Shahid Kapoor's Top 5 IMDb-Rated Films To Stream Before O' Romeo Releases - His Blockbuster Kabir Singh Not On List

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's action thriller O' Romeo is all set to hit theatres in two days on February 13. Now, ahead of its release, let's dive into the actor's top 5 IMDb-rated films, including Haider, Udta Punjab, Jab We Met, and more. Interestingly, his highest-grossing solo-lead release, Kabir Singh, isn't a part of the list.

Haider (2014)

IMDb Rating: 8

Where To Watch: ZEE5

Haider is a political action thriller film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, who also produced it with Siddharth Roy Kapur and co-wrote it with Basharat Peer. The story is set in Kashmir in 1995, during a time of violence and conflict. The film is a modern version of William Shakespeare's Hamlet and is also inspired by Basharat Peer's memoir Curfewed Night.

The film follows Haider, a young student and poet, who returns home to Kashmir to find out what happened to his missing father. While searching for the truth, he gets caught in the dangerous politics of the region. Haider is the third film in Bhardwaj's Shakespeare trilogy after Maqbool (2003) and Omkara (2006). It was also the first Indian film to win the People's Choice Award at the Rome Film Festival.

Jab We Met (2007)

IMDb Rating: 7.9

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Jab We Met is a romantic comedy film written and directed by Imtiaz Ali. The story is set mainly in Mumbai, Bhatinda and Shimla. It follows Aditya Kashyap, a sad and heartbroken businessman, who meets a cheerful and talkative Punjabi girl, Geet Dhillon, on a train.