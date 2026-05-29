From Magadheera To Game Changer: Ram Charan's Career Highs And Lows Before Peddi
Ahead of Peddi's release, here's a complete look at Ram Charan's blockbuster successes, commercial hits and major box office failures across his career.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 29, 2026 at 7:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: As Ram Charan gears up for the release of Peddi in June 2026, the spotlight is once again on the Telugu superstar's remarkable career journey. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is a sports action drama that features Charan in a rugged new avatar alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani. The film is already generating massive buzz ahead of its June 4 release.
Over the years, Ram Charan has built one of the most interesting filmographies in modern Telugu cinema. From industry-changing blockbusters to risky experiments and a few major setbacks, his career has seen every phase possible. Yet, what keeps Charan relevant is his ability to bounce back stronger after failures.
Born Konidela Ram Charan on March 27, 1985, the actor is among the highest-paid stars in South Indian cinema today. Apart from acting, he is also a producer and entrepreneur. He has won multiple Filmfare Awards and has remained a regular on Forbes India's Celebrity list.
The Industry Blockbusters That Changed His Career
Ram Charan became an overnight sensation with Chirutha in 2007. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film was a box office hit and earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut – South. Even in his first film, audiences noticed his screen presence, dancing skills and action performance.
But it was Magadheera in 2009 that truly transformed him into a superstar. Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, the fantasy action drama became the highest-grossing Telugu film of its time. Charan's dual-role performance won huge praise and earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Telugu. The film grossed around Rs 146 crore worldwide against a budget of Rs 35 crore, making it a historic blockbuster.
Nearly a decade later, Charan delivered another career-defining performance with Rangasthalam (2018). Directed by Sukumar, the village-based period drama featured him as Chitti Babu, a partially deaf man. The role is widely considered the best performance of his career. The film collected more than Rs 220 crore globally and became one of Telugu cinema's biggest hits.
Then came RRR in 2022. Once again teaming up with Rajamouli, Charan played freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju alongside Jr NTR. The film became a global phenomenon and grossed over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. It brought Charan international recognition and introduced him to a much wider audience.
The Solid Commercial Hits
Apart from giant blockbusters, Ram Charan has delivered several strong commercial successes over the years. Racha (2012) showcased him in a mass entertainer role and became a major box office success. Naayak (2013), where he played a dual role, also turned into a blockbuster despite mixed reviews.
Yevadu (2014) performed strongly at the box office and impressed audiences with its action and emotional storyline. The same year, Govindudu Andarivadele presented Charan in a softer family-oriented role and emerged as an above-average grosser.
In 2016, Dhruva, the remake of Tamil hit Thani Oruvan, gave Charan one of his most stylish and mature performances. Playing an IPS officer, he earned praise for his restrained acting and screen presence. The film ended up as a super hit.
Even Orange (2010), which initially underperformed commercially, later gained cult status among younger audiences for its music and emotional storytelling.
The Films That Failed to Click
Like every major star, Ram Charan's career has also seen disappointing phases. His Bollywood debut Zanjeer (2013), released simultaneously as Toofan in Telugu, failed badly despite huge expectations. Critics and audiences did not connect with the remake, and the film became a box office flop. Bruce Lee: The Fighter (2015) opened strongly but failed to sustain momentum. Despite Charan's intense physical transformation and action sequences, the film eventually ended up as a disaster.
In 2019, Vinaya Vidheya Rama faced heavy criticism for its over-the-top action scenes and weak screenplay. Though the film had a strong opening, it failed to recover its massive costs. Another major disappointment arrived with Acharya in 2022. Despite starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan together, the film underperformed badly at the box office.
Most recently, Game Changer (2025), directed by Shankar, was expected to become a pan-India blockbuster. Mounted on a huge budget of nearly Rs 500 crore, the political action drama failed to meet expectations and ended its run as a box office disaster.
Beyond Acting: The Producer Side of Ram Charan
In 2016, Ram Charan launched Konidela Production Company. Under the banner, he backed major projects like Khaidi No. 150 and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The production house strengthened his position in the industry beyond acting and showed his interest in large-scale filmmaking.
The Road Ahead With Peddi
Despite ups and downs, Ram Charan's career graph remains impressive. Few actors manage to balance mass entertainers, experimental performances and global blockbusters the way he has. Now, all eyes are on Peddi.