From Japan To Jagannath: When Yukiyo Sato Performs Odissi Dance, She Immerses In Devotion
As Yukako Mase stepped onto the sacred floor of the Puri Jagannath Temple, her Odissi was no longer a performance, it turned a prayer.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 10:48 AM IST
Hyderabad: When Japan's Yukiyo Sato first watched Odissi, she felt something she had never experienced before. Trained in several art forms like the Japanese traditional dance, hip-hop, even gymnastics, she never felt at ease or the calm she had been looking for. The emptiness she carried within seemed to have ended in that single moment, when she witnessed the Odissi performance.
Without a second thought, Yukiyo decided to come to India. For three years, she immersed herself in rigorous training under renowned Odissi gurus Ratikanta Mohapatra and Sujata Mohapatra. She absorbed not just the technique of the dance form but the philosophy and spirituality which are integral to Odissi. Today, she is not just a performer but also become a teacher, a guru, nurturing the art form among Japanese youth through the Sampatti Indian Dance Academy, which she founded after returning home to Japan.
“I had learned many dance forms and styles but they way Indian classical dance transformed me, nothing else did. It is not just about entertainment; it is deeply spiritual,” Yukiyo told Eenadu–ETV Bharat during her recent visit to Hyderabad with her disciples Fuyumi Narita and Yukako Mase. “That spiritual connection is what drew me to Odissi,” she assertively stated.
For the past 17 years, Yukiyo has been teaching Odissi in Japan. She remains rooted to the guru–shishya parampara and at times adapts the teaching for Japanese students. “If I teach it exactly as it is practiced in India, it becomes difficult for them to understand. So I just simplify initially, add a local touch, and slowly introduce advanced elements once their interest deepens,” she explained.
Professionally a designer, Yukiyo did not mind giving up her corporate career to pursue dance full-time and also raise her child as a single mother. “Dance was my calling. I wanted to build a life around my passion,” she said. Despite living thousands of kilometres away, Yukiyo wears a saree in Japan as a mark of respect for her gurus and the lineage she belongs to. She conducts workshops in schools and universities to introduce Indian classical arts to Japanese youth. “Indian arts carry messages about family, values and continuity. These are important today, especially when many young people hesitate to embrace relationships and marriage,” she stated.
‘Performing before Lord Jagannath moved me to tears’
For disciple Yukako Mase, the journey from Japan to Odisha remains an unforgettable spiritual experience. “I work in a vehicle company and learned swimming earlier, but dance changed me. In Japan, our clothing is mostly black and white. Indian dance, the attire, its colours, jewellery and makeup are completely different,” she said.
Recalling performing at the Puri Jagannath Temple, she says, “I became very emotional while dancing there. Performing before Lord Jagannath felt like the dance was no longer mine, but an offering.”
That moment, Yukiyo believes, captures the soul of Odissi. “When students understand that dance is devotion, not mere an art for display or performance, the transformation is complete.”
From the sanctum sanctorum of Jagannath to classrooms in Japan, Yukiyo Sato is deeply involved in Odissi and has been successful in dissolving borders through art.
