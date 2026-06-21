From Dangal To Piku: Celebrate Father's Day At Home With These 5 Must-Watch Bollywood Films On OTT
Celebrate Father's Day with these five memorable Bollywood films on OTT that showcase inspiring, emotional and heartwarming father-child relationships.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 21, 2026 at 6:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: Father's Day is the perfect occasion to spend quality time with the man who has stood by you through every stage of life. While gifts and celebrations are always special, sometimes the best way to mark the day is by simply sitting together and enjoying a good movie.
Bollywood has given audiences several memorable films that explore the unique bond between fathers and their children. From inspiring true stories and emotional dramas to heartwarming family entertainers, these films highlight love, sacrifice, understanding and support in different ways. If you are planning a movie night with your father this Father's Day, here are five films that deserve a place on your watchlist.
1. Dangal (Netflix)
One of the most inspiring father-child stories in Indian cinema, Dangal follows the journey of former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, played by Aamir Khan. Determined to fulfil his dream of winning a gold medal for India, he trains his daughters Geeta and Babita to become world-class wrestlers. The film beautifully showcases a father's dedication, discipline and belief in his children. Beyond sports, it is a story about encouragement, sacrifice and breaking social barriers. With an IMDb rating of 8.3, Dangal remains one of the most loved family films in India.
2. Angrezi Medium (JioHotstar)
Late actor Irrfan Khan delivered one of his most touching performances in Angrezi Medium. The film revolves around a father who goes to extraordinary lengths to help his daughter achieve her dream of studying abroad. As the story unfolds, viewers witness the emotional ups and downs of a father-daughter relationship. The film combines humour and emotion while highlighting how parents often put their children's dreams ahead of their own comforts. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film is both heartwarming and relatable.
3. Piku (YouTube)
Sometimes the most beautiful relationships are found in everyday moments. Piku explores the bond between an independent daughter and her ageing father. Starring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, the film captures the challenges, arguments and affection that exist in many families. What makes Piku special is its realism. The father and daughter may disagree often, but their deep love and care for each other remain at the centre of the story. The film's humour, emotional depth and strong performances make it an ideal watch for Father's Day.
4. Paa (Netflix)
Paa offers a unique and emotional take on family relationships. The film tells the story of a young boy living with progeria, a rare genetic condition that causes rapid ageing. Interestingly, real-life father and son Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan play son and father respectively in the film. Their performances add a special layer of emotion to the story. Directed by R. Balki, Paa is a moving film about acceptance, love and the importance of family support during difficult times.
5. Udaan (YouTube)
For viewers looking for a more thought-provoking film, Udaan is a powerful choice. The coming-of-age drama follows a teenager who is forced to return home after being expelled from boarding school and live with his strict and emotionally distant father. Unlike traditional feel-good family dramas, Udaan explores the complexities of father-son relationships. It highlights the struggle for freedom, understanding and self-discovery. The critically acclaimed film remains one of the finest portrayals of family dynamics in modern Indian cinema.
A Perfect Father's Day Watchlist
Every father-child relationship is different, and these films reflect that diversity. Some celebrate unconditional support, while others explore misunderstandings, sacrifices and personal growth. Together, they offer a meaningful look at the many emotions that define family bonds. Whether you choose the inspirational journey of Dangal, the emotional warmth of Angrezi Medium, the relatable charm of Piku, the touching story of Paa or the intense drama of Udaan, these films are sure to make Father's Day even more memorable.