ETV Bharat / entertainment

From The Secret Agent To Homebound: Here's Where To Watch 2026 Oscar-Shortlisted Films

Hyderabad: The race for the 98th Academy Awards (Oscars 2026) has begun. On December 16, 2025, the Academy announced the shortlists for the 2026 Oscars. The final nominations will be revealed on January 22, 2026.

Many of the shortlisted films are already available to watch around the world, either on streaming platforms or in select theatres. These films include international dramas, political thrillers, and personal stories, showing a wide variety of themes and filmmaking styles.

Here is a closer look at the shortlisted films and where you can watch them now:

Belén

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by and starring Dolores Fonzi, Belén is an Argentine historical legal drama film based on the non-fiction book Somos Belén by Ana Correa. Written by Fonzi along with Laura Paredes, the film stars Dolores Fonzi, Camila Pláate, César Troncoso, Julieta Cardinali, Luis Machín, Laura Paredes, Sergio Prina, Ruth Pláate, and Lili Juarez.

The film is about a lawyer who fights for justice after her client is wrongly sent to jail. Soledad Deza (played by Dolores Fonzi), a lawyer, defends Julieta (played by Camila Pláate), a young woman from Tucumán who is falsely accused of carrying out an illegal abortion. As they struggle against a corrupt legal system and public judgment, their case draws attention across the country. Soon, a powerful women's movement rises in Argentina, supporting them and demanding justice.

The Secret Agent

Expected To Stream On: Mubi, Apple TV (Early 2026)

The Secret Agent is a neo-noir historical political thriller film set in the past. It revolves around Armando (played by Wagner Moura), a former professor, who gets trapped in the chaos during the last years of Brazil's military dictatorship. As he tries to escape danger, he also fights back against a harsh and dishonest government. Written and directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho, the cast includes Wagner Moura, Carlos Francisco, Tânia Maria, Robério Diógenes, Maria Fernanda Cândido, Gabriel Leone, Alice Carvalho, Hermila Guedes, Isabél Zuaa, and Udo Kier in his final film role.

It Was Just An Accident

Expected To Stream On: Mubi (January 2026)

Written and directed by Jafar Panahi, It Was Just An Accident is a thriller film, which is a co-production between Iran, France, and Luxembourg. The film is about a group of former Iranian political prisoners who must decide whether to take revenge on a man they think once tortured them. The director, Panahi, who has often criticised the Iranian government and has been jailed before, made the film without official permission from the authorities.

Sound Of Falling

Streaming On: Mubi

Sound Of Falling is a German film starring Hanna Heckt, Lena Urzendowsky, Laeni Geiseler, Susanne Wuest, Luise Heyer, and Lea Drinda. Co-written and directed by Mascha Schilinski, the film tells the story of four girls, Alma, Erika, Angelika, and Lenka, who live in different time periods, from before World War I to the early 2000s. Each girl grows up on the same farm in the Altmark region of Germany. Their lives are quietly connected, even though they are separated by time. Some of the girls suffer from abuse and trauma. As the story moves forward, hidden secrets from the past slowly come to light.

Homebound

Streaming On: Netflix

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound tells the story of two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who dream of becoming police officers. Their ambition for respect and recognition, however, strains their bond as they get closer to achieving their goal. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor, Harshika Parmar, Shalini Vatsa, Chandan K Anand, and Vijay Vikram Singh, among others.

The President's Cake