From Mardaani 3 To Maa Inti Bangaram: Five Upcoming Women-Led Films That Refuse To Be Boxed In
Five upcoming films across languages show women leading stories in action, crime, and family dramas, pointing to a broader shift in female-led cinema.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 22, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Five upcoming films: Mardaani 3, Mysaa, Alpha, Maa Inti Bangaram, and Rakkayie, may belong to different languages and genres, but they share one common thread. Each of them places a woman at the heart of the narrative. From crime investigations and action thrillers to family dramas and period films, these projects suggest a wider space opening up for female-led stories in Indian cinema.
The films do not follow one pattern. Some are loud and action-heavy, while others are emotional and grounded. What connects them is that the women are not side characters. They lead the story.
Mardaani 3
One of the most awaited among them is Mardaani 3, which brings back Rani Mukerji as police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy. The film is the third part of the Mardaani franchise and once again focuses on crimes against women and children. Speaking about the film, Rani called it a story of "women empowerment and hope." She said the film is meant to raise awareness and give strength to women.
"When we watch this content, our awareness will increase. This is the story of women's empowerment, to give strength to women. This film is made to give hope," she said while interacting with a news agency.
In the film, Rani will be seen racing against time to rescue missing girls trapped in a child trafficking network. The film introduces a female antagonist named Amma, played by Mallika Prasad, who runs a beggar mafia. Janaki Bodiwala also plays a key role. The film is directed by Abhiraj Minwala and produced by Yash Raj Films. It is set to release on January 30, 2026.
Mysaa
Another film that has drawn attention is Mysaa, starring Rashmika Mandanna. The first glimpse of the film shows Rashmika in a strong action role, which is a departure from her recent work. Directed by Rawindra Pulle, Mysaa is set in tribal regions and is rooted in the world of the Gond tribes.
The makers describe it as an emotional action thriller. Rashmika plays a Gond woman, and early promotional material suggest a raw and intense character. The film was launched recently in Hyderabad with a traditional pooja ceremony. Shooting has begun, and the film is expected to release in 2026. Rashmika shared the glimpse on social media, giving audiences an early sense of the film's tone. The project is mounted on a pan-India scale and is being produced by Unformula Films.
Alpha
In the action space, Alpha is one of the most anticipated releases. Starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, the film is part of the YRF Spy Universe and marks the first female-led project in the franchise. Bobby Deol plays the antagonist, while Anil Kapoor appears in a supporting role.
The film follows two female agents as they carry out dangerous missions in the world of espionage. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha has seen multiple delays, largely due to extensive VFX work. Initially planned for a Christmas 2025 release, it was later pushed to April 2026 and has now been postponed again, with a new release date yet to be announced. Despite the delays, the film continues to generate interest because of its scale and the fact that it places women at the centre of a traditionally male-dominated action universe.
Maa Inti Bangaram
In Telugu cinema, Maa Inti Bangaram stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a role that blends family drama with action. The film shows Samantha as a seemingly ordinary housewife whose life changes after violence enters her home. The teaser, released in January 2026, shows Samantha balancing her role as a caring family member while performing action sequences. Sharing the teaser, she captioned it, "This GOLD is BLOODY BOLD."
Talking earlier about the film, Samantha said it celebrates everyday values. "We're building a space for stories that move you and stay long after the credits roll. Maa Inti Bangaram celebrates love, belonging, and the values that hold us together," she said. The film is directed by Nandini Reddy and created by Raj Nidimoru. Samantha is also producing the project. It is expected to release later in 2026.
Rakkayie
The fifth film, Rakkayie, stars Nayanthara in a powerful period-action role. The title teaser was released on her birthday and hints at violence, struggle, and emotional depth. Directed by debutant Senthil Nallasamy, the film is produced by Drumstick Productions and MovieVerse Studios.
Lady Superstar #Nayanthara ♥️ #Rakkayie pic.twitter.com/6LLkeKRARS— Vijayan Bhibatsu (@VijayanBhibatsu) November 13, 2025
Nayanthara, often referred to as the "Lady Superstar," is known for leading films on her own. Rakkayie continues that trend and is set for a multi-language release across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Together, these films reflect a shift that is becoming harder to ignore. Women are leading stories across genres, not limited to romance or issue-based films. Whether it is a cop chasing criminals, a tribal woman fighting back, a spy on a mission, a housewife turning protector, or a warrior from the past, these characters carry the narrative forward.
