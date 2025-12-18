ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Japan To Jagannath: When Yukiyo Sato Performs Odissi Dance, She Immerses In Devotion

Hyderabad: When Japan's Yukiyo Sato first watched Odissi, she felt something she had never experienced before. Trained in several art forms like the Japanese traditional dance, hip-hop, even gymnastics, she never felt at ease or the calm she had been looking for. The emptiness she carried within seemed to have ended in that single moment, when she witnessed the Odissi performance.

Without a second thought, Yukiyo decided to come to India. For three years, she immersed herself in rigorous training under renowned Odissi gurus Ratikanta Mohapatra and Sujata Mohapatra. She absorbed not just the technique of the dance form but the philosophy and spirituality which are integral to Odissi. Today, she is not just a performer but also become a teacher, a guru, nurturing the art form among Japanese youth through the Sampatti Indian Dance Academy, which she founded after returning home to Japan.

Yukiyo Sato (ETV Bharat)

“I had learned many dance forms and styles but they way Indian classical dance transformed me, nothing else did. It is not just about entertainment; it is deeply spiritual,” Yukiyo told Eenadu–ETV Bharat during her recent visit to Hyderabad with her disciples Fuyumi Narita and Yukako Mase. “That spiritual connection is what drew me to Odissi,” she assertively stated.

For the past 17 years, Yukiyo has been teaching Odissi in Japan. She remains rooted to the guru–shishya parampara and at times adapts the teaching for Japanese students. “If I teach it exactly as it is practiced in India, it becomes difficult for them to understand. So I just simplify initially, add a local touch, and slowly introduce advanced elements once their interest deepens,” she explained.