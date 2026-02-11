Shahid Kapoor's Top 5 IMDb-Rated Films To Stream Before O' Romeo Releases - His Blockbuster Kabir Singh Not On List
Ahead of O' Romeo's release, revisit Shahid Kapoor's top 5 IMDb-rated films. Surprisingly, his blockbuster Kabir Singh is absent from the list.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 11, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's action thriller O' Romeo is all set to hit theatres in two days on February 13. Now, ahead of its release, let's dive into the actor's top 5 IMDb-rated films, including Haider, Udta Punjab, Jab We Met, and more. Interestingly, his highest-grossing solo-lead release, Kabir Singh, isn't a part of the list.
Haider (2014)
IMDb Rating: 8
Where To Watch: ZEE5
Haider is a political action thriller film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, who also produced it with Siddharth Roy Kapur and co-wrote it with Basharat Peer. The story is set in Kashmir in 1995, during a time of violence and conflict. The film is a modern version of William Shakespeare's Hamlet and is also inspired by Basharat Peer's memoir Curfewed Night.
The film follows Haider, a young student and poet, who returns home to Kashmir to find out what happened to his missing father. While searching for the truth, he gets caught in the dangerous politics of the region. Haider is the third film in Bhardwaj's Shakespeare trilogy after Maqbool (2003) and Omkara (2006). It was also the first Indian film to win the People's Choice Award at the Rome Film Festival.
Jab We Met (2007)
IMDb Rating: 7.9
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Jab We Met is a romantic comedy film written and directed by Imtiaz Ali. The story is set mainly in Mumbai, Bhatinda and Shimla. It follows Aditya Kashyap, a sad and heartbroken businessman, who meets a cheerful and talkative Punjabi girl, Geet Dhillon, on a train.
When they accidentally miss their train, the two travel together to Geet's home. During this journey, they grow close and fall in love, changing each other's lives. The film is produced by Dhilin Mehta under Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision. The music is composed by Pritam, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.
Udta Punjab (2016)
IMDb Rating: 7.7
Where To Watch: Netflix
Written and directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Udta Punjab is a crime drama film that focuses on the lives of four people caught in the drug crisis in Punjab. Tommy Singh, a renowned singer suffering from a drug addiction realises his influence on the younger generation is negative, and hence, he alters his behaviour. Bauria is a migrant labourer caught up in a brutal drugs business but manages to escape. Doctor Preet and Sartaj are two individuals who battle corruption after Sartaj's brother overdoses on drugs. They end up revealing the political connections within the drug business. In the end, a crackdown begins against the drug mafia, and the survivors look for hope and a chance to rebuild their lives.
Kaminey (2009)
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Kaminey, an action comedy film written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, features Shahid Kapoor in a dual role, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Amole Gupte in the lead roles. The film is set against the backdrop of the Mumbai underworld. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under UTV Motion Pictures, Kaminey follows a rivalry between a pair of twins, one with a lisp and the other with a stutter, over the course of a single day.
Jersey (2022)
IMDb Rating: 7.3
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix
Jersey is a sports drama film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri in his Hindi debut. It is a remake of his 2019 Telugu film of the same title. The movie stars Shahid Kapoor as a former cricketer who returns to playing cricket to fulfil his son's wish to own a jersey. Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor also play important roles. The film is produced by Geetha Arts, Dil Raju Productions, Sithara Entertainments and Brat Films.
READ MORE