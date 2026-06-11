ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Shakira To Nora Fatehi: FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony's Star Line-Up Revealed

The biggest attraction of the Mexico City ceremony will be global music sensation Shakira and Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy. The duo is expected to perform the tournament's official song, Dai Dai, in front of thousands of fans. Their performance is likely to be one of the most talked-about moments of the opening celebrations.

For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, three separate opening ceremonies have been planned across the host nations: Mexico, Canada and the United States. The celebrations will begin on June 11 in Mexico City ahead of the opening match between Mexico and South Africa, setting the tone for what promises to be one of the biggest sporting spectacles ever.

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over as the FIFA World Cup 2026 will kick off soon with a spectacular opening celebration spread across three countries. Before football's biggest stars take the field, some of the world's biggest music icons are set to light up the stage, making the tournament's opening ceremonies a global entertainment event.

But the star power doesn't stop there. The Mexico City event will also feature performances by Alejandro Fernandez, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Angeles Azules, Mana and Tyla. Organisers are also planning a special showcase of Mexican culture through music, dance and artistic performances. According to FIFA, local and indigenous artists will join modern performers to highlight the country's rich heritage on a global stage.

The celebrations will continue on June 12 with another opening ceremony in Toronto before Canada's match against Bosnia-Herzegovina. Canadian music fans can look forward to performances by Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Aliana, Jessie Reyez, Michael Buble, Sanjay, Vezdream and William Prince. Indian fans will also have a reason to tune in, as Bollywood star and international performer Nora Fatehi is set to take the stage.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles will host the third opening ceremony before the United States' opening match against Paraguay. The line-up includes some of the biggest names in global entertainment, including Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, Lisa, Reema and Tyla. With chart-topping artists from different parts of the world coming together, the event is expected to deliver a memorable mix of music, dance and culture.

Football fans won't have to wait long to watch the action. The ceremonies and matches will be broadcast live on Fox and FS1, while Spanish-language coverage will be available on Telemundo. Streaming options include Tubi, FOX One and the Fox Sports app.

Interestingly, FIFA has also planned a major entertainment spectacle for the tournament final on July 19 at New York-New Jersey Stadium. Reports suggest that Shakira will return to perform, while global stars Madonna and BTS are also expected to be part of the half-time show. The event has reportedly been curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative aimed at expanding education and football opportunities for children worldwide.