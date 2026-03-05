ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Dirty Wars To Turtles Can Fly: War Films To Watch As Middle East Tensions Rise

Hyderabad: As tensions continue to intensify in the Middle East, many viewers are turning to cinema to better understand the human cost of war. From powerful dramas to hard-hitting documentaries, several films have explored conflict in Iraq, Palestine, Saudi Arabia and beyond, showing stories of soldiers, civilians, refugees and journalists caught in violence.

From Three Kings and Jarhead to Paradise Now, The Kingdom, Turtles Can Fly, and Dirty Wars, here is a roundup of films about conflict, and where you can watch them right now.

Three Kings (1999)

Director: David O Russell

Stars: George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg, Ice Cube, Spike Jonze

Available to watch on: Amazon Prime Video

Three Kings is set after the Gulf War, when bored American soldiers discover a hidden map leading to gold stolen from Kuwait. Major Archie Gates and three soldiers decide to steal the gold, but soon witness Iraqi forces killing civilians. Moved by this, they choose to help Iraqi rebels escape instead. During dangerous fights and a risky rescue mission, one soldier dies, and another is badly injured. In the end, they trade the buried gold to save the refugees and help them cross into Iran. Though arrested at first, they are later cleared and return home, changed by the experience.

Turtles Can Fly (2004)

Director: Bahman Ghobadi

Stars: Soran Ebrahim, Avaz Latif, Saddam Hossein Faysal, Hiresh Feysal Rahman, Abdolrahman Karim, Ajil Zibari

Available to watch on: YouTube

Turtles Can Fly is about children living in a Kurdish refugee camp on the Iraq-Turkey border just before the 2003 US invasion of Iraq. The story follows 13-year-old Soran, called Satellite, who leads other kids in clearing and selling landmines to survive. He falls for a girl named Agrin, who has a disabled brother, Hengov, and cares for a blind toddler, Riga. Their lives are shaped by war and loss, and Agrin struggles with her painful past. Tragedy affects them deeply, showing the harsh realities and emotional cost of life in war and in a refugee camp.

Paradise Now (2005)

Director: Hany Abu-Assad