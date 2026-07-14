From Ram Kapoor, Akshay Kumar To Kangana Ranaut: Celebrities Who Broke Silence On Surviving Sexual Abuse At A Young Age
Ram Kapoor's recent revelation has reignited conversations about child sexual abuse. A look at Indian celebrities who shared their own traumatic experiences in the past.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 14, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ram Kapoor's emotional confession on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has sparked an important conversation about child sexual abuse. The television actor revealed that he was molested when he was just 13 years old while studying at a boarding school. His heartbreaking story left host Farah Khan and fellow contestants in tears, while also reminding many that sexual abuse can happen to anyone, regardless of gender.
Over the years, several Indian celebrities have spoken about the abuse they suffered as children. By sharing their painful memories, they have encouraged survivors to speak up and highlighted the importance of awareness, communication and healing.
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor revealed that the incident happened when he was in Class 8 and living in a boarding school hostel. He recalled that an older student from Class 10 touched him inappropriately while they were sitting in the dormitory. "I froze. I couldn't do anything," Ram said, adding that he didn't know whether to shout, resist or simply remain silent. After gathering courage, he finally told the boy, "Mujhe accha nahi lag raha hai (I am not comfortable)." The student immediately stopped.
🚨 #LockUpp2 Promo!!#RamKapoor Requested #RiteshDeshmukh To Take Him Out From The Show 🤯— BB Insider HQ (@BBInsiderHQ) July 4, 2026
All Inmates Has Faced Scarcity Of Food 👀pic.twitter.com/kCvvbX7JrW
The actor admitted that the incident changed him completely. "Main kaafi badal gaya uske baad. Kaafi chup hogaya tha aur traumatise hogaya tha (I became very quiet and was deeply traumatised)." Interestingly, Ram revealed that the same person later apologised to him and made genuine efforts to help him heal. "It's weird, but the person who caused my trauma also ended up helping me heal. We actually became good friends." Ram concluded by saying that no child should ever have to experience such trauma.
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar once shared a disturbing incident from his childhood while speaking at a conference on human trafficking and women's safety. The actor revealed that when he was just six years old, a lift operator touched him inappropriately.
Thankfully, Akshay's parents had always encouraged open conversations at home. "When I was a child, my parents always encouraged me to speak to them frankly about everything," he emphasised. He immediately informed his parents, following which his father filed a police complaint. Investigations later revealed that the lift operator was a habitual offender.
The actor has often stressed that children should be encouraged to report any uncomfortable experience without fear or shame, saying, "We must encourage women and children to speak up and tell their families if they encounter anything strange."
Kalki Koechlin
Actor Kalki Koechlin has also spoken publicly about being sexually assaulted when she was only nine years old. She revealed that she did not fully understand what had happened to her at that age and carried the guilt of keeping the incident hidden for years. By opening up about her childhood trauma, Kalki has become a strong voice for survivors of sexual abuse. Her honesty has helped bring attention to the emotional scars many victims continue to carry long into adulthood.
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut shared her own experience during an episode of Lock Upp. The actor recalled being inappropriately touched by a boy who was a few years older than her when she was a child. She said many children experience abuse but rarely talk about it. "All of us have been inappropriately touched at some point. I have faced this."
Kangana explained that children often fail to understand what is happening to them and are left feeling guilty, adding, "Kids are psychologically traumatised and scarred for life." She also pointed out that simply teaching children about "good touch" and "bad touch" may not always be enough, stressing the need for greater awareness and open conversations.
Anurag Kashyap
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has also spoken about being molested during his childhood. According to him, the abuse continued for over 11 years. Despite the painful memories, Kashyap has said that he eventually chose to forgive the person responsible, believing that forgiveness helped him free himself from the emotional burden he had carried for years.