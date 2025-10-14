ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Two Shelved Projects To Best Actor Win, The Long Road Of Bollywood's New Star Lakshya

Hyderabad: Lakshya first grabbed attention with Kill, and now Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood has added to his growing popularity. It's been a long road for the actor, who's been in the entertainment industry for nearly a decade, finding his footing after two debut projects that were shelved before release. Today, with multiple awards and back-to-back successful projects, Lakshya has finally arrived.

From TV Screens to Big Screen Dreams

Born on April 19, 1996, Laksh Lalwani began his journey in the entertainment industry through television. His debut came in 2015 with the teen drama Warrior High. While the show didn't make major waves, it gave Lakshya his first brush with acting. He followed this with roles in Adhuri Kahaani Hamari and Pardes Mein Hai Meraa Dil, slowly gaining recognition.

However, it was his portrayal of the titular warrior in Sony TV's Porus (2017–2018) that turned heads. The show, one of India's most expensive television productions, helped Lakshya establish himself as a performer with both screen presence and discipline. "Porus taught me patience and focus. It was physically and emotionally challenging, but it prepared me for cinema," he shared in an interview.

The Wait That Tested His Patience

In 2019, Lakshya signed a three-film deal with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, marking a major step in his Bollywood journey. His official film debut was announced with Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor. However, after several production delays and creative issues, the project was shelved.

Not one to give up, Lakshya soon joined another Dharma venture, Bedhadak, with Shanaya Kapoor and Gurfateh Pirzada. But fate played another cruel turn, and that film, too, was shelved.

Reflecting on those uncertain years, Lakshya admitted, "When the films stopped, I started doubting myself. I was waiting for that one opportunity to show what I could do. But I told myself to hold on, to keep believing. And today, I'm glad I did."

Breakthrough with Kill

The turning point finally came with Kill, an action thriller directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023 and hit Indian theatres in 2024, instantly turning Lakshya into a breakout star.

In Kill, he played Amrit, a soldier trapped on a train under attack. The film's high-octane action and Lakshya's intensity earned rave reviews. The Globe and Mail praised his "frightening ferocity," and Indian critics hailed him as one of the most promising new action heroes.