From The Secret Agent To Homebound: Here's Where To Watch 2026 Oscar-Shortlisted Films
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 20, 2025 at 5:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: The race for the 98th Academy Awards (Oscars 2026) has begun. On December 16, 2025, the Academy announced the shortlists for the 2026 Oscars. The final nominations will be revealed on January 22, 2026.
Many of the shortlisted films are already available to watch around the world, either on streaming platforms or in select theatres. These films include international dramas, political thrillers, and personal stories, showing a wide variety of themes and filmmaking styles.
Here is a closer look at the shortlisted films and where you can watch them now:
Belén
Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video
Directed by and starring Dolores Fonzi, Belén is an Argentine historical legal drama film based on the non-fiction book Somos Belén by Ana Correa. Written by Fonzi along with Laura Paredes, the film stars Dolores Fonzi, Camila Pláate, César Troncoso, Julieta Cardinali, Luis Machín, Laura Paredes, Sergio Prina, Ruth Pláate, and Lili Juarez.
The film is about a lawyer who fights for justice after her client is wrongly sent to jail. Soledad Deza (played by Dolores Fonzi), a lawyer, defends Julieta (played by Camila Pláate), a young woman from Tucumán who is falsely accused of carrying out an illegal abortion. As they struggle against a corrupt legal system and public judgment, their case draws attention across the country. Soon, a powerful women's movement rises in Argentina, supporting them and demanding justice.
The Secret Agent
Expected To Stream On: Mubi, Apple TV (Early 2026)
The Secret Agent is a neo-noir historical political thriller film set in the past. It revolves around Armando (played by Wagner Moura), a former professor, who gets trapped in the chaos during the last years of Brazil's military dictatorship. As he tries to escape danger, he also fights back against a harsh and dishonest government. Written and directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho, the cast includes Wagner Moura, Carlos Francisco, Tânia Maria, Robério Diógenes, Maria Fernanda Cândido, Gabriel Leone, Alice Carvalho, Hermila Guedes, Isabél Zuaa, and Udo Kier in his final film role.
It Was Just An Accident
Expected To Stream On: Mubi (January 2026)
Written and directed by Jafar Panahi, It Was Just An Accident is a thriller film, which is a co-production between Iran, France, and Luxembourg. The film is about a group of former Iranian political prisoners who must decide whether to take revenge on a man they think once tortured them. The director, Panahi, who has often criticised the Iranian government and has been jailed before, made the film without official permission from the authorities.
Sound Of Falling
Streaming On: Mubi
Sound Of Falling is a German film starring Hanna Heckt, Lena Urzendowsky, Laeni Geiseler, Susanne Wuest, Luise Heyer, and Lea Drinda. Co-written and directed by Mascha Schilinski, the film tells the story of four girls, Alma, Erika, Angelika, and Lenka, who live in different time periods, from before World War I to the early 2000s. Each girl grows up on the same farm in the Altmark region of Germany. Their lives are quietly connected, even though they are separated by time. Some of the girls suffer from abuse and trauma. As the story moves forward, hidden secrets from the past slowly come to light.
Homebound
Streaming On: Netflix
Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound tells the story of two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who dream of becoming police officers. Their ambition for respect and recognition, however, strains their bond as they get closer to achieving their goal. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor, Harshika Parmar, Shalini Vatsa, Chandan K Anand, and Vijay Vikram Singh, among others.
The President's Cake
Streaming Details Not Announced Yet - Theatrical Only
The President's Cake stars Baneen Ahmad Nayyef, Sajad Mohamad Qasem, Waheed Thabet Khreibat and Rahim AlHaj. Written and directed by Hasan Hadi, the film, set in Iraq under President Saddam Hussein in the 1990s, follows nine-year-old Lamia, who must find ingredients for a cake to celebrate the president's birthday. Poor and desperate, she runs away and searches the city with her friend to survive.
Kokuho
Streaming Details Not Announced Yet - Theatrical Only
Japanese film Kokuho, directed by Lee Sang-il and written by Satoko Okudera, is based on a novel of the same name by Shuichi Yoshida. It stars Ryo Yoshizawa, Ryusei Yokohama, Mitsuki Takahata, Shinobu Terajima, Min Tanaka, and Ken Watanabe. Set in post-war Japan's economic boom, the film is about a gangster family-born Kikuo Tachibana, who finds himself adopted by a kabuki actor. Despite life's challenges, he develops into a gifted performer.
All That's Left Of You
Streaming Details Not Announced Yet - Theatrical Only
All That's Left of You centres around a Palestinian family across three generations amidst the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The film is written, directed and produced by Cherien Dabis, who also stars alongside Saleh Bakri, Mohammad Bakri, Adam Bakri, Maria Zreik, Muhammad Abed Elrahman, Sanad Alkabareti and Salah El Din. The film's cinematography is handled by Christopher Aoun, with editing handled by Tina Baz, and music by Amine Bouhafa.
Sentimental Value
Streaming On: Prime Video (Not In India), Mubi, Apple TV
Sentimental Value, directed by Joachim Trier, who co-wrote it with Eskil Vogt, stars Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgård, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, and Elle Fanning. The film is about a famous director and his broken relationship with his two daughters. When he decides to make a film about their family's past, old pain, family pressure, and personal struggles come back to the surface. Sentimental Value revolves around the themes of intergenerational trauma, nepotism and suicide.
Palestine 36
Streaming On: Prime Video (Not In India), BFI Player (Availability May Vary By Region)
Palestine 36 is a historical drama film that narrates the 1936-1939 Arab revolt against British colonial rule in Palestine during the Mandate period. Written and directed by Annemarie Jacir, it stars Hiam Abbass, Kamel El Basha, Yasmine Al Massri, Jalal Altawil, Robert Aramayo and Saleh Bakri. Palestine 36 was one of three films on Palestinian history to be submitted to the 98th Academy Awards for Best International Feature Film.
No Other Choice
Streaming Details Not Announced Yet
No Other Choice is a South Korean satirical black comedy thriller film which follows a desperate paper industry expert who decides to kill off his competition to be assured of the job he seeks to maintain his way of life. Co-written, bankrolled, and directed by Park Chan-wook, the film is based on The Ax by Donald Westlake. No Other Choice features Lee Byung-hun, Son Ye-jin, Park Hee-soon, Lee Sung-min, Yeom Hye-ran, and Cha Seung-won.
Sirât
Streaming On: Movistar Plus+ (Available Only In Spain), Mubi (Availability May Vary By Region)
Directed by Óliver Laxe and co-written by Santiago Fillol and Laxe, Sirāt revolves around the story of a father (played by Sergi López) in search of his missing daughter, along with his son and a group of ravers in the deserts of southern Morocco. Apart from Sergi López, the film also features Bruno Núñez Arjona, Richard Bellam, Stefania Gadda, Joshua Liam Henderson, Tonin Janvier, and Jade Oukid.
Late Shift
Streaming On: BFI Player (Availability May Vary By Region)
Starring Leonie Benesch, Late Shift centres around a young nurse, Floria (played by Leonie Benesch), who works with unwavering dedication in an understaffed hospital ward. However, on that day, her shift turns into a nerve-racking race against time. Written and directed by Petra Volpe, the film also stars Sonja Riesen, Selma Aldin, Alireza Bayram, Ali Kandaş, Aline Beetschen, and Jasmin Mattei.
Left-Handed Girl
Streaming On: Netflix
Directed by Shih-Ching Tsou, Left-Handed Girl is about a single mother and her two daughters who move to Taipei to run a night market stall. As they adjust to a new life, they try to stay together as a family despite the difficulties. The Chinese movie stars Janel Tsai, Shih-Yuan Ma (zh), Nina Ye (zh), Brando Huang, Akio Chen and Xin-Yan Chao. Sean Baker serves as co-writer, co-producer, and editor.
The Voice Of Hind Rajab
Streaming Details Not Announced Yet - Theatrical Only
Written and directed by Kaouther Ben Hania, The Voice Of Hind Rajab focuses on how the Red Crescent responded after the killing of five-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab during the Israeli invasion of Gaza. The docudrama stars Saja Kilani, Motaz Malhees, Amer Hlehel, and Clara Khoury. The film is a co-production between Tunisia and France.