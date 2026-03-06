ETV Bharat / entertainment

From DUI Arrest To Public Breakdown: Britney Spears' Controversies Through The Years

Hyderabad: Pop icon Britney Spears is once again making headlines after being arrested in California on suspicion of driving under the influence. The development has renewed attention on the singer's long and often controversial public life. According to media reports, Spears was taken into custody in Ventura County. While Spears remains one of the biggest pop stars of the 21st century, her journey in the spotlight has often been overshadowed by personal struggles and controversies.

Latest Controversy: DUI Arrest

The latest controversy surrounding Spears is her arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Authorities reportedly stopped the singer during a routine check in Ventura County. The incident comes after another recent controversy involving the singer lighting a cigarette during a flight on a JSX charter plane. According to reports, Spears admitted to smoking on the aircraft but later apologised on social media. Flight attendants reportedly asked her to extinguish the cigarette, and officials later issued her a warning after the plane landed.

Earlier Driving Violations

Spears had also faced driving issues earlier. In 2023, she was pulled over by the California Highway Patrol after allegedly driving 61 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone. Her lawyer later clarified that Spears had the required documents and described the incident as similar to a minor traffic violation. However, the singer still received citations related to driving without a valid license and proof of insurance. These incidents came shortly after Spears regained full personal control of her life following the end of her long conservatorship.

Social Media Controversies

In recent years, Spears has frequently gone viral for her unusual social media posts. One such moment occurred when she shared a video dancing while holding kitchen knives. The clip worried many fans and led to a welfare check by the Ventura County Sheriff's Department. Authorities later confirmed that Spears was safe and that the knives were not real. Another welfare check was carried out earlier when fans expressed concern after Spears deleted her Instagram account. While the singer later asked fans to respect her privacy, the incidents sparked widespread discussion online.