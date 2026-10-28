ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Sita To IPS Officer, Sai Pallavi Explores Two Contrasting Worlds This November

From Sita To IPS Officer, Sai Pallavi Explores Two Contrasting Worlds This November ( Photo: Film Posters )

Hyderabad: November promises to be a significant month for Sai Pallavi, with the actor set to appear in two films that place her in very different worlds. In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1, she will portray Sita, one of the most revered figures in Indian mythology. In the Tamil crime drama Om Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood, she will step into the shoes of Nithya Reddy, an accomplished IPS officer leading a high-stakes investigation.

One role calls for a portrayal shaped by devotion, dignity and a deep understanding of an epic character. The other places her in the middle of an investigation involving red sanders smuggling, where courage, intelligence and professional integrity take centre stage. The contrast makes Sai Pallavi's November releases particularly interesting, offering audiences two different sides of an actor known for her expressive performances.

From Sita's world to the world of crime investigation In Ramayana: Part 1, Sai Pallavi will play Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor, who portrays Lord Rama. Yash plays Ravana, while Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey appear as Hanuman and Lakshman, respectively. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is envisioned as the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic. Portraying Sita comes with its own expectations. The character holds a special place in Indian culture, and audiences have grown up with different interpretations of her story. Sai Pallavi's approach to the role, however, appears to have been guided by a desire to learn rather than simply meet those expectations. Part 1 of the film will release worldwide on November 5 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027. In Om Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood, she will play Nithya Reddy, an IPS officer from Andhra Pradesh who is brought into the Central Bureau of Investigation as an Additional Superintendent after an impressive stint in the state police. She is assigned to work with Interpol on Operation OM, an investigation into the smuggling of red sanders, a protected variety of sandalwood found in parts of Andhra Pradesh. The character reveal shared by director Rajkumar Periasamy offers a glimpse of Nithya's world. She is presented as an honest, intelligent and experienced officer who takes charge of a mission with wider environmental stakes. The film's action sequences and jungle setting place her in a very different space from the mythological world of Ramayana. The film also features Dhanush, Mammootty and Sreeleela in pivotal roles. Produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios, Om Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20, 2026.