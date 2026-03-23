From Roadies To The 50: Shiv Thakare's Winning Streak Continues As He Adds Another Trophy To His Journey
Shiv Thakare wins The 50 Season 1 after defeating strong finalists, adding another reality show victory to his journey.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 23, 2026 at 2:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: Reality TV star Shiv Thakare has once again proved his strength in the world of reality shows by winning the first season of The 50. The grand finale saw him defeat strong competitors, including Faisal Shaikh, also known as Faisu, to lift the trophy.
The show, which featured 50 celebrities under one roof, focused on strategy, teamwork, and survival. In the finale, Shiv competed against Faisu, Kaka, Krishna Shroff, and Rajat Dalal in a tough challenge. The final task required contestants to move through a maze, complete smaller challenges, collect keys, and solve a lion-face puzzle. It tested both physical strength and mental focus. Shiv performed with calmness and clear planning, finishing as one of the fastest along with Faisu, and eventually winning the title.
Interestingly, the Rs 50 lakh prize money did not go to Shiv himself. As per the show's format, the amount was awarded to his selected fan. Sitaram Prahlad Aghav, chosen as Shiv's top supporter, received the full prize money, making the victory even more special for his fan base.
Speaking about his win, Shiv said, "The 50 was a completely new experience for me. I wanted to show a different side of myself, one that believes you don't need to shout or fight to be heard. You can play with heart and still win." He added that winning among 50 strong contestants is something he will always remember.
Shiv Thakare's journey in reality television has been long and impressive. He first gained attention with MTV Roadies Rising in 2017, where he reached the semi-finals. He later appeared in shows like The Anti Social Network. His major breakthrough came when he won Bigg Boss Marathi 2 in 2019.
He continued his success with a strong performance in Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, where he finished as the first runner-up. Over the years, he also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, showcasing his versatility across different formats.
With his latest win in The 50, Shiv has further strengthened his image as one of the most consistent and competitive reality show performers in India. From humble beginnings to winning multiple shows, his journey reflects hard work, patience, and strong connection with the audience.
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