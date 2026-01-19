ETV Bharat / entertainment

Inside AR Rahman Controversy: Who Said What?

Hyderabad: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman's recent comments about receiving less work in Bollywood have sparked a major controversy, drawing varied reactions from musicians, writers, actors, and filmmakers in the industry. The controversy erupted after Rahman spoke to a newswire regarding the work slowdown in Hindi cinema and hinted at possible communal and changing power structures being the cause.

What AR Rahman Said

During the interview, Rahman was asked whether he faced prejudice in the Hindi film industry in the 1990s, including discrimination against people from the Tamil community. The composer said he never personally experienced it.

"Maybe I never got to know of this, maybe it was concealed by God, but I didn't feel any of this,' Rahman said. However, when asked about recent years, Rahman suggested that things may have changed. "The past eight years, maybe, because a power shift has happened, and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also... but it is not in my face," he said.

'It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you, but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers. I say good, I have more time to chill with my family. I am not in search of work. I don't want to go in search of work. I want work to come to me; my sincerity to earn work. Whatever I deserve, I get," Rahman said.

Strong Reactions From The Film Industry

Rahman's comments went viral and attracted strong reactions, with the film fraternity divided over his views.

- Javed Akhtar Disagrees

"Bollywood is not biased", says lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar as he debunks the claims. Speaking to a newswire, Akhtar said he did not agree with Rahman's assessment.

"I don't agree with that, and I also doubt that he would ever say something like this. Rahman is a great composer, and a lot of people respect him. But they are scared to reach him because he is so big," Akhtar said.

He added that the distance was not due to prejudice. "It is out of awe and fear of him that people keep away. It's a wrong assumption, though," he said.

- Shobhaa De Calls It A 'Dangerous Comment'

Author and columnist Shobhaa De also reacted strongly, defending Bollywood. Speaking during a session at the Jaipur Literature Festival 2026, she said Rahman should not have made the remark.

"This is a very dangerous comment. I don't know why he's made it; you should ask him. But I've been watching Bollywood for 50 years. And if I've seen any place which is free of any kind of communal tension, it is Bollywood," De said.