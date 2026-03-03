ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Joe Jonas To Travis Kelce: A Look At Taylor Swift's Dating History Ahead Of Her Reported June Wedding

Soon after, Swift was linked to singer John Mayer. Their relationship raised eyebrows because of their age gap. It lasted only a few months, but it left a strong mark. Swift's emotional ballad "Dear John" is widely believed to be about him. The song showed a more serious and mature side of her songwriting.

In 2009, Swift dated actor Taylor Lautner after they met while working on the film Valentine's Day. Fans lovingly called them "Taylor Squared." Their relationship was sweet but short-lived. Swift later released "Back to December," a song many believe was about Lautner. The lyrics suggest regret and apology, which made fans think she was looking back at that romance with honesty.

Taylor's first highly public relationship was with singer Joe Jonas in 2008. Their romance was short but unforgettable. The breakup reportedly happened over a very brief phone call. At that time, Swift was just 18. The heartbreak inspired songs like "Forever & Always." Years later, she also released "Mr. Perfectly Fine," which many fans believe was about him. Today, both have moved on and share friendly terms.

Swift stepped into the music world in 2006 as a teenage country singer with big dreams. Over the years, she grew into one of the biggest pop stars in the world. Along the way, her relationships often made news and even inspired some of her most famous songs.

Hyderabad: Pop icon Taylor Swift is once again in the headlines, this time not just for her music, but for her love life. The global superstar is currently engaged to NFL player Travis Kelce, and reports suggest the couple may tie the knot in June. As fans eagerly wait for wedding bells, it feels like the perfect time to look back at Swift's much-discussed dating history, a journey filled with love, heartbreak, growth, and new beginnings.

Jake Gyllenhaal (Photo: Getty Images)

One of Swift's most talked-about romances was with actor Jake Gyllenhaal. Though the relationship lasted just a few months, it became one of her most famous love stories. The pair were often spotted together in New York. Fans strongly connect her album Red to this relationship, especially the song "All Too Well." When Swift released a 10-minute version of the track years later, it brought the old romance back into the spotlight.

Conor Kennedy (2012)

Conor Kennedy (Photo: Getty)

In 2012, Swift dated Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy. Their summer romance made headlines. Though it was brief, it added another chapter to her growing list of high-profile relationships. The relationship ended quietly after a few months.

Harry Styles (2012–2013)

Harry Styles with Taylor Swift (Photo: Getty Images)

Perhaps one of her most famous relationships was with Harry Styles. The two young pop stars dated from late 2012 to early 2013. Fans nicknamed them "Haylor." Their romance was highly public and often photographed. Many believe songs like "Style" and "Out of the Woods" from her album 1989 were inspired by him. Even years after their breakup, fans continue to talk about their time together.

Calvin Harris (2015–2016)

Calvin Harris with Taylor Swift (Photo: Getty Images)

After a short break from public romances, Swift began dating Scottish DJ Calvin Harris in 2015. Their relationship lasted over a year, making it one of her longer ones at that time. The couple even collaborated secretly on the hit song “This Is What You Came For.” However, their breakup turned messy, especially after discussions about songwriting credits.

Tom Hiddleston (2016)

Tom Hiddleston with Taylor Swift (Photo: Getty Images)

Soon after her split from Harris, Swift was linked to British actor Tom Hiddleston. Their romance began at the Met Gala and quickly became public. Photos of them together, including Hiddleston wearing an "I ♥ T.S." shirt, went viral. The relationship lasted only a few months but was one of the most talked-about celebrity romances of that year.

Joe Alwyn (2016–2023)

Joe Alwyn with Taylor Swift (Photo: Getty Images)

Swift’s longest and most private relationship was with British actor Joe Alwyn. They began dating in 2016 and kept their romance largely out of the spotlight. Over six years, Alwyn even co-wrote songs on her albums Folklore and Evermore under a pseudonym. Fans believed this relationship was serious and long-lasting. However, in early 2023, news of their breakup surprised many. Though quiet, their love story played a big role in Swift’s more emotional and thoughtful music during those years.

Travis Kelce (2023–Present)

Travis Kelce with Taylor Swift (Photo: Getty Images)

Now, Swift has found love again with NFL star Travis Kelce. The couple reportedly started dating in 2023 after Kelce attended her Eras Tour concert and tried to give her his number on a friendship bracelet. Their romance soon became public, with Swift attending his football games and Kelce supporting her tour. In August 2025, the couple announced their engagement, sharing joyful pictures online. Reports now suggest they may have a June wedding.

Taylor Swift's dating history has always been closely followed by fans and media. But more than just headlines, each relationship marked a stage in her life. From teenage heartbreak to adult love, her journey shows growth, learning, and strength. Many of her biggest songs were inspired by real emotions and real experiences.

As she prepares for a new chapter with Travis Kelce, fans are hopeful that this love story will be her happiest one yet. After years of writing about love and loss, it seems Taylor Swift may finally be living her own fairytale ending.