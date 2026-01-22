ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Mardaani 3 To Maa Inti Bangaram: Five Upcoming Women-Led Films That Refuse To Be Boxed In

Hyderabad: Five upcoming films: Mardaani 3, Mysaa, Alpha, Maa Inti Bangaram, and Rakkayie, may belong to different languages and genres, but they share one common thread. Each of them places a woman at the heart of the narrative. From crime investigations and action thrillers to family dramas and period films, these projects suggest a wider space opening up for female-led stories in Indian cinema.

The films do not follow one pattern. Some are loud and action-heavy, while others are emotional and grounded. What connects them is that the women are not side characters. They lead the story.

Mardaani 3

One of the most awaited among them is Mardaani 3, which brings back Rani Mukerji as police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy. The film is the third part of the Mardaani franchise and once again focuses on crimes against women and children. Speaking about the film, Rani called it a story of "women empowerment and hope." She said the film is meant to raise awareness and give strength to women.

"When we watch this content, our awareness will increase. This is the story of women's empowerment, to give strength to women. This film is made to give hope," she said while interacting with a news agency.

In the film, Rani will be seen racing against time to rescue missing girls trapped in a child trafficking network. The film introduces a female antagonist named Amma, played by Mallika Prasad, who runs a beggar mafia. Janaki Bodiwala also plays a key role. The film is directed by Abhiraj Minwala and produced by Yash Raj Films. It is set to release on January 30, 2026.

Mysaa

Another film that has drawn attention is Mysaa, starring Rashmika Mandanna. The first glimpse of the film shows Rashmika in a strong action role, which is a departure from her recent work. Directed by Rawindra Pulle, Mysaa is set in tribal regions and is rooted in the world of the Gond tribes.