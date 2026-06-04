From Lalit Modi To Vikram Bhatt: A Look Back At Sushmita Sen's Dating History
After Lalit Modi revealed distance caused their breakup, here's a look at Sushmita Sen's dating history, from Rohman Shawl to Randeep Hooda.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 4, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi recently opened up about his relationship with actor Sushmita Sen and revealed why the two eventually went their separate ways. Speaking about their romance, Modi called it an "extremely special" chapter in his life and shared that distance was the biggest reason behind their breakup.
While reflecting on their relationship, Modi said, "It was just that the distances were too much for us. Her career was in India, my life was in London. But it was a very, very special relationship, and I have the fondest memories of her."
As Lalit Modi's comments once again brought Sushmita's personal life into the spotlight, here's a look at some of the notable relationships the former Miss Universe has had over the years.
Lalit Modi (2022-2025)
Lalit Modi surprised everyone in July 2022 when he made his relationship with Sushmita Sen public. Sharing a series of vacation pictures from the Maldives and Sardinia, he described her as his "better-looking partner" and openly expressed his love for her.
Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure pic.twitter.com/WL8Hab3P6V— Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022
The announcement sparked a huge reaction online, with some even calling Sushmita a "gold digger." However, Modi strongly defended her and repeatedly praised her independence. Speaking on a podcast recently, he once again spoke highly of the actor.
"She's an amazing lady, and what she has done for two girls, Rene and Alisah - it's amazing. She is a very special lady," he said.
The couple eventually parted ways in 2025, with Modi later introducing his new partner, Rima Bouri, on social media.
Rohman Shawl (2018-2021)
Before Lalit Modi, Sushmita was in a much-loved relationship with model Rohman Shawl. The two started dating in 2018 and often shared glimpses of their life together on social media. From workout videos to family moments, they quickly became fan favourites.
Although they announced their breakup after nearly four years together, the separation remained friendly. Even after parting ways, Rohman continued to maintain a close bond with Sushmita and her daughters, often appearing at family gatherings and celebrations.
Ritik Bhasin (2013-2017)
Sushmita also had a long-term relationship with Mumbai-based businessman and restaurateur Ritik Bhasin. The couple dated for several years and were often spotted together at parties and industry events.
Despite being together for a long time, both preferred to keep most details of their relationship private. Their romance eventually ended, but neither publicly spoke much about the reasons behind the split.
Mudassar Aziz (2007-2010)
Sushmita was also linked to filmmaker Mudassar Aziz after they worked together on Dulha Mil Gaya. Their relationship received significant media coverage, but it did not last long.
Later, Aziz admitted in interviews that the public attention surrounding their romance had affected his personal and family life.
Randeep Hooda (2004-2006)
Sushmita and actor Randeep Hooda were once among Bollywood's most talked-about couples. The two reportedly grew close while working together on Karma Aur Holi and dated for several years.
Unlike many celebrity relationships, they never hid their romance and were frequently seen together at events and outings. However, things eventually fell apart, and the relationship ended. Years later, Randeep reflected on the breakup and said, "The break-up was the best thing that happened to me."
Vikram Bhatt (1996-1998)
One of Sushmita's earliest high-profile relationships was with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. The two reportedly became close while working on Dastak in 1996, which marked Sushmita's Bollywood debut.
Their relationship attracted considerable media attention at the time. Although the romance lasted for a few years, the couple eventually went their separate ways.
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