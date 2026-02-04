From Kalyani Priyadarshan To Sreeleela: South Actresses Set To Dominate Bollywood in 2026
From Kalyani Priyadarshan and Sreeleela to Keerthy Suresh, 2026 will see South Indian actresses make strong Bollywood debuts across genres.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 4, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hindi cinema has seen a steady presence of actors from the South over the years, and audiences have largely welcomed it. From Bhumika Chawla in Tere Naam to Samantha Ruth Prabhu in The Family Man 2, many of these transitions have felt natural. As 2026 nears, new faces from the South Indian film industry, such as Kalyani Priyadarshan, Sreeleela and Keerthy Suresh, are set to make their Hindi film debuts, each with a different kind of project.
Kalyani Priyadarshan will make her Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer Singh in Pralay, a post-apocalyptic thriller directed by Jai Mehta. The film is set in a future Mumbai and follows a married couple trying to survive in a city facing collapse. The project is mounted on a large scale and places Kalyani in a central role. Shooting is expected to begin later in 2026.
Kalyani, who was last seen in Lokah: Chapter 1, has reportedly been selective about her first Hindi film. Despite her father Priyadarshan's long association with Hindi cinema, she took time before signing Pralay. Ranveer, who is also producing the film, is said to have approached her for the role.
On the other hand, Sreeleela's Hindi debut takes a more familiar route. She stars opposite Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu's upcoming romantic film, believed to be titled Tu Meri Zindagi Hai. The film was earlier known as Aashiqui 3 and is expected to be music-driven, in line with Basu's earlier work.
The pairing of Sreeleela and Kartik Aaryan is new, and the film has already attracted attention through behind-the-scenes updates from the set. Music is expected to play a major role in the film. For Sreeleela, who is well known in Telugu and Kannada cinema, this marks her first step into Hindi films.
Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh is set to enter Bollywood with an untitled social drama co-starring Rajkummar Rao. The film is produced by Rao and Patralekhaa and directed by Aditya Nimbalkar. It looks at the commercialisation of the education system and uses satire to explore the subject.
In the film, Keerthy and Rajkummar play teachers working within a profit-driven system. Filming began in mid-2025 and is being completed on a planned schedule. For Keerthy, whose work includes films like Mahanati, the project reflects a focus on performance-led storytelling.
These upcoming films show how South actresses are being cast in Hindi cinema across different genres, from large-scale thrillers to romance and social drama. With these projects lined up, 2026 is expected to see several new faces from the South making their presence felt in Bollywood.
