ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Salman Khan's Return To Sourav Ganguly's Debut: Meet Hosts Of JioStar's Biggest-Ever Bigg Boss Rollout

Hyderabad: JioStar is set to make 2026 the biggest year in the history of Bigg Boss with an ambitious nationwide rollout that will see six editions of the reality show launch together for the first time. Beginning this September, viewers across India will get the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bangla versions of the show simultaneously on the JioStar television network and JioHotstar.

Leading the line-up is Salman Khan, who returns to host the landmark Bigg Boss 20. Having become the face of the Hindi version over the years, Salman is back to front one of television's biggest reality shows once again.

Joining him are several familiar names who have become closely associated with their regional editions. Vijay Sethupathi will return as the host of Bigg Boss Tamil, while Nagarjuna continues to lead the Telugu version. Kichcha Sudeepa is back for Bigg Boss Kannada, and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal once again takes charge of the Malayalam edition.

The biggest surprise in this year's host line-up is Sourav Ganguly, who will make his Bigg Boss hosting debut with the Bangla edition. The former India cricket captain joins the franchise for the first time, bringing a fresh face to one of the country's most successful reality formats.

The simultaneous launch marks a major milestone for the franchise, which has steadily expanded beyond Hindi television to become one of India's biggest multilingual entertainment properties. By bringing all six editions together during the festive season, JioStar is aiming to create a unified celebration for audiences across different regions.