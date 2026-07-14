ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Ram Kapoor, Akshay Kumar To Kangana Ranaut: Celebrities Who Broke Silence On Surviving Sexual Abuse At A Young Age

Hyderabad: Ram Kapoor's emotional confession on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has sparked an important conversation about child sexual abuse. The television actor revealed that he was molested when he was just 13 years old while studying at a boarding school. His heartbreaking story left host Farah Khan and fellow contestants in tears, while also reminding many that sexual abuse can happen to anyone, regardless of gender.

Over the years, several Indian celebrities have spoken about the abuse they suffered as children. By sharing their painful memories, they have encouraged survivors to speak up and highlighted the importance of awareness, communication and healing.

Ram Kapoor

Ram Kapoor revealed that the incident happened when he was in Class 8 and living in a boarding school hostel. He recalled that an older student from Class 10 touched him inappropriately while they were sitting in the dormitory. "I froze. I couldn't do anything," Ram said, adding that he didn't know whether to shout, resist or simply remain silent. After gathering courage, he finally told the boy, "Mujhe accha nahi lag raha hai (I am not comfortable)." The student immediately stopped.

The actor admitted that the incident changed him completely. "Main kaafi badal gaya uske baad. Kaafi chup hogaya tha aur traumatise hogaya tha (I became very quiet and was deeply traumatised)." Interestingly, Ram revealed that the same person later apologised to him and made genuine efforts to help him heal. "It's weird, but the person who caused my trauma also ended up helping me heal. We actually became good friends." Ram concluded by saying that no child should ever have to experience such trauma.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar once shared a disturbing incident from his childhood while speaking at a conference on human trafficking and women's safety. The actor revealed that when he was just six years old, a lift operator touched him inappropriately.