From Salman Khan's Return To Sourav Ganguly's Debut: Meet Hosts Of JioStar's Biggest-Ever Bigg Boss Rollout
Salman Khan returns for Bigg Boss 20 as JioStar launches six editions together, with veteran hosts returning and Sourav Ganguly making his hosting debut.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 22, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: JioStar is set to make 2026 the biggest year in the history of Bigg Boss with an ambitious nationwide rollout that will see six editions of the reality show launch together for the first time. Beginning this September, viewers across India will get the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bangla versions of the show simultaneously on the JioStar television network and JioHotstar.
Leading the line-up is Salman Khan, who returns to host the landmark Bigg Boss 20. Having become the face of the Hindi version over the years, Salman is back to front one of television's biggest reality shows once again.
Joining him are several familiar names who have become closely associated with their regional editions. Vijay Sethupathi will return as the host of Bigg Boss Tamil, while Nagarjuna continues to lead the Telugu version. Kichcha Sudeepa is back for Bigg Boss Kannada, and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal once again takes charge of the Malayalam edition.
The biggest surprise in this year's host line-up is Sourav Ganguly, who will make his Bigg Boss hosting debut with the Bangla edition. The former India cricket captain joins the franchise for the first time, bringing a fresh face to one of the country's most successful reality formats.
The simultaneous launch marks a major milestone for the franchise, which has steadily expanded beyond Hindi television to become one of India's biggest multilingual entertainment properties. By bringing all six editions together during the festive season, JioStar is aiming to create a unified celebration for audiences across different regions.
The announcement comes after another impressive year for the reality franchise. According to JioStar, Bigg Boss reached more than 500 million viewers in 2025 across its language editions and generated over 438 billion viewing minutes. Audience engagement also grew by 47 per cent year-on-year, highlighting the show's continued popularity across television and digital platforms.
Viewer participation remains one of the biggest strengths of the franchise. On JioHotstar, six out of every ten viewers tuned into the 24x7 live feed, while billions of audience votes and millions of live chats kept the conversation going beyond the daily episodes.
To mark the franchise's milestone, JioStar has also unveiled India's Bigg Reality, a coffee table book that chronicles Bigg Boss' two-decade journey. The publication looks at the show's cultural influence, audience engagement and evolution into one of India's biggest entertainment and brand platforms.
Speaking about the landmark year, Mahesh Shetty, Head – Entertainment Sales, TV, JioStar, said Bigg Boss has continued to reinvent itself over the last two decades and that bringing six editions together makes this the biggest celebration in the show's history. With veteran stars returning to their familiar hosting roles and Sourav Ganguly stepping into the Bigg Boss universe for the first time, the upcoming season promises a mix of experience and fresh energy.