Best Director, a testament to the creative synergy they shared.

But the road to Shahid wasn't easy. Hansal once revealed that many people doubted the project because of its title and subject. "This was a poster we made to convince our producer that this FTII boy was the man to play Shahid Azmi," Hansal wrote on Instagram, sharing the old poster.

He added, "He gave the part his immense talent, his passion and over 11 months of his life. In him, I not only found one of the closest collaborations in my career but also a boy who soon became family."

From Shahid to Citylights, Aligarh, Omerta, and Chhalaang, Rajkummar and Hansal have built a body of work that mirrors their mutual respect.

3. Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj