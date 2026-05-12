ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Dubai Romance To Goa Wedding: Inside Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar's Love Story Amid Separation Buzz

As soon as the rumours surfaced online, fans began sharing their reactions across Reddit and Instagram. One comment read, "Bro they looked so much in love and they looked so cute together what the hell happened?" Another user pointed out, "Interestingly Disha also unfollowed Sooraj Nambiar......" The online chatter has only added fuel to the speculation, though there is still no confirmation from either Mouni or Suraj regarding their relationship status.

The rumours quickly spread across social media platforms, with fans closely observing the couple's Instagram accounts. Many users pointed out that Mouni and Suraj no longer appear in each other's following lists, sparking conversations about a possible rift. However, despite the unfollow rumours, both Mouni and Suraj still have several pictures together on their Instagram profiles, including wedding photos from their lavish 2022 ceremony.

Hyderabad: Actor Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar have become the centre of online speculation after fans noticed that the couple may have unfollowed each other on Instagram. The social media activity has triggered rumours about possible trouble in their marriage, nearly four years after their dreamy Goa wedding.

Suraj Nambiar is a Dubai-based businessman and investment banker who belongs to a Jain family from Bengaluru. Unlike Mouni, who has spent years in the spotlight as an actor and entrepreneur, Suraj has largely stayed away from the entertainment industry. Despite maintaining a relatively private life, Suraj became a familiar face among fans after his relationship with Mouni became public. Over the years, he frequently appeared in her social media posts and accompanied her at vacations, parties and celebrity gatherings.

How Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar met

Mouni and Suraj's love story reportedly began in 2018 during a New Year's Eve celebration in Dubai. According to reports, the two met through mutual friends at a party. Interestingly, Suraj was initially unaware of Mouni's celebrity status when they first met. What started as a casual interaction slowly turned into a close friendship over time.

As Mouni continued travelling to Dubai frequently, the duo spent more time together and eventually developed a strong bond. Their relationship reportedly became even stronger during the COVID-19 lockdown period, when they got to know each other's families better and spent more quality time together. At the time, Mouni was based in Mumbai while Suraj was living in Dubai, making it a long-distance relationship for several years.

The dreamy Goa wedding

After dating for a few years, Mouni and Suraj tied the knot on January 27, 2022, in Goa. Their wedding took place at the Hilton Goa Resort in Candolim and beautifully blended Bengali and Malayali traditions. The celebrations began with Malayali rituals and were followed by a Bengali wedding ceremony later in the day. Pictures and videos from the wedding quickly went viral online, with fans praising the couple's chemistry and stunning wedding looks.

Sharing wedding photos at the time, Mouni wrote, "I found him at last.. Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends, we're married! Need your love and blessings." Suraj had also shared the same pictures and called Mouni "my best friend and the love of my life."

What's next for Mouni Roy?

While rumours around her personal life continue to make headlines, Mouni Roy is currently busy with work commitments. The actor is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles and is scheduled to release in theatres on June 5.