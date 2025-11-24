ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Satyakam To Sholay: Dharmendra's 10 Films, 10 Avatars

If one looks at the cinematic landscape of Sholay, Veeru seems like its heartbeat. Lively romance for Basanti, deep friendship for Jai, true courage for the villagers, and unforgettable dialogues for the audience. Veeru is a character that never grows old, because his soul is deeply human.

Today's comedy often relies on noise and overacting. However, Dharmendra brought class and elegance to comedy with this film. A play on words, a wit, a charm full of innocence and mischief, a cultured, nuanced presence hidden behind the humour. This film demonstrates that Dharmendra was not just a he-man hero, but also an intelligent entertainer.

This film, helmed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, marked a turning point in Dharmendra's career. In this movie, he proved that a handsome hero could also be a remarkably sensitive actor. Minimal dialogue, deep expressions, the subtlety of shy love, a calm, composed, almost poetic performance. This role reveals that Dharmendra's greatest strength was the soft light on his face, which spoke louder than words.

Hyderabad: Indian cinema has seen several superstars; some have stayed true to their word, some have been remembered, and others have gradually faded. But Dharmendra transcended all these categories. His natural charm kept him in the spotlight, his dialogue delivery made him popular, but the simplicity, tenderness, and emotional depth of his acting gave him a place that time cannot erase. Here, we revisit Dharmendra's art, his personality, and his impact on Indian cinema through 10 of his best roles.

This was the era when director Bimal Roy was setting the standard for acting in Hindi cinema. Dharmendra learned from this environment and gave his screen presence a unique touch. Honest, transparent acting, the simple struggle between love and duty, the unspoken language of facial expressions - this film was not the embodiment of a 'superstar', but of an 'actor'.

5. Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971)

This film established Dharmendra as a 'desi action hero.' His struggle, his looks, and his desi swagger all combine to create a new hero. The elegance of rural India's heartbeat, the passion and emotion in the action, the masculinity of stone, yet the deep pain of the heart. The harbingers of the coming era of the 'angry young man' are clearly audible in this film.

6. Satyakam (1969)

Serious films are often drowned out by the noise of popularity, but Satyakam is the silence that conceals Dharmendra's greatest performance. A realistic portrayal of moral conflict, a man torn between faith and love, the shudder of pain in his dialogue delivery. Many critics consider this to be Dharmendra's career-best acting.

7. Kaajal (1965)

This film showcases the power of emotions hidden in Dharmendra's eyes. Balanced romance, introverted sensitivity, and a transparent shade of emotion on his face, he not only looks handsome here but also delivers a beautiful performance.

8. Yakeen (1969)

Double roles become a gimmick in many places, but Dharmendra played them with a variety of characters. The energy of both characters was completely different; his body language was superbly controlled, and he balanced style, tension, and rhythm. This film is proof of his versatility.

9. Seeta Aur Geeta (1972)

Hema Malini was the lead in this film, but Dharmendra's presence made every frame charming. Simple romance, a complete contribution to the beauty and rhythm of the screen, a natural, effortless performance. He shines but doesn't overshine, and that is his greatness.

10. Patthar Ke Phool (1991)

This role shows how Dharmendra expanded his acting palette with age. The emotions and compassion of a father, the rigours of his profession, restrained dialogue, and a dignified personality. This film proves that Dharmendra wasn't just a young hero, but a lifelong artist.

In these ten films, Dharmendra is romantic, sensitive, humorous, desi, and morally profound. There was no artificiality in his acting. He didn't seem to be acting, but rather, he seemed to be present in his character.