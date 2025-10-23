Why Rashmika Mandanna Is The Undisputed Queen Of Indian Cinema In 2025
Rashmika Mandanna dominates Bollywood in 2025 with Chhaava, Sikandar, and Thamma, featuring in three of the year's top five biggest Hindi film openings.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 23, 2025 at 7:46 PM IST|
Updated : October 23, 2025 at 8:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna, India's National Crush, is having the kind of year most actors only dream of. With back-to-back Bollywood releases such as Chhaava, Sikandar, and the recent Diwali release Thamma, Rashmika has achieved a rare feat: starring in three of the year's top five biggest Hindi film openers. From period drama to action thriller to horror-comedy, the actor's unbelievable range has solidified her position among Indian cinema's most versatile and commercially viable actors.
In an industry where consistency is the exception and competition is fierce, Rashmika Mandanna's 2025 slate speaks of dominance and bold decisions. All three Hindi releases of hers this year - Chhaava, Sikandar, and Thamma - not only opened to gigantic box-office figures but also revealed a different aspect of her acting skill altogether.
Her phenomenal streak has established her as the only actor this year to be part of three of the top five highest Hindi film openers of 2025.
The top five Hindi openers of 2025 up until now are:
War 2 - (Rs 52 crore)
Chhaava - (Rs 31 crore)
Sikandar - (Rs 26 crore)
Thamma - (Rs 24 crore)
Housefull 5 - (Rs 24 crore)
Chhaava
Released on February 14, Chhaava was Rashmika's first big release of the year and her first period drama in Bollywood. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the Maratha Empire historical epic featured Vicky Kaushal as the brave second ruler Sambhaji. Rashmika featured in a key role with Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna.
The movie opened with Rs 31 crore, and it is one of the biggest Hindi openings of the year. Its critical and commercial success propelled it to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025, earning Rs 807.91 crore globally. Chhaava also ranked as the eighth highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.
Sikandar
Just over a month later, Rashmika returned to the big screen with Sikandar, opposite Salman Khan. The action-drama, directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, was an Eid release that combined emotion, redemption, and adrenaline-fueled thrills. The film featured Salman Khan as Sanjay "Sikandar" Rajkot, a troubled man tormented by his own past, and Rashmika as an important emotional influence in his life.
Sikandar opened at Rs 26 crore, placing it firmly among the year's biggest openers. While its global earnings of Rs 184.6 crore were moderate given its Rs 200-crore budget, the film was praised for its scale and performances,
Thamma
Rounding out her incredible year, Rashmika's latest release, Thamma, hit theatres on October 21, coinciding with Diwali. The horror-comedy, produced by Maddock Films and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, marks the fifth instalment in the successful Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal, and follows a journalist who becomes a vampiric creature - Betal - after a mysterious encounter.
Opening at Rs 24 crore, Thamma joined the list of top Hindi openers of 2025, Rashmika's third consecutive opening of the year.
From her debut in Goodbye to pan-India fame via Pushpa: The Rise, Rashmika Mandanna's rise has been nothing less than meteoric.
