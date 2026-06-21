ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Dangal To Piku: Celebrate Father's Day At Home With These 5 Must-Watch Bollywood Films On OTT

Hyderabad: Father's Day is the perfect occasion to spend quality time with the man who has stood by you through every stage of life. While gifts and celebrations are always special, sometimes the best way to mark the day is by simply sitting together and enjoying a good movie.

Bollywood has given audiences several memorable films that explore the unique bond between fathers and their children. From inspiring true stories and emotional dramas to heartwarming family entertainers, these films highlight love, sacrifice, understanding and support in different ways. If you are planning a movie night with your father this Father's Day, here are five films that deserve a place on your watchlist.

1. Dangal (Netflix)

One of the most inspiring father-child stories in Indian cinema, Dangal follows the journey of former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, played by Aamir Khan. Determined to fulfil his dream of winning a gold medal for India, he trains his daughters Geeta and Babita to become world-class wrestlers. The film beautifully showcases a father's dedication, discipline and belief in his children. Beyond sports, it is a story about encouragement, sacrifice and breaking social barriers. With an IMDb rating of 8.3, Dangal remains one of the most loved family films in India.

2. Angrezi Medium (JioHotstar)

Late actor Irrfan Khan delivered one of his most touching performances in Angrezi Medium. The film revolves around a father who goes to extraordinary lengths to help his daughter achieve her dream of studying abroad. As the story unfolds, viewers witness the emotional ups and downs of a father-daughter relationship. The film combines humour and emotion while highlighting how parents often put their children's dreams ahead of their own comforts. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film is both heartwarming and relatable.