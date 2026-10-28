From Sita To IPS Officer, Sai Pallavi Explores Two Contrasting Worlds This November
Sai Pallavi explores contrasting roles this November, portraying Sita in Ramayana and IPS officer Nithya Reddy in Om, while revealing her approach to both characters.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 28, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: November promises to be a significant month for Sai Pallavi, with the actor set to appear in two films that place her in very different worlds. In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1, she will portray Sita, one of the most revered figures in Indian mythology. In the Tamil crime drama Om Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood, she will step into the shoes of Nithya Reddy, an accomplished IPS officer leading a high-stakes investigation.
One role calls for a portrayal shaped by devotion, dignity and a deep understanding of an epic character. The other places her in the middle of an investigation involving red sanders smuggling, where courage, intelligence and professional integrity take centre stage. The contrast makes Sai Pallavi's November releases particularly interesting, offering audiences two different sides of an actor known for her expressive performances.
From Sita's world to the world of crime investigation
In Ramayana: Part 1, Sai Pallavi will play Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor, who portrays Lord Rama. Yash plays Ravana, while Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey appear as Hanuman and Lakshman, respectively. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is envisioned as the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic.
Portraying Sita comes with its own expectations. The character holds a special place in Indian culture, and audiences have grown up with different interpretations of her story. Sai Pallavi's approach to the role, however, appears to have been guided by a desire to learn rather than simply meet those expectations. Part 1 of the film will release worldwide on November 5 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027.
In Om Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood, she will play Nithya Reddy, an IPS officer from Andhra Pradesh who is brought into the Central Bureau of Investigation as an Additional Superintendent after an impressive stint in the state police. She is assigned to work with Interpol on Operation OM, an investigation into the smuggling of red sanders, a protected variety of sandalwood found in parts of Andhra Pradesh.
The character reveal shared by director Rajkumar Periasamy offers a glimpse of Nithya's world. She is presented as an honest, intelligent and experienced officer who takes charge of a mission with wider environmental stakes. The film's action sequences and jungle setting place her in a very different space from the mythological world of Ramayana.
HER! The PERFORMER @Sai_Pallavi92, You will never cease to amaze! Here’s #SaiPallavi as #NithyaReddy, IPS, Naidupeta Ammayi frOM #OM Tamil: https://t.co/pFdjjlniTY Telugu: https://t.co/RpytZf9tHI Hindi: https://t.co/511CAUHslV A @SaiAbhyankkar Musical 🎵 #OM #OMChapter1 #UDHIRAMTHEBLOODWOOD @dhanushkraja @mammukka #NaseeruddinShah @sreeleela14 #Indrans @RTakeStudios @wunderbarfilms @Shra2309 @azy905 @theSreyas @sandy_sashr @vishurams @Ezhil_DOP @kalaivananoffl @iamSandy_Off @kavya_sriram @kabilanchelliah @rajeevan69 @JamRokr @kuchirayar73 @WarnerMusicIN @divomusicindia @ManojMaddyMM @RIAZtheboss @parasriazahmed1 @teamaimpr— Rajkumar Periasamy (@Rajkumar_KP) October 26, 2026
The film also features Dhanush, Mammootty and Sreeleela in pivotal roles. Produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios, Om Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20, 2026.
'I see my alter ego in her'
Sai Pallavi's response to being cast as Nithya Reddy offers an interesting insight into her connection with the character. After Periasamy released the character glimpse, the actor thanked the filmmaker for choosing her and spoke about what she saw in the role. "Dear @Rajkumar_KP sir, Thank you so much for choosing me again and this time play to play Nithya Reddy! I see my alter ego in her," she wrote. The remark suggests that Nithya is not just another professional challenge for the actor. There is something familiar about the character that Sai Pallavi seems to connect with. The project also marks another collaboration between Sai Pallavi and Rajkumar Periasamy after Amaran.
Why playing Sita was different for Sai Pallavi
If Nithya Reddy offers Sai Pallavi a character she can connect with personally, Sita presented an opportunity to approach a role from a different perspective. Speaking about being offered the part in Ramayana, the actor explained that she did not want to approach it in the same way she approached her other characters. Usually, she thinks about what she can bring to a role. This time, she wanted to consider what she could learn from it.
"I didn't want to use my head this time," she said, explaining how her approach to the character differed from her usual process. Instead of focusing only on what she could contribute to Sita, she asked herself what knowledge she might gain from playing someone so deeply rooted in Indian tradition and belief. She wanted to keep the process open and allow the experience to teach her something.
Sai Pallavi also revealed that she prayed to Sita Maa before moving forward with the role. Her preparation therefore involved more than thinking about how to portray the character on screen. It was also a personal and spiritual experience. The actor's comments offer a glimpse into the responsibility she felt while taking on the role.
Two roles, two different journeys
The contrast between Sita and Nithya Reddy is what makes Sai Pallavi's November line-up stand out. Both roles require conviction, but the worlds they inhabit are far apart. One draws from an ancient epic, while the other unfolds within a crime drama involving organised smuggling and environmental concerns. For audiences, the back-to-back releases offer an opportunity to see Sai Pallavi move between these contrasting spaces. They also reflect the range of stories she is exploring, from a large-scale mythological production to a contemporary action thriller.