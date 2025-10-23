ETV Bharat / entertainment

Why Rashmika Mandanna Is The Undisputed Queen Of Indian Cinema In 2025

From Chhaava To Thamma: Rashmika Mandanna Rules 2025 With Three Of The Years Top Hindi Film Openers ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna, India's National Crush, is having the kind of year most actors only dream of. With back-to-back Bollywood releases such as Chhaava, Sikandar, and the recent Diwali release Thamma, Rashmika has achieved a rare feat: starring in three of the year's top five biggest Hindi film openers. From period drama to action thriller to horror-comedy, the actor's unbelievable range has solidified her position among Indian cinema's most versatile and commercially viable actors. In an industry where consistency is the exception and competition is fierce, Rashmika Mandanna's 2025 slate speaks of dominance and bold decisions. All three Hindi releases of hers this year - Chhaava, Sikandar, and Thamma - not only opened to gigantic box-office figures but also revealed a different aspect of her acting skill altogether. Her phenomenal streak has established her as the only actor this year to be part of three of the top five highest Hindi film openers of 2025. The top five Hindi openers of 2025 up until now are: War 2 - (Rs 52 crore) Chhaava - (Rs 31 crore) Sikandar - (Rs 26 crore) Thamma - (Rs 24 crore) Housefull 5 - (Rs 24 crore)