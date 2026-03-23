ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Roadies To The 50: Shiv Thakare's Winning Streak Continues As He Adds Another Trophy To His Journey

Shiv Thakare wins The 50 Season 1 ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: Reality TV star Shiv Thakare has once again proved his strength in the world of reality shows by winning the first season of The 50. The grand finale saw him defeat strong competitors, including Faisal Shaikh, also known as Faisu, to lift the trophy. The show, which featured 50 celebrities under one roof, focused on strategy, teamwork, and survival. In the finale, Shiv competed against Faisu, Kaka, Krishna Shroff, and Rajat Dalal in a tough challenge. The final task required contestants to move through a maze, complete smaller challenges, collect keys, and solve a lion-face puzzle. It tested both physical strength and mental focus. Shiv performed with calmness and clear planning, finishing as one of the fastest along with Faisu, and eventually winning the title. Interestingly, the Rs 50 lakh prize money did not go to Shiv himself. As per the show's format, the amount was awarded to his selected fan. Sitaram Prahlad Aghav, chosen as Shiv's top supporter, received the full prize money, making the victory even more special for his fan base.