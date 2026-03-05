From Dirty Wars To Turtles Can Fly: War Films To Watch As Middle East Tensions Rise
As Middle East tensions rise, here's a roundup of war films - from Three Kings to Dirty Wars - and where to watch them.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 5, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: As tensions continue to intensify in the Middle East, many viewers are turning to cinema to better understand the human cost of war. From powerful dramas to hard-hitting documentaries, several films have explored conflict in Iraq, Palestine, Saudi Arabia and beyond, showing stories of soldiers, civilians, refugees and journalists caught in violence.
From Three Kings and Jarhead to Paradise Now, The Kingdom, Turtles Can Fly, and Dirty Wars, here is a roundup of films about conflict, and where you can watch them right now.
Three Kings (1999)
Director: David O Russell
Stars: George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg, Ice Cube, Spike Jonze
Available to watch on: Amazon Prime Video
Three Kings is set after the Gulf War, when bored American soldiers discover a hidden map leading to gold stolen from Kuwait. Major Archie Gates and three soldiers decide to steal the gold, but soon witness Iraqi forces killing civilians. Moved by this, they choose to help Iraqi rebels escape instead. During dangerous fights and a risky rescue mission, one soldier dies, and another is badly injured. In the end, they trade the buried gold to save the refugees and help them cross into Iran. Though arrested at first, they are later cleared and return home, changed by the experience.
Turtles Can Fly (2004)
Director: Bahman Ghobadi
Stars: Soran Ebrahim, Avaz Latif, Saddam Hossein Faysal, Hiresh Feysal Rahman, Abdolrahman Karim, Ajil Zibari
Available to watch on: YouTube
Turtles Can Fly is about children living in a Kurdish refugee camp on the Iraq-Turkey border just before the 2003 US invasion of Iraq. The story follows 13-year-old Soran, called Satellite, who leads other kids in clearing and selling landmines to survive. He falls for a girl named Agrin, who has a disabled brother, Hengov, and cares for a blind toddler, Riga. Their lives are shaped by war and loss, and Agrin struggles with her painful past. Tragedy affects them deeply, showing the harsh realities and emotional cost of life in war and in a refugee camp.
Paradise Now (2005)
Director: Hany Abu-Assad
Stars: Kais Nashef, Ali Suliman, Lubna Azabal, Hiam Abbass, Amer Heihel
Available to watch on: Apple TV
Paradise Now follows two Palestinian friends, Said and Khaled, who are chosen for a suicide mission in Tel Aviv. Over what may be their final days, they record farewell videos and say goodbye to their families without revealing the truth. After crossing the border, the plan begins to fall apart, and they become separated. Said struggles with anger over his father's past and feels driven to continue. Khaled begins to doubt the mission, especially after talking to Suha, a woman who believes violence will not bring change. In the end, Said boards a bus, and the film ends with an uncertain, tense moment.
Jarhead (2005)
Director: Sam Mendes
Stars: Jake Gyllenhaal, Jamie Foxx, Peter Sarsgaard, Lucas Black, Chris Cooper
Available to watch on: JioHotstar
Jarhead follows Anthony "Swoff" Swofford, a young Marine who becomes a sniper during the Gulf War. After tough training, he is sent to Saudi Arabia, where he and his unit face extreme heat, boredom, and frustration instead of real combat. The long wait and personal problems push Swofford toward a mental breakdown. When the war finally begins, he expects action, but never gets to fire his rifle. The conflict ends quickly, leaving him feeling empty and confused about his purpose. Back home, he struggles to adjust to normal life, realising how deeply the war has changed him and his friends.
The Kingdom (2007)
Director: Peter Berg
Stars: Jamie Foxx, Chris Cooper, Jennifer Garner
Available to watch on: Apple TV
The Kingdom follows an FBI team sent to Saudi Arabia after a deadly terrorist attack on an American housing compound in Riyadh. Special Agent Ronald Fleury leads a small group to investigate, despite political obstacles. Working with Saudi officer Colonel Faris al-Ghazi, they uncover clues linking the attack to a terrorist leader named Abu Hamza. When one of their team members is kidnapped, they launch a risky rescue mission, leading to a violent showdown. Abu Hamza is killed, but al-Ghazi dies from his injuries. The film ends by showing how hatred and revenge continue on both sides.
Dirty Wars (2013)
Director: Rick Rowley
Stars: Jeremy Scahill, Nasser Al Aulaqi, Saleha Al Aulaqi
Available to watch on: Amazon Prime Video
Dirty Wars follows journalist Jeremy Scahill as he investigates secret U.S. military operations during the war on terror. He travels to countries like Afghanistan, Yemen, and Somalia to uncover the truth behind night raids, drone strikes, and civilian deaths. Scahill looks into a raid that killed innocent people, including pregnant women, and examines the targeted killing of American citizen Anwar al-Awlaki and his teenage son. Through interviews with survivors, officials, and politicians, the film questions the impact of these operations and suggests that such actions may create more anger and extremism instead of ending terrorism.