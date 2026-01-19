Inside AR Rahman Controversy: Who Said What?
AR Rahman's remarks on Bollywood sparked debate, drawing mixed reactions from celebrities, with some dismissing claims of bias and others supporting his lived experience.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 19, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman's recent comments about receiving less work in Bollywood have sparked a major controversy, drawing varied reactions from musicians, writers, actors, and filmmakers in the industry. The controversy erupted after Rahman spoke to a newswire regarding the work slowdown in Hindi cinema and hinted at possible communal and changing power structures being the cause.
What AR Rahman Said
During the interview, Rahman was asked whether he faced prejudice in the Hindi film industry in the 1990s, including discrimination against people from the Tamil community. The composer said he never personally experienced it.
"Maybe I never got to know of this, maybe it was concealed by God, but I didn't feel any of this,' Rahman said. However, when asked about recent years, Rahman suggested that things may have changed. "The past eight years, maybe, because a power shift has happened, and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also... but it is not in my face," he said.
'It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you, but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers. I say good, I have more time to chill with my family. I am not in search of work. I don't want to go in search of work. I want work to come to me; my sincerity to earn work. Whatever I deserve, I get," Rahman said.
Strong Reactions From The Film Industry
Rahman's comments went viral and attracted strong reactions, with the film fraternity divided over his views.
- Javed Akhtar Disagrees
"Bollywood is not biased", says lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar as he debunks the claims. Speaking to a newswire, Akhtar said he did not agree with Rahman's assessment.
"I don't agree with that, and I also doubt that he would ever say something like this. Rahman is a great composer, and a lot of people respect him. But they are scared to reach him because he is so big," Akhtar said.
He added that the distance was not due to prejudice. "It is out of awe and fear of him that people keep away. It's a wrong assumption, though," he said.
- Shobhaa De Calls It A 'Dangerous Comment'
Author and columnist Shobhaa De also reacted strongly, defending Bollywood. Speaking during a session at the Jaipur Literature Festival 2026, she said Rahman should not have made the remark.
"This is a very dangerous comment. I don't know why he's made it; you should ask him. But I've been watching Bollywood for 50 years. And if I've seen any place which is free of any kind of communal tension, it is Bollywood," De said.
She added, "If you have talent, you will get a chance. If you don't have talent, there's no question of religion being a factor. He's such a successful man, such a mature man. He should not have said it; maybe he has his reasons."
- Hariharan Calls It A 'Grey Area'
Singer Hariharan took a more balanced stand, calling the issue complex. "It's a grey area. I really wish there were more creative people, or at least people who genuinely understand music, taking these calls. You have to think about creativity first and money later. If you only think of money when it comes to art, then who knows what the future will be," he said.
- Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut criticised Rahman, calling his remarks "prejudiced" and "hateful." In her Instagram Stories, she alleged that Rahman refused to meet her for her film Emergency. "I was told you don't want to be a part of a propaganda film," she wrote.
- Singer Shaan, meanwhile, denied the existence of communal bias in Bollywood. "I have been singing for so many years, and I am also not getting much work. But I feel it is a personal thing. Everyone has their own likes. Whatever work you get, do it well," he said.
Several Celebrities Came Out In Rahman's Support
Singer Chinmayi Sripada defended Rahman and addressed criticism related to his patriotism. "AR Rahman and all of us sang Vande Mataram to a crowd that chanted with us on November 23 2025, in Pune at the RK Laxman memorial award concert. He sings Maa Tujhe Salaam at almost every concert. Maybe he felt his voice was not at its best that day. And that's OK," she said.
Lyricist Varun Grover also backed Rahman, calling the criticism unfair. "The greatest living composer of the last three decades got attacked and abused for stating an opinion in the politest, mildest manner, that too based on his lived experience," Grover wrote while sharing Rahman's song O Paalanhaare.
Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia said, "You may not like what he says, but you must respect the man and try to understand why he said what he said."
AR Rahman's daughters, Khatija and Raheema, have spoken in support of their father. Both shared a post by Malayalam composer Kailas Menon on their Instagram Stories.
In his note titled "Disagree, don't disgrace," he wrote, "People blaming AR Rahman for speaking his mind are missing a basic point. He spoke about how he felt. That is his right. You may disagree with him, but you cannot deny him the freedom to express his experience."
Rahman Issues Clarification
After the uproar, Rahman came out with a clarification through a video message on Instagram. Confirming his bond with the country, he said, "India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home." According to him, India is a space "that allows freedom of expression and celebrates multicultural voices." He highlighted his various projects, ranging from mentoring young musicians, building the Sunshine Orchestra, the formation of Secret Mountain - India's first multicultural virtual band with several music personalities, and Ramayana with Hans Zimmer.
