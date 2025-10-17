ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Main Hoon Na To Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's Films To Return To Theatres For His 60th Birthday ( Photo: Film Posters )

Hyderabad: There's great news for fans of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. With King Khan reaching his 60th birthday on November 2, India's largest multiplex chain, PVR INOX Limited, is marking the milestone with a grand celebration in tribute to his incredible career in cinema. To commemorate the occasion, the company is organising a two-week Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival, starting October 31, in over 75 cinemas in more than 30 cities. The festival will present seven of Khan's favourite and career-defining films, giving audience members a chance to experience his magic on the big screen again. The carefully selected line-up covers the actor's three-decade career, including some of his most iconic performances across genres. The festival's selection reflects SRK's unique versatility as an actor. The films featured are the action entertainer Chennai Express, the romantic tragedy Devdas, and the political romance Dil Se, each portraying a distinctive phase in the career of the actor. Joining them are Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, Main Hoon Na, and Om Shanti Om. His recent blockbuster Jawan, which earned him critical acclaim and massive box-office success, will also be screened as part of the lineup.