From Kumbha To Kaal: Iconic Villains With Disabilities In Films
With Prithviraj Sukumaran playing a wheelchair-bound antagonist in Varanasi, here's a look at iconic villains with disabilities.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 27, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: Prithviraj Sukumaran plays a wheelchair-bound antagonist named Kumbha in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi, sparking curiosity among movie lovers. The ambitious project, headlined by Mahesh Babu, is described as a globetrotting action adventure blending mythology, science fiction, and high-stakes drama. The film, which also features Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a key role, is mounted on a grand scale and is expected to release in April 2027, close to Sri Rama Navami.
The idea of a physically challenged antagonist is not new, but when executed well, it creates some of the most memorable villains in cinema. Over the years, filmmakers have shown that menace does not come from brute strength alone. Instead, intelligence, ideology, and psychological control often create deeper fear. With Varanasi adding another such character, it is worth revisiting films that portrayed villains with disabilities in powerful ways.
One of the most prominent Indian examples is Krrish 3 (2013), directed by Rakesh Roshan. The film featured Vivek Oberoi as Kaal, a wheelchair-bound evil genius. Despite his physical disability, Kaal is portrayed as a highly intelligent scientist with telekinetic powers. He creates mutant beings known as Maanvars and orchestrates a large-scale conspiracy to dominate humanity.
His character is cold, calculated, and ruthless. The wheelchair becomes symbolic rather than limiting. Kaal's control over technology and mind power makes him a formidable opponent for Hrithik Roshan's superhero Krrish. Released in 2013, Krrish 3 was produced on a budget of Rs 100 crore and went on to gross over Rs 393 crore worldwide. Kaal remains one of the most recognisable disabled villains in Indian mainstream cinema.
Hollywood has also explored similar characters in memorable ways. One of the most iconic examples is Darth Vader from the Star Wars saga. Once known as Anakin Skywalker, Vader becomes physically disabled after a catastrophic duel. He loses limbs and suffers severe burns, forcing him to live inside a life-support suit. Despite this, he emerges as one of cinema's most feared villains. His mechanical breathing, imposing armor, and command over the Force make him a symbol of power rather than weakness. Vader's disability adds emotional depth and tragedy, making him more complex than a typical antagonist.
Another notable example is Elijah Price, also known as Mr. Glass, from Unbreakable (2000). Played by Samuel L. Jackson, Elijah suffers from Type I Osteogenesis Imperfecta, a brittle bone disease that causes his bones to break easily. Physically fragile, he compensates with sharp intelligence and obsession with comic-book mythology. His manipulation and philosophical reasoning drive the story forward. Mr. Glass is not physically intimidating, yet his mind makes him dangerous. The character proved that psychological menace can be more powerful than physical strength.
Television and film audiences also remember Davros from Doctor Who. A disabled scientist who created the Daleks, Davros uses a specialised mobility chair. His physical limitations contrast sharply with his authoritarian mindset and scientific brilliance. He commands armies and shapes intergalactic conflicts, showing that leadership and vision can create fear beyond physical ability.
Another classic example is Dr. Strangelove from the satirical film Dr. Strangelove. The wheelchair-using scientist is eccentric yet influential. Though the tone of the film is dark comedy, the character's intellectual authority and unsettling behaviour add tension. His physical condition never reduces his importance, instead, it adds to his unpredictability.
Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street can also be considered a villain whose physical disfigurement becomes part of his identity. Severely burned and scarred, Freddy turns his trauma into terror, haunting victims in their dreams. His damaged body enhances the horror rather than weakening it.
These characters highlight a recurring theme in cinema, that is, villains with disabilities often rely on intellect, strategy, and psychological control. Their presence challenges stereotypes and expands storytelling possibilities. Instead of portraying disability as weakness, these films present it as part of a layered personality.
With Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kumbha in Varanasi, audiences may see another such layered antagonist. Rajamouli is known for crafting memorable villains, and placing one in a wheelchair suggests a character driven by intellect and commanding authority. Combined with Mahesh Babu's heroic arc and the film's mythological undertones, the dynamic between hero and villain could become one of the film's biggest highlights.