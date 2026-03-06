From DUI Arrest To Public Breakdown: Britney Spears' Controversies Through The Years
Pop star Britney Spears faces a DUI arrest in California. Here's a look at the singer's turbulent journey, controversies, and personal struggles.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 6, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Pop icon Britney Spears is once again making headlines after being arrested in California on suspicion of driving under the influence. The development has renewed attention on the singer's long and often controversial public life. According to media reports, Spears was taken into custody in Ventura County. While Spears remains one of the biggest pop stars of the 21st century, her journey in the spotlight has often been overshadowed by personal struggles and controversies.
Latest Controversy: DUI Arrest
The latest controversy surrounding Spears is her arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Authorities reportedly stopped the singer during a routine check in Ventura County. The incident comes after another recent controversy involving the singer lighting a cigarette during a flight on a JSX charter plane. According to reports, Spears admitted to smoking on the aircraft but later apologised on social media. Flight attendants reportedly asked her to extinguish the cigarette, and officials later issued her a warning after the plane landed.
Y’all they got helicopters flying over Britney Spears house again. They want this to be 2007 again soooooo bad. Disgusting! Leave Britney alone. pic.twitter.com/zHlL6sEbLv— Britney Stan 🌹 (@BritneyTheStan) March 6, 2026
Earlier Driving Violations
Spears had also faced driving issues earlier. In 2023, she was pulled over by the California Highway Patrol after allegedly driving 61 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone. Her lawyer later clarified that Spears had the required documents and described the incident as similar to a minor traffic violation. However, the singer still received citations related to driving without a valid license and proof of insurance. These incidents came shortly after Spears regained full personal control of her life following the end of her long conservatorship.
Social Media Controversies
In recent years, Spears has frequently gone viral for her unusual social media posts. One such moment occurred when she shared a video dancing while holding kitchen knives. The clip worried many fans and led to a welfare check by the Ventura County Sheriff's Department. Authorities later confirmed that Spears was safe and that the knives were not real. Another welfare check was carried out earlier when fans expressed concern after Spears deleted her Instagram account. While the singer later asked fans to respect her privacy, the incidents sparked widespread discussion online.
15 years ago, britney spears released ‘till the world ends’ and saved us from apocalypse— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) March 5, 2026
pic.twitter.com/AHTw8TaeJd
Divorce Drama and Personal Struggles
Spears' personal life has also attracted major attention. In 2023, she separated from her third husband, Sam Asghari, after just 14 months of marriage. The couple later finalised their divorce settlement in 2024. Media reports at the time suggested Spears sought therapy to cope with the emotional stress of the breakup. Her earlier marriage to dancer Kevin Federline was also widely covered in the media. The couple married in 2004 and had two sons before divorcing in 2007.
During that difficult period, Spears faced intense paparazzi attention. In one widely criticised incident in 2006, she was photographed driving with her baby sitting on her lap instead of in a car seat. Spears later said the situation happened because she was trying to escape aggressive paparazzi.
The 2007 Breakdown
Perhaps the most shocking chapter of Spears' life happened in 2007. During a period of emotional distress, she shaved her head at a hair salon in Los Angeles. Soon after, she entered several rehabilitation facilities and lost custody of her sons. That same year, Spears' performance of her single Gimme More at the MTV Video Music Awards received heavy criticism from fans and critics. Despite the backlash, her album Blackout later received strong reviews and is now considered one of her most influential pop records.
Britney Spears photographed by Greg Kadel (2003) pic.twitter.com/jlDu6nDgQH— 𝐫. (@aemisias) September 27, 2024
The Conservatorship Battle
In 2008, Spears was placed under a legal conservatorship that gave her father control over her personal and financial decisions. The arrangement lasted for 13 years and became one of the most controversial celebrity legal battles in recent history. The situation led to the global #FreeBritney movement, where fans and activists called for Spears to regain control of her life. In 2021, Spears spoke in court and alleged abuse under the conservatorship. Later that year, a judge officially ended the legal arrangement.
A Music Icon Despite Controversies
Despite the ups and downs, Spears' musical achievements remain remarkable. She rose to global fame in the late 1990s with hits like ...Baby One More Time, Toxic, and Oops!... I Did It Again. Her albums sold millions of copies worldwide. Over the years, Spears also released successful records such as Circus, Femme Fatale, and Glory. She won several major awards and performed sold-out tours around the world.
The Woman In Me 🌸 Available now on paperback.https://t.co/TTW2sQJNgp pic.twitter.com/WqkdRVfkeu— Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) January 20, 2026
Her Las Vegas Residency, Britney: Piece of Me, was also hugely successful and set box office records. In 2023, Spears released her bestselling memoir The Woman in Me, where she spoke openly about her life, career, and conservatorship battle.
