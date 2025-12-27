ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Surguja Classroom To KBC Hot Seat, Government Teacher Vibha Choubey Proves Her Merit

Surguja (Chhattisgarh): At a time when government school teachers across India are having to prove their merit - facing questions on their qualifications and clearing examinations like the TET again, Vibha Choubey, a teacher from Surguja district in Chhattisgarh, presented a powerful counter-narrative when she reached the hot seat of the country’s biggest reality quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). A resident of Ambikapur and working in a government school in Darima, she sat across megastar Amitabh Bachchan and demonstrated knowledge, composure and confidence, earning accolades and recognition nationally. Excerpts from her conversation with ETV Bharat:

Q: How long did you try to get into KBC?

A: Its been a very long time. Every season, as registration opened, I would apply. I first tried in the year 2000, but when I did not get a call for a few years, I felt disappointed and stopped. In 2022, when Himani Bundela won Rs 1 crore on KBC, I felt inspired again. I convinced myself that I could also reach the hot seat and compete. From then on, I started trying seriously once again, and finally, in 2025, I got the opportunity to reach the KBC stage.

From Surguja Classroom To KBC Hot Seat, Government Teacher Vibha Choubey Proves Her Merit (ETV Bharat)

Q: Can you explain the selection process for KBC?

A: Yes. The process begins with Amitabh Bachchan's question on television at 9 pm during the registration period. You answer it through a mobile message within 24 hours and if your answer is correct, you receive an IVR call with two more questions. Those who answer correctly and quickly are then called for auditions. The audition has two rounds: a general knowledge written test and a video audition, where they assess your background, education and personality.

Q: How did you feel like when you got the call to go to Mumbai?

A: I was at school and reaching the class to take attendance, when I got a call from an unknown number. When they said it was from Kaun Banega Crorepati, I was completely shocked. As soon as the call ended, I started dancing with happiness in the staff room. No one understood what had happened. I immediately called my husband and told him to book tickets and we left for Mumbai soon after. The rest is history.