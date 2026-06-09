ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Raabta To Cocktail 2: Inside A Nine-Year Collaboration Between Kriti Sanon And Maddock Films

Hyderabad: In an industry where actor-producer collaborations often last a film or two, Kriti Sanon and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films have quietly built one of Bollywood's most successful long-term partnerships. Over the last nine years, Kriti has become a constant presence in Maddock's filmography, working across genres ranging from romantic dramas and small-town comedies to horror comedies and futuristic love stories.

With Cocktail 2 now set to hit theatres on June 19, 2026, Kriti adds yet another Maddock-backed project to her growing list. The film marks her eighth collaboration with the banner, further cementing her position as one of Maddock Films' most frequent leading ladies.

Raabta: The Beginning Of A Special Bond

The journey began with RAABTA in 2017, a film that remains deeply personal for Kriti Sanon even today. Directed by Dinesh Vijan in his directorial debut, the romantic drama paired Kriti opposite the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While the film may not have emerged as a major box-office success, it laid the foundation for a creative relationship that would continue for years.

More importantly, Raabta holds a special place in Kriti's heart because of the memories attached to it. On the film's anniversary, the actress shared an emotional note remembering Sushant and the experience of working on the project. "Tan lade, tan muk jaaye, Rooh jude, judi reh jaaye... I believe in connection; I believe that we are meant to meet the people we do. My Raabta with Sushant, Dinoo and Maddock Films was just meant to be," she had written.

Calling it one of her most memorable experiences, Kriti added, "Raabta will always remain extremely close to my heart. Little did I know that it would be our first and last." Those words reflected not only her bond with Sushant Singh Rajput but also the beginning of her long association with Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films.

Following Raabta, Kriti became one of Maddock's most reliable collaborators. She reunited with the banner for Luka Chuppi (2019), a romantic comedy that turned into a major commercial success and strengthened her position in the industry.