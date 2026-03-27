ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Kumbha To Kaal: Iconic Villains With Disabilities In Films

Hyderabad: Prithviraj Sukumaran plays a wheelchair-bound antagonist named Kumbha in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi, sparking curiosity among movie lovers. The ambitious project, headlined by Mahesh Babu, is described as a globetrotting action adventure blending mythology, science fiction, and high-stakes drama. The film, which also features Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a key role, is mounted on a grand scale and is expected to release in April 2027, close to Sri Rama Navami.

The idea of a physically challenged antagonist is not new, but when executed well, it creates some of the most memorable villains in cinema. Over the years, filmmakers have shown that menace does not come from brute strength alone. Instead, intelligence, ideology, and psychological control often create deeper fear. With Varanasi adding another such character, it is worth revisiting films that portrayed villains with disabilities in powerful ways.

One of the most prominent Indian examples is Krrish 3 (2013), directed by Rakesh Roshan. The film featured Vivek Oberoi as Kaal, a wheelchair-bound evil genius. Despite his physical disability, Kaal is portrayed as a highly intelligent scientist with telekinetic powers. He creates mutant beings known as Maanvars and orchestrates a large-scale conspiracy to dominate humanity.

His character is cold, calculated, and ruthless. The wheelchair becomes symbolic rather than limiting. Kaal's control over technology and mind power makes him a formidable opponent for Hrithik Roshan's superhero Krrish. Released in 2013, Krrish 3 was produced on a budget of Rs 100 crore and went on to gross over Rs 393 crore worldwide. Kaal remains one of the most recognisable disabled villains in Indian mainstream cinema.

Hollywood has also explored similar characters in memorable ways. One of the most iconic examples is Darth Vader from the Star Wars saga. Once known as Anakin Skywalker, Vader becomes physically disabled after a catastrophic duel. He loses limbs and suffers severe burns, forcing him to live inside a life-support suit. Despite this, he emerges as one of cinema's most feared villains. His mechanical breathing, imposing armor, and command over the Force make him a symbol of power rather than weakness. Vader's disability adds emotional depth and tragedy, making him more complex than a typical antagonist.