From Vicky Kaushal-Anurag Kashyap To Siddharth-Mani Ratnam: Actors Who Worked With Their Mentors

From Vicky Kaushal and Anurag Kashyap to Siddharth and Mani Ratnam, here's a look at actors who turned admiration for their mentors into creative collaborations.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 15, 2025 at 6:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: In an industry as dynamic and fast-paced as Bollywood, nostalgia and gratitude often shape the most meaningful collaborations. Many actors begin their journey by learning from great filmmakers as assistants, students, or simply fans, and later find themselves sharing the frame or set with those very mentors who once inspired them.
Here's a look at five actors who turned their admiration into collaboration, working with the very mentors who shaped their artistic journeys - from Vicky Kaushal and Anurag Kashyap to Siddharth and Mani Ratnam.
1. Vicky Kaushal and Anurag Kashyap
Before he became one of Bollywood's most celebrated stars, Kaushal was a quiet assistant on Kashyap's cult classic Gangs of Wasseypur (2012). For a young Vicky, watching Kashyap's raw, fearless filmmaking style was nothing short of a masterclass.
Years later, the same mentor who shaped his early days cast him in Bombay Velvet (2015), Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016), and Manmarziyaan (2018). Their creative bond became one of the most talked-about director-actor pairings in recent times.
On Anurag's birthday, Vicky once wrote a heartfelt note: "If it wasn't for this beautiful man, I probably wouldn't be where I am today. You are one of the most genuine people around. Feel so happy when people call me your 'blue-haired boy'."
The admiration was mutual. Anurag once described Vicky as one of the most sincere actors he had ever worked with. Though the two are reportedly not in touch much these days, their shared history continues to be a vital part of Vicky's story.
2. Rajkummar Rao and Hansal Mehta
Few director-actor collaborations in Indian cinema feel as organic as Rao and Mehta's partnership. It's not just about films; it's about trust, faith, and mutual growth.
When Mehta cast Rajkummar as Shahid Azmi in Shahid (2012), it changed both their lives. The film won them National Awards for Best Actor and Best Director, a testament to the creative synergy they shared.
But the road to Shahid wasn't easy. Hansal once revealed that many people doubted the project because of its title and subject. "This was a poster we made to convince our producer that this FTII boy was the man to play Shahid Azmi," Hansal wrote on Instagram, sharing the old poster.
He added, "He gave the part his immense talent, his passion and over 11 months of his life. In him, I not only found one of the closest collaborations in my career but also a boy who soon became family."
From Shahid to Citylights, Aligarh, Omerta, and Chhalaang, Rajkummar and Hansal have built a body of work that mirrors their mutual respect.
3. Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj
When Vishal Bhardwaj cast Shahid Kapoor in Kaminey (2009), it changed how audiences saw the actor. Gone was the "chocolate boy" image, in its place stood a performer capable of depth, darkness, and daring choices.
Their partnership deepened with Haider (2014), Vishal's adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet, which earned Shahid some of the best reviews of his career. They followed it up with Rangoon (2017), and now, after years, they're back for a fourth film together.
Recently, Shahid shared a heartfelt post from the set of their new project, calling it "super special." "Every time I work with Vishal sir, it feels like entering a new world. He gives me characters that challenge me completely," Shahid wrote.
For Vishal, Shahid has always been more than just a talented actor. The director once said in an interview, "Shahid understands silence on screen better than most actors. He listens, he doesn't perform." Their creative chemistry continues to thrive on mutual admiration - a perfect example of how mentorship can evolve into an equal artistic partnership.
4. Siddharth and Mani Ratnam
Before he became one of South India's most charming actors, Siddharth was a young assistant director under the legendary Mani Ratnam. He worked on Ratnam's 2002 film Kannathil Muthamittal, observing closely how the master crafted every scene with precision.
During this time, Siddharth's potential didn't go unnoticed. Scriptwriter Sujatha recommended him to director Shankar, who cast him in Boys (2003). That film marked Siddharth's acting debut, but the story didn't end there.
A year later, Mani Ratnam cast him in Ayutha Ezhuthu (2004), where Siddharth starred alongside Madhavan and Suriya. The film, known for its layered storytelling and political themes, gave Siddharth the chance to perform under the very mentor he once assisted.
For Siddharth, it was a full-circle moment. Working again with Mani Ratnam was both nostalgic and inspiring. He once said in an interview, "Mani sir is my film school. Everything I know about cinema - how to observe, how to feel a scene - I learned from him."
5. Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali
For Ranbir Kapoor, the journey with Sanjay Leela Bhansali began long before Love & War, the film that will bring them together again in 2026.
Ranbir started his career assisting Bhansali on Black (2005), absorbing the master's obsession with detail and emotional intensity. Two years later, Bhansali launched him as a leading man in Saawariya (2007), a visually stunning debut that, despite its box office fate, announced Ranbir as a performer to watch.
Eighteen years later, Bhansali and Ranbir are reuniting for Love & War, alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. For Ranbir, it's more than a film, it's a return to his roots.
In a recent live session, Ranbir said, "Whatever I know about acting was seeded by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He taught me everything about cinema. I'm working with him 18 years later, and he's an even bigger master today." The admiration flows both ways. Bhansali has often described Ranbir as one of the most instinctive actors he's ever directed.
In the ever-changing world of Indian cinema, stories like these remind us that filmmaking is not just about scripts and box office numbers - it's also about relationships, learning, and evolution.
