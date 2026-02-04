ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Kalyani Priyadarshan To Sreeleela: South Actresses Set To Dominate Bollywood in 2026

Hyderabad: Hindi cinema has seen a steady presence of actors from the South over the years, and audiences have largely welcomed it. From Bhumika Chawla in Tere Naam to Samantha Ruth Prabhu in The Family Man 2, many of these transitions have felt natural. As 2026 nears, new faces from the South Indian film industry, such as Kalyani Priyadarshan, Sreeleela and Keerthy Suresh, are set to make their Hindi film debuts, each with a different kind of project. Kalyani Priyadarshan will make her Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer Singh in Pralay, a post-apocalyptic thriller directed by Jai Mehta. The film is set in a future Mumbai and follows a married couple trying to survive in a city facing collapse. The project is mounted on a large scale and places Kalyani in a central role. Shooting is expected to begin later in 2026. Kalyani, who was last seen in Lokah: Chapter 1, has reportedly been selective about her first Hindi film. Despite her father Priyadarshan's long association with Hindi cinema, she took time before signing Pralay. Ranveer, who is also producing the film, is said to have approached her for the role.