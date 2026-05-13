ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Selling Jewellery To Battling Cancer Together, Sharib Hashmi And Wife Nasreen's Incredible Journey

Sharib's acting journey did not take off immediately. Even after appearing in Slumdog Millionaire in 2008 and later Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Filmistaan, financial stability remained far away. The couple slowly exhausted their savings. "I sold my jewellery bit by bit. We couldn't continue with our house either and had to sell it. Then I had to sell the house from my inheritance," Nasreen revealed.

Nasreen believed in him completely. "I was so confident of his talent. And he did work very hard. That's why I wanted to support him. If you are happy, then do it," she shared. That decision, however, led to years of uncertainty.

Leaving a stable job was not easy, especially after marriage and children. Yet Nasreen stood firmly beside him and encouraged him to follow his passion. "It was a very difficult decision. If she'd have said no, I'd have continued to lead my life like that, where there'd be nothing else besides work," Sharib recalled.

Sharib married Nasreen in 2003, long before fame entered their lives. At the time, he was working at MTV and earning around Rs 25,000 a month. Life was stable, and the couple had already started building a family together. But Sharib always carried the dream of becoming an actor.

In a recent conversation, Sharib and Nasreen opened up about the painful journey they have faced together from days of having "zero money" to standing beside each other through repeated hospital visits, surgeries and emotional breakdowns.

Hyderabad: Filmmaker and actor Sharib Hashmi is today celebrated as the lovable JK Talpade from The Family Man, but behind the success lies a deeply emotional story of struggle, love and survival. Just when life finally seemed to improve for Sharib after years of financial hardship, his wife Nasreen Hashmi was diagnosed with aggressive oral cancer in 2018. Years later, the disease has now relapsed for the sixth time.

At one point, the situation became so bad that the family had no money left at all. "There was a point when we had zero money, not even enough to last us another day. So one day, I was just sitting outside a mall, thinking who I should call in this crisis," Sharib said.

He admitted that there were moments when disappointment completely took over him. "There was a moment when he was very disappointed," Nasreen recalled. "And he started telling me, 'Why did you allow me to quit my job? If you'd stopped me, then this crisis wouldn't have happened.'" But even during those difficult years, Nasreen remained his emotional anchor. "There should be no regrets. Don't say such a thing again," she had told him firmly.

'The Family Man' Changed Everything

After nearly 15 years of struggle, things finally changed when Sharib was cast as JK Talpade in Raj & DK's The Family Man alongside Manoj Bajpayee. The role made him a household name overnight. Audiences loved his humour, warmth and chemistry with Manoj Bajpayee's character. The success opened doors to projects like Scam 1992, Asur, Pagglait, Fighter, Tarla and The Diplomat. But just as success arrived, another devastating challenge entered their lives.

'He Came Back Home Halfway'

Nasreen revealed that she was diagnosed with oral cancer in 2018, around the same time Sharib's career was finally taking off. "I remember that day very clearly. I had picked up my daughter from school and came home with the reports. He was leaving with the Family Man team for lunch," she said.

She asked him to continue with his plans, but Sharib suddenly remembered midway that her biopsy reports were expected that day. "He came back home halfway after realising my reports were supposed to come that day. That's when I told him the report confirmed cancer. He was completely shattered, while I was the one telling him not to worry because everything would be fine."

Since then, Nasreen has undergone five surgeries and is now fighting her sixth relapse. "My cancer is very aggressive in nature, which is why it keeps relapsing. This is now the sixth time, and this time it has spread more," she shared.

'He Never Left My Side'

Despite hectic schedules and shoots, Nasreen says Sharib stayed with her through every hospital visit and surgery. "He never left my side. No matter how busy he was with shoots or work, he somehow managed to reach the hospital," she said emotionally. She added that Sharib would sit beside her for hours and refuse to leave. "It always gave me peace knowing he was there."

The actor also managed all treatment expenses himself despite the huge financial burden. "Every one or one-and-a-half years, huge amounts go into treatment. But he managed everything without taking a single loan," Nasreen shared. Today, the couple says their relationship has evolved beyond words. "We don't even say 'I love you' to each other anymore because there's no need for it," Nasreen said with a laugh. Sharib summed up their journey in one simple sentence: "Most of the time, we didn't really have money. But love was the only constant."