From Raabta To Cocktail 2: Inside A Nine-Year Collaboration Between Kriti Sanon And Maddock Films
From Raabta to Cocktail 2, Kriti Sanon's long-standing collaboration with Maddock Films has delivered major hits, a National Award and career-defining roles.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 9, 2026 at 7:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: In an industry where actor-producer collaborations often last a film or two, Kriti Sanon and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films have quietly built one of Bollywood's most successful long-term partnerships. Over the last nine years, Kriti has become a constant presence in Maddock's filmography, working across genres ranging from romantic dramas and small-town comedies to horror comedies and futuristic love stories.
With Cocktail 2 now set to hit theatres on June 19, 2026, Kriti adds yet another Maddock-backed project to her growing list. The film marks her eighth collaboration with the banner, further cementing her position as one of Maddock Films' most frequent leading ladies.
Raabta: The Beginning Of A Special Bond
The journey began with RAABTA in 2017, a film that remains deeply personal for Kriti Sanon even today. Directed by Dinesh Vijan in his directorial debut, the romantic drama paired Kriti opposite the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While the film may not have emerged as a major box-office success, it laid the foundation for a creative relationship that would continue for years.
More importantly, Raabta holds a special place in Kriti's heart because of the memories attached to it. On the film's anniversary, the actress shared an emotional note remembering Sushant and the experience of working on the project. "Tan lade, tan muk jaaye, Rooh jude, judi reh jaaye... I believe in connection; I believe that we are meant to meet the people we do. My Raabta with Sushant, Dinoo and Maddock Films was just meant to be," she had written.
Calling it one of her most memorable experiences, Kriti added, "Raabta will always remain extremely close to my heart. Little did I know that it would be our first and last." Those words reflected not only her bond with Sushant Singh Rajput but also the beginning of her long association with Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films.
Following Raabta, Kriti became one of Maddock's most reliable collaborators. She reunited with the banner for Luka Chuppi (2019), a romantic comedy that turned into a major commercial success and strengthened her position in the industry.
The partnership continued with Hum Do Hamare Do (2021), another family entertainer that showcased Maddock's signature blend of humour and heart.
Kriti also made a memorable special appearance in the hit song Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe from Stree (2018), becoming part of what would later evolve into Maddock's hugely successful horror-comedy universe.
She returned to that universe with Bhediya (2022), starring opposite Varun Dhawan. While the film received praise for its visual effects and storytelling, Kriti's performance as the mysterious Dr Anika added another interesting chapter to her Maddock journey.
However, if one film truly transformed her career, it was Mimi. Released in 2021, the comedy-drama saw Kriti take on the challenging role of a young aspiring actress who becomes a surrogate mother. The actress reportedly gained around 15 kilograms for the role and delivered what many critics described as the finest performance of her career.
The gamble paid off in spectacular fashion. Mimi earned Kriti the National Film Award, making it the defining milestone of her career so far. The film proved she was far more than a conventional commercial heroine and established her as a performer capable of carrying an entire narrative on her shoulders.
The Maddock partnership continued to flourish with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024), where she starred alongside Shahid Kapoor in a futuristic romantic comedy that emerged as a commercial success.
COCKTAIL 2: The Next Chapter
Now, the actress is set to headline Cocktail 2, another ambitious Maddock production that reunites her with Shahid Kapoor while also bringing Rashmika Mandanna into the mix. Directed by Homi Adajania, who helmed the original Cocktail, the film explores modern relationships, heartbreak and emotional chaos through a complicated love triangle involving Kriti's character Ally, Shahid Kapoor's Kunal and Rashmika Mandanna's Diya.
The recently released trailer promises friendship, romance, misunderstandings and emotional drama, with Kriti once again taking centre stage in a Maddock-backed entertainer.
From Raabta to Mimi, from Luka Chuppi to Bhediya, and now Cocktail 2, Kriti Sanon and Maddock Films have built a partnership that has evolved alongside her career. In less than a decade, Dinesh Vijan's banner has given the actress some of her biggest commercial successes, her most acclaimed performance and a National Award-winning role.