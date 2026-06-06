ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Devilman Crybaby To BNA: 10 Best One-Season Anime Series On Netflix That You Can Finish In A Weekend

Inspired by Mark Millar's comic book series, Super Crooks focuses on villains rather than superheroes. The story follows Johnny Bolt, who can control electricity, and recruits a colourful crew of retired and washed-up supervillains. Desperate to pay off a massive gambling debt for his mentor and retire, the team plans an elaborate, Ocean's Eleven-style heist to rob the world's most dangerous, superpowered crime boss.

Romantic Killer tells the story of Anzu Hoshino, a teenager who prefers video games, chocolate, and spending time with her cat over romance. Her life changes when a magical creature forces her into a series of real-life romantic situations. The anime combines comedy with emotional moments and is based on the popular manga by Wataru Momose.

Based on Go Nagai's classic manga, Devilman Crybaby follows Akira Fudo, a kind-hearted teenager who gains the powers of a demon and becomes a human-demon hybrid known as Devilman. As demons begin threatening humanity, Akira is forced to fight for survival while facing challenges involving his former friend. Directed by Masaaki Yuasa, the series is known for its unique animation style and mature themes.

Hyderabad: Anime fans often enjoy long-running series such as One Piece, which has crossed more than 1,100 episodes. However, not everyone has the time to commit to such lengthy shows. For viewers looking for shorter stories that can be completed in a few days, streaming giant Netflix offers several one-season anime series.

Set in an alternate version of Europe, Violet Evergarden follows a former child soldier trying to adjust to life after war. She begins working as a letter writer and gradually learns about emotions, relationships, and love. Produced by Kyoto Animation, the series is widely praised for its beautiful visuals and emotional storytelling. It explores themes such as grief, healing, and personal growth.

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance (2024)

Episodes: 6

Set during the One Year War, Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance follows Captain Iria Solari, a pilot for the Principality of Zeon. Stationed on the European front, her mission to reclaim territory goes wrong when the Earth Federation introduces a powerful new Mobile Suit, the Gundam. Hunted by this deadly weapon, Solari struggles to survive and protect her surviving squad mates.

PLUTO (2023)

Episodes: 8

Set in a future where humans and advanced, sentient robots live together, the story follows a Europol detective named Gesicht as he investigates a string of mysterious murders. When a mysterious killer begins systematically targeting the seven most powerful robots on Earth, leaving makeshift horns at every crime scene, Gesicht slowly discovers that he, too, is on the hit list. The series is based on Naoki Urasawa's acclaimed manga, which reimagines Osamu Tezuka's legendary Astro Boy story.

SPRIGGAN (2022)

Episodes: 6

SPRIGGAN follows Yu Ominae, a high school student who secretly works as a special operative. His mission is to protect powerful ancient artefacts from falling into the wrong hands. The series is based on the popular manga by Hiroshi Takashige and Ryōji Minagawa. It offers fast-paced battles and global missions across six episodes.

Tekken: Bloodline (2022)

Episodes: 6

Tekken: Bloodline follows young Jin Kazama, who learns martial arts from his peaceful mother. After a monstrous demon named Ogre destroys his home and kills her, Jin seeks out his ruthless grandfather, Heihachi Mishima, to train for revenge. Heihachi hosts the global King of Iron Fist Tournament to lure Ogre into the ring, forcing Jin to battle tough fighters and confront his dark family heritage.

BNA (2020)

Episodes: 12

Also known as BNA: Brand New Animal, the series takes place in a world where humans and beastmen struggle to coexist. Produced by Studio Trigger, BNA follows Michiru, a normal human girl who suddenly turns into a tanuki beastman. To escape persecution, she flees to Anima City, a safe haven for her kind. There, she teams up with Shirou, a stoic wolf beastman. Together, they investigate the mystery of her transformation and fight to protect their city's freedom from dark conspiracies.

Dragon Pilot: Hisone & Masotan (2018)

Episodes: 12

Dragon Pilot: Hisone and Masotan follows Hisone Amakasu, an honest and clumsy rookie in the Japanese Air Self-Defence Force who joins the military to distance herself from people. Her life turns upside down when she is unexpectedly swallowed and chosen as a pilot by a hidden, jet-disguised dragon she affectionately names Masotan. As she goes through the secret world of dragon piloting from inside the beast's stomach, Hisone learns to control her brutally honest personality, builds a deep bond with Masotan, and works alongside other unique "D-Pilots" to understand the true nature and destiny of dragons in the modern world.