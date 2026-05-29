ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Magadheera To Game Changer: Ram Charan's Career Highs And Lows Before Peddi

Hyderabad: As Ram Charan gears up for the release of Peddi in June 2026, the spotlight is once again on the Telugu superstar's remarkable career journey. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is a sports action drama that features Charan in a rugged new avatar alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani. The film is already generating massive buzz ahead of its June 4 release.

Over the years, Ram Charan has built one of the most interesting filmographies in modern Telugu cinema. From industry-changing blockbusters to risky experiments and a few major setbacks, his career has seen every phase possible. Yet, what keeps Charan relevant is his ability to bounce back stronger after failures.

Born Konidela Ram Charan on March 27, 1985, the actor is among the highest-paid stars in South Indian cinema today. Apart from acting, he is also a producer and entrepreneur. He has won multiple Filmfare Awards and has remained a regular on Forbes India's Celebrity list.

The Industry Blockbusters That Changed His Career

Ram Charan became an overnight sensation with Chirutha in 2007. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film was a box office hit and earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut – South. Even in his first film, audiences noticed his screen presence, dancing skills and action performance.

Ram Charan's Career Highs And Lows Before Peddi (Photo: ETV Bharat)

But it was Magadheera in 2009 that truly transformed him into a superstar. Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, the fantasy action drama became the highest-grossing Telugu film of its time. Charan's dual-role performance won huge praise and earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Telugu. The film grossed around Rs 146 crore worldwide against a budget of Rs 35 crore, making it a historic blockbuster.

Nearly a decade later, Charan delivered another career-defining performance with Rangasthalam (2018). Directed by Sukumar, the village-based period drama featured him as Chitti Babu, a partially deaf man. The role is widely considered the best performance of his career. The film collected more than Rs 220 crore globally and became one of Telugu cinema's biggest hits.

Ram Charan's Career Highs And Lows Before Peddi (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Then came RRR in 2022. Once again teaming up with Rajamouli, Charan played freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju alongside Jr NTR. The film became a global phenomenon and grossed over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. It brought Charan international recognition and introduced him to a much wider audience.

The Solid Commercial Hits