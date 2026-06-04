ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Lalit Modi To Vikram Bhatt: A Look Back At Sushmita Sen's Dating History

Hyderabad: Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi recently opened up about his relationship with actor Sushmita Sen and revealed why the two eventually went their separate ways. Speaking about their romance, Modi called it an "extremely special" chapter in his life and shared that distance was the biggest reason behind their breakup.

While reflecting on their relationship, Modi said, "It was just that the distances were too much for us. Her career was in India, my life was in London. But it was a very, very special relationship, and I have the fondest memories of her."

As Lalit Modi's comments once again brought Sushmita's personal life into the spotlight, here's a look at some of the notable relationships the former Miss Universe has had over the years.

Lalit Modi (2022-2025)

Lalit Modi surprised everyone in July 2022 when he made his relationship with Sushmita Sen public. Sharing a series of vacation pictures from the Maldives and Sardinia, he described her as his "better-looking partner" and openly expressed his love for her.

The announcement sparked a huge reaction online, with some even calling Sushmita a "gold digger." However, Modi strongly defended her and repeatedly praised her independence. Speaking on a podcast recently, he once again spoke highly of the actor.

"She's an amazing lady, and what she has done for two girls, Rene and Alisah - it's amazing. She is a very special lady," he said.

The couple eventually parted ways in 2025, with Modi later introducing his new partner, Rima Bouri, on social media.

Rohman Shawl (2018-2021)

Before Lalit Modi, Sushmita was in a much-loved relationship with model Rohman Shawl. The two started dating in 2018 and often shared glimpses of their life together on social media. From workout videos to family moments, they quickly became fan favourites.