ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Season 4 Episode 8 Ending Explained: Is Fatima Dying? Episode 9 Release Date, Time & What To Expect Before The Finale

Hyderabad: The mystery surrounding MGM+’s hit horror series From deepened further with Season 4 Episode 8, titled Heavy Is the Head. With only two episodes remaining in the season, the latest chapter delivered major stories involving Fatima, Boyd, Jade, Henry, Tabitha, and the terrifying Man in Yellow.

The episode answered a few questions but also created several new mysteries that could shape the final stretch of the season. From Fatima’s impossible medical condition to the town’s dangerous plan involving the children’s bones, Episode 8 could be one of the biggest finales in the show’s history.

Is Fatima Dying?

After discovering in Episode 7 that Fatima could somehow control Smiley, the monster she gave birth to, Fatima begins noticing strange changes in her body. She tells Ellis that she was able to see through Smiley’s eyes while he was hunting Kenny. Shortly afterwards, she reveals dark black markings spreading across her stomach.

Concerned about her health, Ellis takes her to the clinic. Kristi examines Fatima and finds no obvious internal injuries. However, the strange marks on her body cannot be explained through normal medical science.

The real shock comes later in the episode when Fatima returns for another checkup. Kristi reports that Fatima’s blood pressure is only 53 over 33, and her heart rate is just 19 beats per minute.

Under normal circumstances, a person with those vital signs would not be alive.

Despite these alarming numbers, Fatima appears healthy and is able to move around normally. This raises an important question: Is something supernatural keeping her alive?

The episode does not provide a definite answer. However, many fans believe her connection to Smiley may be the reason. Since the monsters are believed to possess some form of immortality, it is possible that Fatima has become linked to that same power.

Jade’s Dangerous Plan To Save The Children

Another important storyline revolves around Jade’s efforts to recover the bones of the children from the underground tunnels.

After making some revelations through the journey filled with visions in Episode 7, Jade thinks he has now figured out how the underground tunnel system works. Jade offers a plan to Boyd that may help the people get the bones without getting trapped in the tunnels underground.

Jade remembers seeing roots connected to the Bottle Tree and realises those roots extend directly above the location where the children’s remains are buried. His idea is simple but risky.

One group would dig up the children’s bones while another group removes the Bottle Tree, creating an opening that could serve as an escape route before the monsters wake up.

Although Jade is confident, Boyd remains unconvinced. Boyd argues that the plan leaves no room for error and lacks a backup option if something goes wrong. Given the dangers hidden beneath the town, even a small mistake could lead to disaster.

Despite his objections, Boyd appears to be slowly reconsidering the proposal as the episode progresses.

Boyd Continues To Struggle

Boyd’s physical and mental condition continues to deteriorate throughout the season. His Parkinson’s disease appears to be getting worse, but his emotional struggles are equally concerning. In Episode 8, Boyd experiences several disturbing visions involving the deaths of people he cares about, including Kenny, Tabitha, Jade, Donna, and Ellis.