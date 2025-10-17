From Main Hoon Na To Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's Films To Return To Theatres For His 60th Birthday
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 17, 2025 at 8:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: There's great news for fans of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. With King Khan reaching his 60th birthday on November 2, India's largest multiplex chain, PVR INOX Limited, is marking the milestone with a grand celebration in tribute to his incredible career in cinema. To commemorate the occasion, the company is organising a two-week Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival, starting October 31, in over 75 cinemas in more than 30 cities.
The festival will present seven of Khan's favourite and career-defining films, giving audience members a chance to experience his magic on the big screen again. The carefully selected line-up covers the actor's three-decade career, including some of his most iconic performances across genres.
The festival's selection reflects SRK's unique versatility as an actor. The films featured are the action entertainer Chennai Express, the romantic tragedy Devdas, and the political romance Dil Se, each portraying a distinctive phase in the career of the actor. Joining them are Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, Main Hoon Na, and Om Shanti Om. His recent blockbuster Jawan, which earned him critical acclaim and massive box-office success, will also be screened as part of the lineup.
Speaking about the honour, Shah Rukh Khan shared his gratitude with fans and the organisers. "Cinema has always been my home, and seeing these films return to the big screen feels like a beautiful reunion," he said. "These aren't just my stories. They belong to the audience who embraced them with love for over 33 years. I'm grateful to PVR INOX for celebrating this journey and to Red Chillies Entertainment for always believing in stories that connect us all. I hope everyone who comes to watch relives the joy, the music, the emotions, and the magic of cinema that we've shared together."
PVR INOX's Lead Strategist, Niharika Bijli, said, "We're thrilled to celebrate his extraordinary journey through a line-up of films that capture his magic, versatility, and enduring influence on Indian cinema. He's loved by people of all ages, across every region. This festival is a tribute to his artistry and to the joy and hope he continues to bring to audiences around the world."
The main event at the Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival is included as part of PVR INOX's broader endeavour to honour artists who have left a lasting impression on cinema. This is a celebration for millions of fans to once again discover the charm, emotion, and ageless quality of their beloved superstar.
