From Two Shelved Projects To Best Actor Win, The Long Road Of Bollywood's New Star Lakshya
Lakshya's rise from TV actor to Filmfare-winning star was no overnight miracle. Here's a look at his journey as an outsider.
Hyderabad: Lakshya first grabbed attention with Kill, and now Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood has added to his growing popularity. It's been a long road for the actor, who's been in the entertainment industry for nearly a decade, finding his footing after two debut projects that were shelved before release. Today, with multiple awards and back-to-back successful projects, Lakshya has finally arrived.
From TV Screens to Big Screen Dreams
Born on April 19, 1996, Laksh Lalwani began his journey in the entertainment industry through television. His debut came in 2015 with the teen drama Warrior High. While the show didn't make major waves, it gave Lakshya his first brush with acting. He followed this with roles in Adhuri Kahaani Hamari and Pardes Mein Hai Meraa Dil, slowly gaining recognition.
However, it was his portrayal of the titular warrior in Sony TV's Porus (2017–2018) that turned heads. The show, one of India's most expensive television productions, helped Lakshya establish himself as a performer with both screen presence and discipline. "Porus taught me patience and focus. It was physically and emotionally challenging, but it prepared me for cinema," he shared in an interview.
The Wait That Tested His Patience
In 2019, Lakshya signed a three-film deal with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, marking a major step in his Bollywood journey. His official film debut was announced with Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor. However, after several production delays and creative issues, the project was shelved.
Not one to give up, Lakshya soon joined another Dharma venture, Bedhadak, with Shanaya Kapoor and Gurfateh Pirzada. But fate played another cruel turn, and that film, too, was shelved.
Reflecting on those uncertain years, Lakshya admitted, "When the films stopped, I started doubting myself. I was waiting for that one opportunity to show what I could do. But I told myself to hold on, to keep believing. And today, I'm glad I did."
Breakthrough with Kill
The turning point finally came with Kill, an action thriller directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023 and hit Indian theatres in 2024, instantly turning Lakshya into a breakout star.
In Kill, he played Amrit, a soldier trapped on a train under attack. The film's high-octane action and Lakshya's intensity earned rave reviews. The Globe and Mail praised his "frightening ferocity," and Indian critics hailed him as one of the most promising new action heroes.
His performance also brought him several honours, including the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut, IIFA Star Debut of the Year, and Zee Cine Award for Best Male Debut.
At the 70th Filmfare Awards, an emotional Lakshya said on stage, "Like everyone else, even I dreamt of holding this trophy one day. Today, that dream has come true. Thank you for believing in me."
Finding His Voice with Aryan Khan's The Ba*ds of Bollywood
If Kill made Lakshya a star to watch, Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba*ds of Bollywood, proved he's here to stay. The Netflix satire co-written by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan gave Lakshya a layered role as Aasmaan Singh, a bold, witty, and conflicted actor navigating the chaos of the industry.
Lakshya described the role as "very personal." He said, "When I read the scene 'Sitaare toh bahut hain par Aasmaan ek hi hai,' I felt it was my story. I had the same hunger, the same fire when I came to Mumbai."
The show, which also stars Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, and Raghav Juyal, has been widely appreciated for its honesty and humour. Lakshya credited Aryan Khan for creating a fearless environment on set. "When your director is bold enough to make fun of himself, you lose all fear of judgment. The show made me fearless again. It brought back the person I was when I was 17 - hungry, passionate, and ready to take on the world."
A Decade of Lessons and Gratitude
Recently, Lakshya reflected on his 11-year journey in a heartfelt video, thanking fans for the overwhelming love. "Eleven years ago, I came to Mumbai with dreams in my eyes. I didn't expect to reach here. I've met people who made me a better person and a better actor. I thank all of them."
He also expressed gratitude towards Aryan Khan and Red Chillies Entertainment for trusting him with the project. "Aryan gave me this opportunity, and I'll always be grateful. Sometimes I feel like it's all a dream, and I don’t want anyone to wake me up."
Ending his message on an inspiring note, he told fans, "Dream big, and go to any extent to make it come true. Dreams do come true."
What's Next for Lakshya
The young star's career shows no sign of slowing down. He is currently shooting Chand Mera Dil, a romantic drama alongside Ananya Panday, directed by Vivek Soni. He's also part of the rebooted Dostana 2, and reports suggest he will team up with Janhvi Kapoor and Tiger Shroff in Karan Johar's upcoming revenge-romance, directed by Good Newwz filmmaker Raj Mehta.
As his career gains momentum, Lakshya remains grounded and focused. "I've waited too long for this moment. Now, I just want to give my best every single time," he said.
From television sets to international film festivals, Lakshya's story is one of patience, resilience, and relentless belief, a true reflection of how dreams can take time but do come true.
